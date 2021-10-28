Sustainability▶Sustainability Management

Sustainability

Well-Being Life as the goal of the Group Vision

Recently, the business environment has become increasingly uncertain. In addition, in the society that has transitioned to the new normal due to the prolonged COVID-19 impact, companies should understand social value and carry out management under the umbrella of sustainability management.

We believe that we will be able to obtain a "framework for sustainable management" for future growth by incorporating the concept of sustainability into our corporate strategies and business strategies. And we have named unique new wealth as Well-Being Life and positioned it as the goal of the Group Vision.