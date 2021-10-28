Sustainability▶Realization of Work-Life Integration
Sustainability
Realization of Well-Being Life of Employees and Their Families
Realization
of work-life
integration
Background
Work styles are diversifying due to the evolution of IT, an increase in the number of people that achieve a balance between work and childcare and family care, and the impact of COVID-19. We have taken the materiality issue one step further to "realization of work- life Integration." We will create an environment in which employees are able to work on both work and life, which will lead to increased productivity of the company.
Goals (commitments)
As new work styles in the new normal era, we will promote work styles with the keywords of diversity and ﬂexibility, and maintain physical and mental health at the same time. It will realize the Well- Being Life of employees and their families and lead to increased productivity of the organization.
Targets/KPIs for FY2023
●Turnover rate due to childcare and family care: Less than 1.0%
●Acquisition of childcare leave by male employees: 100%
●Establishment of systems and evaluations toward building an organization in which employees are able to work anytime and anywhere
●Employee satisfaction: 60%
Major actions in FY2020
●Prevention of employees from leaving due to childcare and family care: Turnover rate due to childcare and family care: 1.1% (consolidated)
●Promotion of participation of fathers in childcare
Acquisition of childcare leave by male employees: 18.8% (consolidated) ●Expansion of teleworking systems
●Increase in the number of employees that are allowed to have a side job (J. Front Retailing)
●Provision of support for mental health issues arising from the impact of the spread of COVID-19 as health management
Evolution to work-life integration
The Group has evolved the materiality issue from "realization of work-life balance" to "realization of work-life integration" in order to realize the Well-Being Life of employees and their families. As new work styles, we will allow ﬂexible work styles that enable everyone to work anytime and anywhere, and build a work environment in which everyone is able to work in his/her unique way. In this way, we will increase the sense of fulﬁllment of employees by integrating the work of employees and the lives of individuals ﬂexibly and at a higher level to attain synergistic effects and aim to improve the productivity of the organization. In addition, we aim to make these efforts facilitate the realization of Well-Being Life, in which employees are both physically and mentally healthy.
Prevention of employees from leaving due to childcare and family care
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores is working to provide an environment in which employees are able to continue working while raising children and caring for family by enhancing
systems that exceed the legal requirements in order to support employees achieve a balance between work and childcare and family care. At the same time, with various work systems in place, including ﬂexi-time systems, combined with teleworking, we have allowed ﬂexible working styles and prevented employees from leaving due to childcare and family care. In the future, we will further support each individual's career design.
The number of users of systems related to childcare and family care that exceed statutory requirements in FY2020 (Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores)
System
Description
Number of
users
Up to the last day of the month in which the child
Childcare leave
enters an elementary school (at the longest until
139
the child reaches two years of age under law)
Shortened
Up to the last day of the month in which the child
working hours
enters an elementary school (for children under
209
for childcare
three years old under law)
Up to a total of one year of leave can be taken
Family care leave
consecutively or separately any number of times.
2
(Up to 93 days of leave can be taken separately up
to three times under law.)
Nursing care
Paid (Unpaid leave is permitted by law.)
30
leave
Encouraging fathers to take childcare leave
The Group promotes participation of fathers in childcare. In 2019, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores introduced the short-term childcare leave system, a paid childcare leave system (maximum of two weeks), creating an environment in which it is easy for male employees to take childcare leave. Parco gives incentives to employees that have taken childcare leave regardless of their gender. In the future, we will introduce the short-term childcare leave system at other companies in the Group and urge managers and human resources divisions to encourage employees to use the system. We are striving to create an environment by 2030 in which all employees, including women, men, and LGBT people, who are raising children, are able to take 100% of childcare leave.
Expansion of teleworking systems
The Group introduced a work-from-home system in 2019 and promotes the use of teleworking to create an
environment aimed at improved productivity.
In March 2021, J. Front Retailing enhanced its teleworking system. Flexible work styles are now allowed: employees are allowed to work outside of their home, take a temporary break from work for personal reasons (My time system), and combine teleworking and working in the ofﬁce in one day. At the same time, we have an "interval system" in place to prevent overwork. In addition, we provide work- from-home allowances in accordance with the number of teleworking days. We will create an environment in which employees are able to work anytime and anywhere, and
aim to realize the Well-Being Life of employees and increase the productivity of the organization.
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:53 UTC.