Sustainability

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customers
|
created along with suppliers
|
for Suppliers,
|
collection
|
ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
questionnaires: 95%,
|
dissemination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suppliers
|
●Realizing
|
Well-Being
|
in which we,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ratio: 100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
along with suppliers, protect the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Establishment of business activities in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
human rights and health of the people
|
which the human rights of suppliers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
working along the supply chain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and employees are respected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Aiming for the ratio of women in
|
Promotion of diversity &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management positions of 50%
|
|
|
inclusion
|
|
●Realizing a highly diverse society
|
●Aiming for retirement at 70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customers
|
where everyone recognizes each
|
●Employment ratio of the disabled: 3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
other's
|
diversity
|
and
|
ﬂexibly
|
●Realizing business growth by use of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
demonstrates his/her individuality
|
diverse abilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Providing sales ﬂoors, products and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services that cater to the needs of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diverse customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realization of work-life
|
|
●Realizing
|
Well-Being
|
for the
|
●Turnover rate due to childcare and
|
|
|
integration
|
|
nursing care: 0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
employees
|
and
|
their
|
families
|
●Childcare leave usage rate: 100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
through new work styles for the
|
●Employee satisfaction: 80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
future in which diversity and
|
●Improving productivity by creating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﬂexibility will be realized
|
|
organization in which employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
can work anytime and anywhere
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Customer awareness and empathy of
|
|
|
Newly added
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Group's sustainability activities: 80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Expansion of offerings for ethical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realization of
|
|
●Realizing a future-oriented Well-
|
consumption in all lifestyles
|
customers' healthy/safe/
|
|
Being Life that satisﬁes the mind
|
●Adding color to lifestyles by
|
Customers
|
and body of customers
|
|
expanding entertainment business
|
|
|
secure life
|
|
and wellness business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Creating safe, secure, and resilient
|
●Creating highly resilient stores by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stores with an eye on the future
|
adopting
|
the
|
latest
|
technologies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to prevent disasters and epidemics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and providing comfortable spaces
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with consideration of health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Enhancement of the appeal of area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
leveraging local uniqueness including culture
|
Coexistence with local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and history, development that contributes to
|
|
●Together with local communities,
|
attracting a crowd to the area
|
|
|
|
communities
|
Customers
|
●CSV in stores across the Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
creating prosperous future-oriented
|
(making stores sustainable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local communities
|
communities
|
in
|
which
|
people
|
●Promoting local revitalization in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gather, centered on our stores
|
collaboration
|
with
|
governments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
educational institutions, NGOs, NPOs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Promoting
|
local
|
revitalization
|
by ﬁnding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and providing locality content such as local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
production for local consumption (chisan-chisho)