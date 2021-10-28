Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
Sustainability Management and Review of Materiality Issues

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Values and VisionSustainability Management and Review of Materiality Issues

Sustainability Management

The Group has encountered a number of crises over its 300 and 400 year history. Every time we have faced these situations, we have returned to our Corporate Credo, "Service before Proﬁt" and carried out business activities honestly while responding to changes in customers and society quickly. We ﬁrmly believe this is what has led us to our current management. Currently it is essential for the management to paint the vision of what the company should be in the future, which will have a prominent presence in a society, from a longer-term perspective. It is evident that we cannot conduct business activities looking away from issues such as the environment, society and human rights. We think we will be able to obtain a framework for sustainable management for future growth by incorporating the concept of sustainability for the solution of these issues into our corporate strategies and business strategies.

Based on the Corporate Credo and with sustainability at the core of management, we will strive to solve social issues through business activities to achieve both social value and economic value.

Integration of

corporate strategy /

a low-carbon society," in response to the growing awareness of decarbonization in Japan and abroad, we revised it to "realization of decarbonized society" to strengthen our actions. And we also revised "promotion of diversity" and "realization of work-life balance" to "promotion of diversity

  • inclusion" and "realization of work-life integration," respectively, to improve our actions in response to changes in society.
    Going forward, with regard to these seven materiality issues, we will identify both risks and opportunities and create business opportunities for each materiality issue to achieve social value and economic value at the same time.

Seven materiality issues

AFFORDABLE AND

CLEAN ENERGY

RESPONSIBLECLIMATE

CONSUMPTION ACTION

AND PRODUCTION

Values and Vision

J. Front Retailing Group materiality map

Very

Realization of decarbonized society

'

Management of the

Realization of customers

high

entire supply chain

healthy/safe/secure life

Promotion of diversity & inclusion

Realization of

Impact

work-life integration

Realization of circular economy

on

Coexistence with

local communities

stakeholders

High

High

Very high

Impact on J. Front Retailing Group

CLIMATE

ACTION

GOOD HEALTH

RESPONSIBLE

AND WELL-BEING

CONSUMPTION

AND PRODUCTION

business strategy with sustainability management

Realization of

Newly

decarbonized

Newly

society

added

added

Promotion of

Realization of

circular

customers'

AFFORDABLE AND

CLIMATE

economy

healthy/safe/

GENDER

DECENT WORK AND

CLEAN ENERGY

ACTION

secure life

EQUALITY

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Practice of CSV

(Creating Shared Value)

using the

Group's strengths

Corporate Credo

Service before Profit

Group Vision

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness"

Sustainability Policy

With People, with Local Communities, with Environment

Corporate group we aim to be and value we aim to provide

Producing fulfilling lifestyles and developing local areas in a unique way that coexists with local communities

Management strategy / business strategy

Proposal for

Well-Being Life by creating new value

  • Goal of the Group Vision

7Materiality Issues

Management

Promotion of

of the entire

diversity &

supply chain

inclusion

SUSTAINABLE CITIES

PARTNERSHIP

GOOD HEALTH

DECENT WORK AND

AND COMMUNITIES

FOR THE GOALS

AND WELL-BEING

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Coexistence

Realization of

with local

work-life

integration

communities

Process for identifying materiality issues

Questionnaire survey of stakeholders (4,250 persons), interview with management

Prepared materiality map

Recognized environmental and social issues

Hearings on important issues

Evaluated the Group's strengths and impact

Discussed and identified

Review of materiality issues

Recently, a movement to create a new business model

is a growing need for safety and security with infection prevention in mind, wellness and healthcare, and new values and lifestyles are beginning to take root.

Listed materiality issue candidates

from the stakeholder's perspective

Extracted important issues for the Group

Selected 100 social issues that are expected to have

Selected 25 items based on the Group's initiatives, ESG guidelines, benchmark companies (organizational

Discussed at the Management Meetings

a significant impact on the environment and society

governance, human rights, labor practices, environment, fair business practices, community, etc.)

and the Board of Directors meetings

is accelerating as a supply chain-wide initiative to create a circular economy mainly in Europe in order to solve global social issues such as resource depletion and the disposal of food and clothing. Consumers are also increasing their interest in ethical consumption, fair trade, traceability and recycling and thus their environmental awareness is greatly changing.

In addition, with the current COVID-19 pandemic, there

Looking at such a situation, and as a result of repeated discussions at the Management Meetings and the Board of Directors meetings, we decided to newly add two items including "promotion of circular economy" and "realization of customers' healthy/safe/secure life" to our ﬁve materiality issues that we identiﬁed in the past.

In the meantime, we also revised some of existing materiality issues. Speciﬁcally, with regard to "contribution to

2018 Selected 5 materiality issues

"Contribution to a low-carbon society" "Management of the entire supply chain" "Coexistence with local communities" "Promotion of diversity" "Realization of work-life balance"

Reviewed from the perspectives of changes in the external environment surrounding environmental issues, changes due to COVID-19 and the Group's materiality issues

Discussed at the Management Meetings and the Board of Directors meetings

2021Added 2 materiality issues

"Realization of decarbonized society" "Promotion of circular economy" "Management of the entire supply chain" "Promotion of diversity & inclusion" "Realization of work-life integration"

"Realization of customers' healthy/safe/secure life" "Coexistence with local communities"

*Newly added materiality issues are shown in red.

08

Integrated Report 2021

09

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
