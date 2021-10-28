Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real × Digital Strategy – “Heat” of Entertainment

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management StrategyReal × Digital Strategy

"Heat" of Entertainment

More attractive and diverse content is required to propose

music, movies and publishing. We also produce multimedia

cultural and fulﬁlling lifestyles to consumers beyond the

across ﬁeld boundaries by creating DVD and book versions

boundaries of online and ofﬂine (stores). We recognize that

of this content and organizing collaborations to offer

proposals for not only tangible goods, as in the past, but

entertainment with real emotion and discovery.

also intangible goods will differentiate ourselves.

In this business, by incorporating digital technologies and

Since its establishment, Parco has actively introduced

the awareness of SDGs and communicating information on

new cultural offerings in the ﬁelds of theater, music and

trends and creating added value, we will realize the creation

art through its Entertainment Business. We produce varied,

of synergy and the improvement of our corporate brand.

highly appealing content from the standpoints of theater,

THEATER

Theater

Plays, musicals, dance performances and other productions

are staged at PARCO Theater (8th ﬂoor of Shibuya PARCO)

and other theaters in Japan. Quality works are produced

with talented creators and highly appealing actors.

 PARCO Theater

PARCO Theater newly opened in January 2020. Some

performances were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But various plays were performed by prestigious creators and

actors in its opening series. "Guernica," which was performed in

September, received the Excellent Work Award of the Yomiuri

Theater Awards and caused a buzz. We will continue to produce

our own performances to provide theatrical experiences.

PARCO Theater, photo by OSAKO Futoshi

 PARCO STAGE @ ONLINE

This project is intended to communicate the appeal of the theater online. Responding to people's desire to "see," "participate in," "know more about," and "see a bit behind the scenes of" the theater, we stream a variety of content. We provide enjoyable experiences to aﬁcionados of plays and musicals and also provide people who have never stepped foot in a theater with opportunities to develop a new love.

PARCO STAGE @ONLINE

https://stage.parco.jp/

MUSICMusic

We operate CLUB QUATTRO live music venues in four locations

including Shibuya, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Umeda. The club books up-and-coming artists both in Japan and abroad and offers top-quality live music experiences. It is also famous as a springboard for new recording artists. It has hosted many artists at an early stage in their careers who later went on to play at even larger venues.

In addition, in Shibuya, we operate a music cafe and dining

Shibuya CLUB QUATTRO

bar QUATTRO LABO that offers music and food and drinks in

https://www.club-quattro.com/

a space with a collection of various analog records and CDs.

Management Strategy

MOVIESMovies

We operate two small movie theaters CINE QUINTO and WHITE CINE QUINTO in Shibuya. We distribute, buy and invest in ﬁlms to show a wide range of unique and high quality national and international works.

"American Utopia"distributed by Parco

A completely new type of ﬁlm by David Berne and Spike Lee. It is a live recording of a Broadway performance. It was shown with a loud blast at CINE QUINTO, which was full many times!

©2020 PM AU FILM, LLC AND RIVER

ROAD ENTERTAINMENT,

LLC ALL

https://www.cinequinto.com/

RIGHTS RESERVED

PUBLISHINGPublishing

Parco publishes a variety of genres, from art books and practical guidebooks to works of

literature. We also proﬁle contemporary artists and creators active in Japan and overseas, hold events, and develop a wide range of projects tied to the works we publish.

"Banksy: The Man Behind the Wall"

We have published the Japanese translation of a critical mid-life biography of

the artist Banksy, a carefully researched account that brings the artist into sharp

relief. It is invaluable reportage for a global audience. Who is Banksy, a man

who turned the art world upside down and is becoming the most famous on

earth while keeping himself behind the wall? A journalist in UK pursued the

artist through detailed, thorough investigation. By tracing his footsteps, this

book delivers a true portrait of Banksy: How did one boy become a world-class

artist while maintaining his anonymity?

https://publishing.parco.jp/

Author: Will Ellsworth-Jones List price: ¥2,000 (tax exclusive)

Gallery café

conduct a wide range of entertainment-related

GALLERYWe

businesses in cooperation with other departments,

including planning and operating galleries, operating

cafes through collaboration, and organizing

exhibitions.

 MR. BRAINWASH EXIBITION

"LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL"

We held a large-scale solo exhibition of MR.

BRAINWASH, a street artist who lives in Los Angeles,

for the ﬁrst time in Japan to commemorate the opening

of Shinsaibashi PARCO. The exhibition titled "LIFE IS

BEAUTIFUL" showed approximately 80 pieces of his two-

dimensional and three-dimensional works including

the works created for this exhibition and limited works

& CAFE

themed on Japan as well as his past works.

At the same time, the exhibition was presented three-

dimensionally online. A viewer at home can move in the

exhibition venue and see a 360-degree view as if he/she

were actually there.

Banksy Thrower, 2019 Silkscreen and Mixed Media on Paper

38

Integrated Report 2021

39

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
06:13aHuman Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabiliti..
PU
06:13aFinance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Bus..
PU
06:12aSustainability
PU
06:12aRealization of Decarbonized Society
PU
06:12aPromotion of Circular Economy
PU
06:12aPromotion of Diversity & Inclusion
PU
06:12aRealization of Work-Life Integration
PU
06:12aRealization of Customers' Healthy/Safe/Secure Life
PU
06:12aBusiness Overview At a Glance
PU
06:12a10-year Data (Financial/Non-ﬁnancial)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 2 393 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 275 B 2 421 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.29.08%2 421
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED5.34%8 956
MACY'S, INC.133.69%7 919
FALABELLA S.A.-11.79%7 211
KOHL'S CORPORATION19.93%7 190
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED75.72%5 886