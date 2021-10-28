Values and Vision▶Sustainability Management and Review of Materiality Issues

Sustainability Management

The Group has encountered a number of crises over its 300 and 400 year history. Every time we have faced these situations, we have returned to our Corporate Credo, "Service before Proﬁt" and carried out business activities honestly while responding to changes in customers and society quickly. We ﬁrmly believe this is what has led us to our current management. Currently it is essential for the management to paint the vision of what the company should be in the future, which will have a prominent presence in a society, from a longer-term perspective. It is evident that we cannot conduct business activities looking away from issues such as the environment, society and human rights. We think we will be able to obtain a framework for sustainable management for future growth by incorporating the concept of sustainability for the solution of these issues into our corporate strategies and business strategies.

Based on the Corporate Credo and with sustainability at the core of management, we will strive to solve social issues through business activities to achieve both social value and economic value.

