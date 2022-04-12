J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (under IFRS)

Sales revenueBusiness profitOperating profitProfit before taxFiscal year endedMillions of yen
%Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
February 28, 2022
875,281
13.8
331,484
3.9
11,718 395.1
9,380
-
6,190
769,453 (32.1)
319,079 (33.6)
2,366(94.8)
-
% - -
Profit attributable to owners of parentTotal comprehensive income
Basic earnings per shareDiluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
February 28, 2022
Millions of yen 4,321
(26,193)
% - -
Millions of yen 5,818
(27,523)
% - -
Yen 16.50
Yen 16.50
(100.03)
(100.03)Profit/shareholders'
equityOperating profit/ total assetsOperating profit/ sales revenue
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
*
%
%
%
1.2
0.8
2.8
(7.1)
(1.9)
(7.6)
1.
Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenanttransaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.
2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense from sales revenue.
Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets
Equity attributable to owners of parent per share
As of
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2021
Millions of yen 1,192,907 1,263,722
Millions of yen 362,120 364,343
Millions of yen 350,368 352,171
% 29.4
27.9
Yen 1,337.29 1,344.91
Equity attributable
Yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021
Millions of yen 49,866 56,471
Millions of yen
(5,289) (20,870)
Millions of yen
(80,392) 58,727
Millions of yen 93,278 128,925
Cash and cash equivalents
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
Total cash dividends (Total)
Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)
Ratio of dividends attributable to owners of parent (Consolidated)
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
Yen
- -
Yen 9.00 14.00
Yen
- -
Yen 18.00 15.00
Yen 27.00 29.00
Millions of yen
7,068 7,593
% - 175.7
% 2.0
2.2
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)
-
15.00
-
16.00
31.00
70.6
owners of parent
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Gross sales
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Profit before tax
First six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
Millions of yen 492,000
1,020,000
% 22.3
16.5
Millions of yen 179,000
370,000
% 13.8
11.6
Millions of yen 11,500
22,000
% 214.6
87.7
Millions of yen 10,500
21,000
% -
123.9
Millions of yen 9,000
17,500
% -
182.7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
First six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
Millions of yen 6,000
11,500
% -
166.1
Yen 22.91
43.92
*
Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of
consolidation): None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
c. Changes in accounting estimates: None
(3)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2022
270,565,764 shares
As of February 28, 2021
270,565,764 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of February 28, 2022
8,565,722 shares
As of February 28, 2021
8,709,561 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period
For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
261,863,266 shares
For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021
261,842,400 shares
Non-consolidated performance
Non-consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
As of February 28, 2022: ¥335,241 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥329,351 million
Operating revenue and profit increased as a result of factors that include gains in dividend income and consulting fee income from subsidiaries, and the recording of gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates, income taxes - deferred, etc.
* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
(How to obtain supplementary material on financial results)
Supplementary material on financial results was disclosed on the same day on TDnet.
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Operating results (1) Analysis of operating results" on page 2 of the material attached to this financial results report for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:08 UTC.