Background

Work styles are diversifying due to the evolution of IT, an increase in the number of people that achieve a balance between work and childcare and family care, and the impact of COVID-19. We have taken the materiality issue one step further to "realization of work- life Integration." We will create an environment in which employees are able to work on both work and life, which will lead to increased productivity of the company.

Goals (commitments)

As new work styles in the new normal era, we will promote work styles with the keywords of diversity and ﬂexibility, and maintain physical and mental health at the same time. It will realize the Well- Being Life of employees and their families and lead to increased productivity of the organization.