Management Strategy▶Real × Digital Strategy

"Heat" of Entertainment More attractive and diverse content is required to propose music, movies and publishing. We also produce multimedia cultural and fulﬁlling lifestyles to consumers beyond the across ﬁeld boundaries by creating DVD and book versions boundaries of online and ofﬂine (stores). We recognize that of this content and organizing collaborations to offer proposals for not only tangible goods, as in the past, but entertainment with real emotion and discovery. also intangible goods will differentiate ourselves. In this business, by incorporating digital technologies and Since its establishment, Parco has actively introduced the awareness of SDGs and communicating information on new cultural offerings in the ﬁelds of theater, music and trends and creating added value, we will realize the creation art through its Entertainment Business. We produce varied, of synergy and the improvement of our corporate brand. highly appealing content from the standpoints of theater, THEATER Theater Plays, musicals, dance performances and other productions are staged at PARCO Theater (8th ﬂoor of Shibuya PARCO) and other theaters in Japan. Quality works are produced with talented creators and highly appealing actors. PARCO Theater PARCO Theater newly opened in January 2020. Some performances were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But various plays were performed by prestigious creators and actors in its opening series. "Guernica," which was performed in September, received the Excellent Work Award of the Yomiuri Theater Awards and caused a buzz. We will continue to produce our own performances to provide theatrical experiences. PARCO Theater, photo by OSAKO Futoshi

PARCO STAGE @ ONLINE

This project is intended to communicate the appeal of the theater online. Responding to people's desire to "see," "participate in," "know more about," and "see a bit behind the scenes of" the theater, we stream a variety of content. We provide enjoyable experiences to aﬁcionados of plays and musicals and also provide people who have never stepped foot in a theater with opportunities to develop a new love.

PARCO STAGE @ONLINE https://stage.parco.jp/

MUSICMusic

We operate CLUB QUATTRO live music venues in four locations

including Shibuya, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Umeda. The club books up-and-coming artists both in Japan and abroad and offers top-quality live music experiences. It is also famous as a springboard for new recording artists. It has hosted many artists at an early stage in their careers who later went on to play at even larger venues.