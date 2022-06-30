J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)

Hajime Inagami, Senior General Manager of Investor Relations Promotion Division,
Financial Strategy Unit
TEL: +81-3-6895-0178 (from overseas)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 13, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Gross sales
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Three months ended
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
May 31, 2022
227,165
20.7
81,905
10.5
7,045
442.4
7,560
-
6,856
-
May 31, 2021
188,240
65.1
74,097
16.8
1,298
-
(3,819)
-
(4,413)
-
Profit attributable
Total
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
comprehensive
to owners of parent
per share
per share
income
Three months ended
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
Yen
yen
yen
May 31, 2022
5,974
-
5,984
-
22.80
22.79
May 31, 2021
(3,062)
-
(3,266)
-
(11.70)
(11.70)
1. Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.
2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense from sales revenue. Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
owners of parent to
total assets
per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2022
1,184,667
364,372
352,701
29.8
1,345.97
February 28, 2022
1,192,907
362,120
350,368
29.4
1,337.29
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
14.00
-
15.00
29.00
February 28, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
February 28, 2023
Fiscal year ending
15.00
-
16.00
31.00
February 28, 2023
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Gross sales
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
First six months
ending
492,000
22.3
179,000
13.8
11,500
214.6
10,500
-
9,000
-
August 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
1,020,000
16.5
370,000
11.6
22,000
87.7
21,000
123.9
17,500
182.7
February 28, 2023
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
First six months
ending
6,000
-
22.91
August 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
11,500
166.1
43.92
February 28, 2023
Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
270,565,764 shares
As of February 28, 2022
270,565,764 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
8,523,408 shares
As of February 28, 2022
8,565,722 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the three months ended May 31, 2022
262,063,722 shares
For the three months ended May 31, 2021
261,859,686 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" on page 6 of the material attached to this quarterly financial results report for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
(How to obtain supplementary material on financial results)
Supplementary material on financial results was disclosed on the same day on TDnet.
[Attached Material]
Index
1.
Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months .......................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of operating results ..........................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of financial position .........................................................................................................
6
(3)
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements ......................
6
2.
Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ............................
7
(1)
Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position......................................................
7
(2)
Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss .............................................................
9
(3)
Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income...........................................
10
(4)
Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity.....................................................
11
(5)
Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows...............................................................
13
(6)
Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements .......................................................
14
(Notes on premise of going concern).................................................................................................
1. Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months
(1) Explanation of operating results
Three months ended May 31, 2022
(Millions of yen, %)
(from March to May)
Results
Year-on-year changes
Change in amount
Change in percentage
Gross sales
227,165
38,925
20.7
Sales revenue
81,905
7,808
10.5
Gross profit
40,546
7,011
20.9
Selling, general and administrative
33,501
1,265
3.9
expense
Business profit
7,045
5,747
442.4
Other operating income
1,260
829
192.0
Other operating expense
745
(4,805)
(86.6)
Operating profit
7,560
11,379
-
Profit attributable to
5,974
9,036
-
owners of parent
In the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022), consolidated sales revenue was ¥81,905 million, up 10.5% year on year, operating profit was ¥7,560 million (operating loss of ¥3,819 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥5,974 million (loss of ¥3,062 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021).
During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of a recovery as economic and social activities were returning to normal amid the gradually easing of the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In the retail sector, although nationwide strict infection control measures continued until March, there was a recovery in personal spending, including face-to-face services, due to the first major holiday in three years without a request for self-restraint. Despite these positive signs, we still need to keep a close eye on the risk of downward pressure on consumption due to the still unpredictable timing of the end of COVID-19, as well as the impact of sudden changes in exchange rates and the cooling of consumer sentiment due to high prices.
Against this backdrop, we have positioned FY2022, the second year of our Medium-Term Business Plan, as a year of "gear change" to ensure that we are on the right track toward "complete recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in the Medium-Term Business Plan, and to shift to aggressive management for "regrowth" in FY2024 and beyond.
Specifically, to steadily link our three key strategies and measures to results, as part of our "real x digital strategy," we have been working to enhance online business sophistication using digital technology in our core Department Store Business, and implement large-scale renovations to respond to market changes. In the SC Business, we planned and executed large-scale renewals of flagship stores. In our "developer strategy," we have entered the residential real estate business to maximize the use of our real estate holdings and expand our real estate portfolio, and have promoted one of the largest complex developments in Osaka's Shinsaibashi area, in addition to Nagoya's Sakae area. Under the "prime life strategy," the Company is expanding its content in response to the solid affluent market, as well as planning new measures for the affluent market in Japan and overseas.
Furthermore, from this fiscal year, the Company has strengthened its group strategy planning and promotion system as a holding company. Specifically, we established the "Business Portfolio Transformation Promotion Division" to formulate and implement a plan for business portfolio transformation with a view to 2030, the "CRE Planning Division" to promote strategies to maximize the value of real estate owned by the Group, and the "Digital Promotion Division" to promote customer policies, including the integrated use of customer databases. In so doing, we will carry out initiatives from the perspective of pursuing overall optimization and synergies. This will involve picking up the pace in realizing our strategic aims in terms of extending the key strategies by strengthening our
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.