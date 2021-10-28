Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Realization of Decarbonized Society

10/28/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SustainabilityRealization of Decarbonated Society

"Realization of Decarbonated Society" by Use of Renewable Energy

Realization of

decarbonized

society

Background

Targets/KPIs for FY2023

Given the global trend of decarbonization aimed at a breakaway from reliance on fossil fuel, the Group positions "realization of decarbonized society" through the use of renewable energy as the most important issue.

Goals (commitments)

To hand down our precious global environment to future generations, we will strive in the Group-wide efforts to expand renewable energy procurement and maximize energy conservation, among other things, thus contributing to the realization of decarbonized society.

40% cut in Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (from FY2017, consolidated) Rate of renewable energy to electricity used in business activities: 40% Introduction of in-house power generation from renewable energy in

partnership with new electricity producers/suppliers

Major actions in FY2020

18.7% cut in Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (from FY2019, consolidated) Admitted to climate change "A List" of CDP 2020

Joined "RE100"

Rate of renewable energy up 10.3% through expanded switch to such energy (up 6.3 percentage points from FY2019)

Shinsaibashi PARCO store, 100% operated by renewable energy, opened with a grand ceremony.

Introduction of energy-saving & highly energy-efﬁcient equipment, expansion of EVs in ﬂeet of company cars

Toward 100% renewable energy by 2050

The Group joined "RE100" (100% Renewable Energy)* in October 2020. We will seek to use renewable energy for 100% of our electricity consumed in business operations by 2050.

Shinsaibashi PARCO, which opened with a grand ceremony in November 2020, has switched 100% of electric power used at the entire store to renewable energy. The store depending on renewable energy for 100% of its power consumed is the ﬁrst PARCO outlet to do so. Together with the adjacent Daimaru Shinsaibashi store, the PARCO outlet plays the role of a model ESG store of the Group.

Through these initiatives, the Group's ratio of renewable energy in FY2020 stood at 10.3%, improving 6.3 percentage points from FY2019. In the future as well, we will go ahead with a gradual transition to renewable energy in a planned manner, focusing on Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores and Parco outlets.

  • An international initiative seeking to source 100% of electricity consumption in business activities from renewable energy by 2050.

Initiatives for Scope 1 & 2 GHG emission cuts

The Group is a corporate group focused on retail, and much of its GHG emission volume stems from the use of electric power. Therefore, we place emphasis on the use of electricity, promoting initiatives to switch power, particularly electricity consumed at stores, to renewable energy.

At the same time, we are striving to reduce GHG emissions by thorough energy conservation through the replacement of illumination with LED lighting and by direct reduction in emissions through the replacement of company cars with EVs.

As a result, the Group's Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in FY2020 decreased 18.7% to 132,106 t-CO2 from FY2019. Compared with the SBT base year of FY2017, the Group achieved a 32.0% reduction, proceeding steadily toward the attainment of SBT.

Shinsaibashi PARCO

The Group obtained a statement of third-party assurance from Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA) for Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in FY2019.

The Group's Scope 1 & 2 GHG emission reduction targets & results in FY2020

FY2020

vs. FY2019

vs. SBT base

year

Emissions

Reduction (%)

Reduction (%)

(t-CO2)

Target

Scope 1 & 2

156,007

▲4.0

▲19.6

total

Results

Scope 1 & 2

132,106

▲18.7

▲32.0

total

56

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
06:13aHuman Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabiliti..
PU
06:13aFinance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Bus..
PU
06:12aSustainability
PU
06:12aRealization of Decarbonized Society
PU
06:12aPromotion of Circular Economy
PU
06:12aPromotion of Diversity & Inclusion
PU
06:12aRealization of Work-Life Integration
PU
06:12aRealization of Customers' Healthy/Safe/Secure Life
PU
06:12aBusiness Overview At a Glance
PU
06:12a10-year Data (Financial/Non-ﬁnancial)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 2 393 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 275 B 2 421 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.29.08%2 421
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED5.34%8 956
MACY'S, INC.133.69%7 919
FALABELLA S.A.-11.79%7 211
KOHL'S CORPORATION19.93%7 190
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED75.72%5 886