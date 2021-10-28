Realization of Decarbonized Society

Toward 100% renewable energy by 2050

The Group joined "RE100" (100% Renewable Energy)* in October 2020. We will seek to use renewable energy for 100% of our electricity consumed in business operations by 2050.

Shinsaibashi PARCO, which opened with a grand ceremony in November 2020, has switched 100% of electric power used at the entire store to renewable energy. The store depending on renewable energy for 100% of its power consumed is the ﬁrst PARCO outlet to do so. Together with the adjacent Daimaru Shinsaibashi store, the PARCO outlet plays the role of a model ESG store of the Group.

Through these initiatives, the Group's ratio of renewable energy in FY2020 stood at 10.3%, improving 6.3 percentage points from FY2019. In the future as well, we will go ahead with a gradual transition to renewable energy in a planned manner, focusing on Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and Parco outlets.

An international initiative seeking to source 100% of electricity consumption in business activities from renewable energy by 2050.

Initiatives for Scope 1 & 2 GHG emission cuts

The Group is a corporate group focused on retail, and much of its GHG emission volume stems from the use of electric power. Therefore, we place emphasis on the use of electricity, promoting initiatives to switch power, particularly electricity consumed at stores, to renewable energy.

At the same time, we are striving to reduce GHG emissions by thorough energy conservation through the replacement of illumination with LED lighting and by direct reduction in emissions through the replacement of company cars with EVs.

As a result, the Group's Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in FY2020 decreased 18.7% to 132,106 t-CO2 from FY2019. Compared with the SBT base year of FY2017, the Group achieved a 32.0% reduction, proceeding steadily toward the attainment of SBT.