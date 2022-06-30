J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)

1. Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months

(1) Explanation of operating results

Three months ended May 31, 2022 (Millions of yen, %) (from March to May) Results Year-on-year changes Change in amount Change in percentage Gross sales 227,165 38,925 20.7 Sales revenue 81,905 7,808 10.5 Gross profit 40,546 7,011 20.9 Selling, general and administrative 33,501 1,265 3.9 expense Business profit 7,045 5,747 442.4 Other operating income 1,260 829 192.0 Other operating expense 745 (4,805) (86.6) Operating profit 7,560 11,379 - Profit attributable to 5,974 9,036 - owners of parent

In the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022), consolidated sales revenue was ¥81,905 million, up 10.5% year on year, operating profit was ¥7,560 million (operating loss of ¥3,819 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥5,974 million (loss of ¥3,062 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021).

During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of a recovery as economic and social activities were returning to normal amid the gradually easing of the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the retail sector, although nationwide strict infection control measures continued until March, there was a recovery in personal spending, including face-to-face services, due to the first major holiday in three years without a request for self-restraint. Despite these positive signs, we still need to keep a close eye on the risk of downward pressure on consumption due to the still unpredictable timing of the end of COVID-19, as well as the impact of sudden changes in exchange rates and the cooling of consumer sentiment due to high prices.

Against this backdrop, we have positioned FY2022, the second year of our Medium-Term Business Plan, as a year of "gear change" to ensure that we are on the right track toward "complete recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in the Medium-Term Business Plan, and to shift to aggressive management for "regrowth" in FY2024 and beyond.

Specifically, to steadily link our three key strategies and measures to results, as part of our "real x digital strategy," we have been working to enhance online business sophistication using digital technology in our core Department Store Business, and implement large-scale renovations to respond to market changes. In the SC Business, we planned and executed large-scale renewals of flagship stores. In our "developer strategy," we have entered the residential real estate business to maximize the use of our real estate holdings and expand our real estate portfolio, and have promoted one of the largest complex developments in Osaka's Shinsaibashi area, in addition to Nagoya's Sakae area. Under the "prime life strategy," the Company is expanding its content in response to the solid affluent market, as well as planning new measures for the affluent market in Japan and overseas.

Furthermore, from this fiscal year, the Company has strengthened its group strategy planning and promotion system as a holding company. Specifically, we established the "Business Portfolio Transformation Promotion Division" to formulate and implement a plan for business portfolio transformation with a view to 2030, the "CRE Planning Division" to promote strategies to maximize the value of real estate owned by the Group, and the "Digital Promotion Division" to promote customer policies, including the integrated use of customer databases. In so doing, we will carry out initiatives from the perspective of pursuing overall optimization and synergies. This will involve picking up the pace in realizing our strategic aims in terms of extending the key strategies by strengthening our