Sustainability Management and Review of Materiality Issues
10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Values and Vision▶Sustainability Management and Review of Materiality Issues
Sustainability Management
The Group has encountered a number of crises over its 300 and 400 year history. Every time we have faced these situations, we have returned to our Corporate Credo, "Service before Proﬁt" and carried out business activities honestly while responding to changes in customers and society quickly. We ﬁrmly believe this is what has led us to our current management. Currently it is essential for the management to paint the vision of what the company should be in the future, which will have a prominent presence in a society, from a longer-term perspective. It is evident that we cannot conduct business activities looking away from issues such as the environment, society and human rights. We think we will be able to obtain a framework for sustainable management for future growth by incorporating the concept of sustainability for the solution of these issues into our corporate strategies and business strategies.
Based on the Corporate Credo and with sustainability at the core of management, we will strive to solve social issues through business activities to achieve both social value and economic value.
Integration of
corporate strategy /
a low-carbon society," in response to the growing awareness of decarbonization in Japan and abroad, we revised it to "realization of decarbonized society" to strengthen our actions. And we also revised "promotion of diversity" and "realization of work-life balance" to "promotion of diversity
inclusion" and "realization of work-life integration," respectively, to improve our actions in response to changes in society.
Going forward, with regard to these seven materiality issues, we will identify both risks and opportunities and create business opportunities for each materiality issue to achieve social value and economic value at the same time.
Seven materiality issues
AFFORDABLE AND
CLEAN ENERGY
RESPONSIBLECLIMATE
CONSUMPTION ACTION
AND PRODUCTION
Values and Vision
J. Front Retailing Group materiality map
Very
Realization of decarbonized society
'
Management of the
Realization of customers
high
entire supply chain
healthy/safe/secure life
Promotion of diversity & inclusion
Realization of
Impact
work-life integration
Realization of circular economy
on
Coexistence with
local communities
stakeholders
High
High
Very high
Impact on J. Front Retailing Group
CLIMATE
ACTION
GOOD HEALTH
RESPONSIBLE
AND WELL-BEING
CONSUMPTION
AND PRODUCTION
business strategy with sustainability management
Realization of
Newly
decarbonized
Newly
society
added
added
Promotion of
Realization of
circular
customers'
AFFORDABLE AND
CLIMATE
economy
healthy/safe/
GENDER
DECENT WORK AND
CLEAN ENERGY
ACTION
secure life
EQUALITY
ECONOMIC GROWTH
Practice of CSV
(Creating Shared Value)
using the
Group's strengths
Corporate Credo
Service before Profit
Group Vision
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness"
Sustainability Policy
With People, with Local Communities, with Environment
Corporate group we aim to be and value we aim to provide
Producing fulfilling lifestyles and developing local areas in a unique way that coexists with local communities
Management strategy / business strategy
Proposal for
Well-Being Life by creating new value
Goal of the Group Vision
7Materiality Issues
Management
Promotion of
of the entire
diversity &
supply chain
inclusion
SUSTAINABLE CITIES
PARTNERSHIP
GOOD HEALTH
DECENT WORK AND
AND COMMUNITIES
FOR THE GOALS
AND WELL-BEING
ECONOMIC GROWTH
Coexistence
Realization of
with local
work-life
integration
communities
Process for identifying materiality issues
Questionnaire survey of stakeholders (4,250 persons), interview with management
Prepared materiality map
Recognized environmental and social issues
Hearings on important issues
Evaluated the Group's strengths and impact
Discussed and identified
Review of materiality issues
Recently, a movement to create a new business model
is a growing need for safety and security with infection prevention in mind, wellness and healthcare, and new values and lifestyles are beginning to take root.
Listed materiality issue candidates
from the stakeholder's perspective
Extracted important issues for the Group
Selected 100 social issues that are expected to have
Selected 25 items based on the Group's initiatives, ESG guidelines, benchmark companies (organizational
Discussed at the Management Meetings
a significant impact on the environment and society
governance, human rights, labor practices, environment, fair business practices, community, etc.)
and the Board of Directors meetings
is accelerating as a supply chain-wide initiative to create a circular economy mainly in Europe in order to solve global social issues such as resource depletion and the disposal of food and clothing. Consumers are also increasing their interest in ethical consumption, fair trade, traceability and recycling and thus their environmental awareness is greatly changing.
In addition, with the current COVID-19 pandemic, there
Looking at such a situation, and as a result of repeated discussions at the Management Meetings and the Board of Directors meetings, we decided to newly add two items including "promotion of circular economy" and "realization of customers' healthy/safe/secure life" to our ﬁve materiality issues that we identiﬁed in the past.
In the meantime, we also revised some of existing materiality issues. Speciﬁcally, with regard to "contribution to
2018 Selected 5 materiality issues
●"Contribution to a low-carbon society" ●"Management of the entire supply chain" ●"Coexistence with local communities" ●"Promotion of diversity" ●"Realization of work-life balance"
Reviewed from the perspectives of changes in the external environment surrounding environmental issues, changes due to COVID-19 and the Group's materiality issues
Discussed at the Management Meetings and the Board of Directors meetings
2021Added 2 materiality issues
●"Realization of decarbonized society" ●"Promotion of circular economy"●"Management of the entire supply chain" ●"Promotion of diversity & inclusion" ●"Realization of work-life integration"
●"Realization of customers' healthy/safe/secure life"●"Coexistence with local communities"
