Real × Digital Strategy – “Heat” of Entertainment

More attractive and diverse content is required to propose
music, movies and publishing. We also produce multimedia
cultural and fulﬁlling lifestyles to consumers beyond the
across ﬁeld boundaries by creating DVD and book versions
boundaries of online and ofﬂine (stores). We recognize that
of this content and organizing collaborations to offer
proposals for not only tangible goods, as in the past, but
entertainment with real emotion and discovery.
also intangible goods will differentiate ourselves.
In this business, by incorporating digital technologies and
Since its establishment, Parco has actively introduced
the awareness of SDGs and communicating information on
new cultural offerings in the ﬁelds of theater, music and
trends and creating added value, we will realize the creation
art through its Entertainment Business. We produce varied,
of synergy and the improvement of our corporate brand.
highly appealing content from the standpoints of theater,
THEATER
Theater
Plays, musicals, dance performances and other productions
are staged at PARCO Theater (8th ﬂoor of Shibuya PARCO)
and other theaters in Japan. Quality works are produced
with talented creators and highly appealing actors.
PARCO Theater
PARCO Theater newly opened in January 2020. Some
performances were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But various plays were performed by prestigious creators and
actors in its opening series. "Guernica," which was performed in
September, received the Excellent Work Award of the Yomiuri
Theater Awards and caused a buzz. We will continue to produce
our own performances to provide theatrical experiences.
PARCO Theater, photo by OSAKO Futoshi
PARCO STAGE @ ONLINE
This project is intended to communicate the appeal of the theater online. Responding to people's desire to "see," "participate in," "know more about," and "see a bit behind the scenes of" the theater, we stream a variety of content. We provide enjoyable experiences to aﬁcionados of plays and musicals and also provide people who have never stepped foot in a theater with opportunities to develop a new love.
We operate CLUB QUATTRO live music venues in four locations
including Shibuya, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Umeda. The club books up-and-coming artists both in Japan and abroad and offers top-quality live music experiences. It is also famous as a springboard for new recording artists. It has hosted many artists at an early stage in their careers who later went on to play at even larger venues.
In addition, in Shibuya, we operate a music cafe and dining
Shibuya CLUB QUATTRO
bar QUATTRO LABO that offers music and food and drinks in
a space with a collection of various analog records and CDs.
Management Strategy
MOVIESMovies
We operate two small movie theaters CINE QUINTO and WHITE CINE QUINTO in Shibuya. We distribute, buy and invest in ﬁlms to show a wide range of unique and high quality national and international works.
"American Utopia"distributed by Parco
A completely new type of ﬁlm by David Berne and Spike Lee. It is a live recording of a Broadway performance. It was shown with a loud blast at CINE QUINTO, which was full many times!
