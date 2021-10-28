Log in
Sustainability

10/28/2021 | 06:12am EDT
SustainabilitySustainability Management

Sustainability

Well-Being Life as the goal of the Group Vision

Recently, the business environment has become increasingly uncertain. In addition, in the society that has transitioned to the new normal due to the prolonged COVID-19 impact, companies should understand social value and carry out management under the umbrella of sustainability management.

We believe that we will be able to obtain a "framework for sustainable management" for future growth by incorporating the concept of sustainability into our corporate strategies and business strategies. And we have named unique new wealth as Well-Being Life and positioned it as the goal of the Group Vision.

Well-Being Life = Both mentally and physically fulfilling life

We think of Well-Being Life as "both mentally and physically fulﬁlling life" that realizes spiritual (intellectual and cultural), physical and social wealth as well as conventional material and economic wealth and the wealth of the environment surrounding them.

We will propose Well-Being Life to stakeholders from the perspective that combines "sustainability," our unique characteristics including "beauty," "health," "high quality," "culture" and "trust," and our "ability to connect makers and users," which is our strength.

Sustainability

List of long-term goals for seven materiality issues

Materiality issue

Major stakeholder

KGI for 2030

KPI for 2030

Related SDGs

Highest priority issue

Customers

60% reduction of Scope 1 and 2

Realization of decarbonized society

Leading a carbon-free society and

GHG emissions (vs. FY2017)

Suppliers

Share of renewable energy in

Employees

creating a global environment for

total electricity used for business

Local communities

the next generation

activities: 60%

Expansion of in-house generation and

consumption of renewable energy

50% reduction of waste

Newly added

(including food) (vs. FY2019)

Promotion of circular

Realizing

a sustainable global

Total weight of the items collected via

economy

Customers

environment for the future and

ECOFF for recycling: 3,000 t

Expansion of recycling and remanufacturing

Suppliers

corporate

growth through the

of used products

promotion of circular economy

Expansion of the share of businesses

such as sharing, subscription and

upcycling

Realizing decarbonization throughout the

Aiming for 40% reduction of Scope

Management of the

supply chain created along with suppliers

3 GHG emissions (vs. FY2017)

entire supply chain

Realizing sustainable supply chain

Assessment of the Principles of Action

Goal of the Group Vision

Both mentally and

Sustainability

physically fulfilling life

Realizing

the mental wealth, physical wealth,

social wealth and environmental wealth

of all people

Sustainability promotion system

The Sustainability Committee, which is an advisory committee directly under the President and Representative Executive Ofﬁcer, meets semiannually since ﬁscal 2019 to promote sustainability management across the Group. The committee shares the Group's policies to respond to environmental and social issues, formulates the Group's action plans on environmental and social issues, and monitors the progress. In addition, the Board of Directors receives the

Sustainability promotion system

Board of Directors

Report

JFR Sustainability Committee

Chair: President and Representative Executive Officer

Member: Presidents of operating companies

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores

Parco

Sustainability Committee

Sustainability Committee

Chair: President

Chair: President

Perspective to realize Well-Being Life

JFR らしさ

Beauty Health

High

Strength of JFR

Ability to connect

quality

makers and users

Trust Culture

reports on the content of discussions and decisions made at the committee and discusses and oversees the Group's policies and action plans to respond to environmental and social issues.

Internal dissemination

In order to promote sustainability management, we recognize that it is important for individual employees to correctly understand the importance of sustainability management and seven materiality issues and treat them as the matters that concern themselves. To this end, the President and Representative Executive Ofﬁcer has in person a dialogue with employees in brieﬁng and training sessions. We also provide information to employees by publishing internal newsletters and using internal website and internal SNS that are dedicated to sustainability information.

サステナビリティ経営について一人ひとりが

自分ごと化して考え、取り組んでほしい

E S G 特集号

サステナビリティ経営の推進

Well-Being Lifeの実現

サステナビリティ経営

がめざす

サステナビリティ経営の全体像 = ESGCSV等を包含する経営の枠組み

ステナビリティ経営とは

社是、ビジョン、戦略と

サステナビリティ経営の一体化

サステナビリティ経営

社是

企業戦略・事業戦略

Well-Being

グループビジョン

Life

サステナビリティ方針

マテリアリティ

CSV

ESG

企業戦略・事業戦略

Customers

created along with suppliers

for Suppliers,

collection

ratio of

questionnaires: 95%,

dissemination

Suppliers

Realizing

Well-Being

in which we,

ratio: 100%

along with suppliers, protect the

Establishment of business activities in

human rights and health of the people

which the human rights of suppliers

working along the supply chain

and employees are respected

Aiming for the ratio of women in

Promotion of diversity &

management positions of 50%

inclusion

Realizing a highly diverse society

Aiming for retirement at 70

Customers

where everyone recognizes each

Employment ratio of the disabled: 3.0%

Employees

other's

diversity

and

ﬂexibly

Realizing business growth by use of

demonstrates his/her individuality

diverse abilities

Providing sales ﬂoors, products and

services that cater to the needs of

diverse customers

Realization of work-life

Realizing

Well-Being

for the

Turnover rate due to childcare and

integration

nursing care: 0%

employees

and

their

families

Childcare leave usage rate: 100%

Employees

through new work styles for the

Employee satisfaction: 80%

future in which diversity and

Improving productivity by creating

ﬂexibility will be realized

organization in which employees

can work anytime and anywhere

Customer awareness and empathy of

Newly added

the Group's sustainability activities: 80%

Expansion of offerings for ethical

Realization of

Realizing a future-oriented Well-

consumption in all lifestyles

customers' healthy/safe/

Being Life that satisﬁes the mind

Adding color to lifestyles by

Customers

and body of customers

expanding entertainment business

secure life

and wellness business

Creating safe, secure, and resilient

Creating highly resilient stores by

stores with an eye on the future

adopting

the

latest

technologies

to prevent disasters and epidemics

and providing comfortable spaces

with consideration of health

Enhancement of the appeal of area

leveraging local uniqueness including culture

Coexistence with local

and history, development that contributes to

Together with local communities,

attracting a crowd to the area

communities

Customers

CSV in stores across the Group

creating prosperous future-oriented

(making stores sustainable)

Local communities

communities

in

which

people

Promoting local revitalization in

gather, centered on our stores

collaboration

with

governments,

educational institutions, NGOs, NPOs

Promoting

local

revitalization

by ﬁnding

and providing locality content such as local

production for local consumption (chisan-chisho)

52

Integrated Report 2021

53

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
