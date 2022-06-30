Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
1160.00 JPY   +0.43%
J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)
PU
J FRONT RETAILING : Reference Data for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
PU
J. Front Retailing's Sales Growth Gains Speed in May
MT
Summary 
Summary

J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Translation

June 30, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

(under IFRS)

Company name:

J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Securities code:

3086

URL:

https://www.j-front-retailing.com/

Representative:

Tatsuya Yoshimoto, President

Inquiries:

Hajime Inagami, Senior General Manager of Investor Relations Promotion Division,

Financial Strategy Unit

TEL: +81-3-6895-0178 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 13, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Gross sales

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Three months ended

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

May 31, 2022

227,165

20.7

81,905

10.5

7,045

442.4

7,560

-

6,856

-

May 31, 2021

188,240

65.1

74,097

16.8

1,298

-

(3,819)

-

(4,413)

-

Profit attributable

Total

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

comprehensive

to owners of parent

per share

per share

income

Three months ended

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

Yen

yen

yen

May 31, 2022

5,974

-

5,984

-

22.80

22.79

May 31, 2021

(3,062)

-

(3,266)

-

(11.70)

(11.70)

  • 1. Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.

2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense from sales revenue. Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent to

total assets

per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

May 31, 2022

1,184,667

364,372

352,701

29.8

1,345.97

February 28, 2022

1,192,907

362,120

350,368

29.4

1,337.29

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

14.00

-

15.00

29.00

February 28, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

February 28, 2023

Fiscal year ending

15.00

-

16.00

31.00

February 28, 2023

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Gross sales

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

First six months

ending

492,000

22.3

179,000

13.8

11,500

214.6

10,500

-

9,000

-

August 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

1,020,000

16.5

370,000

11.6

22,000

87.7

21,000

123.9

17,500

182.7

February 28, 2023

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

First six months

ending

6,000

-

22.91

August 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

11,500

166.1

43.92

February 28, 2023

Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

270,565,764 shares

As of February 28, 2022

270,565,764 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

8,523,408 shares

As of February 28, 2022

8,565,722 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the three months ended May 31, 2022

262,063,722 shares

For the three months ended May 31, 2021

261,859,686 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" on page 6 of the material attached to this quarterly financial results report for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

(How to obtain supplementary material on financial results)

Supplementary material on financial results was disclosed on the same day on TDnet.

[Attached Material]

Index

1.

Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months .......................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of operating results ..........................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position .........................................................................................................

6

(3)

Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements ......................

6

2.

Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ............................

7

(1)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position......................................................

7

(2)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss .............................................................

9

(3)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income...........................................

10

(4)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity.....................................................

11

(5)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows...............................................................

13

(6)

Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements .......................................................

14

(Notes on premise of going concern).................................................................................................

14

(Segment information) .......................................................................................................................

14

- 1 -

1. Qualitative information regarding results for the first three months

(1) Explanation of operating results

Three months ended May 31, 2022

(Millions of yen, %)

(from March to May)

Results

Year-on-year changes

Change in amount

Change in percentage

Gross sales

227,165

38,925

20.7

Sales revenue

81,905

7,808

10.5

Gross profit

40,546

7,011

20.9

Selling, general and administrative

33,501

1,265

3.9

expense

Business profit

7,045

5,747

442.4

Other operating income

1,260

829

192.0

Other operating expense

745

(4,805)

(86.6)

Operating profit

7,560

11,379

-

Profit attributable to

5,974

9,036

-

owners of parent

In the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022), consolidated sales revenue was ¥81,905 million, up 10.5% year on year, operating profit was ¥7,560 million (operating loss of ¥3,819 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥5,974 million (loss of ¥3,062 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021).

During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of a recovery as economic and social activities were returning to normal amid the gradually easing of the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the retail sector, although nationwide strict infection control measures continued until March, there was a recovery in personal spending, including face-to-face services, due to the first major holiday in three years without a request for self-restraint. Despite these positive signs, we still need to keep a close eye on the risk of downward pressure on consumption due to the still unpredictable timing of the end of COVID-19, as well as the impact of sudden changes in exchange rates and the cooling of consumer sentiment due to high prices.

Against this backdrop, we have positioned FY2022, the second year of our Medium-Term Business Plan, as a year of "gear change" to ensure that we are on the right track toward "complete recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in the Medium-Term Business Plan, and to shift to aggressive management for "regrowth" in FY2024 and beyond.

Specifically, to steadily link our three key strategies and measures to results, as part of our "real x digital strategy," we have been working to enhance online business sophistication using digital technology in our core Department Store Business, and implement large-scale renovations to respond to market changes. In the SC Business, we planned and executed large-scale renewals of flagship stores. In our "developer strategy," we have entered the residential real estate business to maximize the use of our real estate holdings and expand our real estate portfolio, and have promoted one of the largest complex developments in Osaka's Shinsaibashi area, in addition to Nagoya's Sakae area. Under the "prime life strategy," the Company is expanding its content in response to the solid affluent market, as well as planning new measures for the affluent market in Japan and overseas.

Furthermore, from this fiscal year, the Company has strengthened its group strategy planning and promotion system as a holding company. Specifically, we established the "Business Portfolio Transformation Promotion Division" to formulate and implement a plan for business portfolio transformation with a view to 2030, the "CRE Planning Division" to promote strategies to maximize the value of real estate owned by the Group, and the "Digital Promotion Division" to promote customer policies, including the integrated use of customer databases. In so doing, we will carry out initiatives from the perspective of pursuing overall optimization and synergies. This will involve picking up the pace in realizing our strategic aims in terms of extending the key strategies by strengthening our

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
