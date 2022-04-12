Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/12 02:00:00 am EDT
992.00 JPY   +1.85%
J FRONT RETAILING : Presentation of Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
J FRONT RETAILING : Supplementary Information to Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (under IFRS)
PU
J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (under IFRS)

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Translation

April 12, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

(under IFRS)

Company name: J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd.

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock ExchangeSecurities code: 3086

URL:https://www.j-front-retailing.com/ Representative: Tatsuya Yoshimoto, PresidentInquiries:Hajime Inagami, Senior General Manager of Investor Relations Promotion Division, Financial Strategy Unit

TEL: +81-3-6895-0178 (from overseas)

Scheduled date of ordinary general shareholders meeting:

May 26, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

May 6, 2022

Scheduled date to file Annual Securities Report:

May 27, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Gross sales

Sales revenueBusiness profitOperating profitProfit before taxFiscal year endedMillions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

February 28, 2022

875,281

13.8

331,484

3.9

11,718 395.1

9,380

-

6,190

769,453 (32.1)

319,079 (33.6)

2,366 (94.8)

-

% - -

Profit attributable to owners of parentTotal comprehensive income

Basic earnings per shareDiluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022

Millions of yen 4,321

(26,193)

% - -

Millions of yen 5,818

(27,523)

% - -

Yen 16.50

Yen 16.50

(100.03)

(100.03)Profit/shareholders'

equityOperating profit/ total assetsOperating profit/ sales revenue

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

*

%

%

%

1.2

0.8

2.8

(7.1)

(1.9)

(7.6)

1.

Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.

2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense from sales revenue.

Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets

Equity attributable to owners of parent per share

As of

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 1,192,907 1,263,722

Millions of yen 362,120 364,343

Millions of yen 350,368 352,171

% 29.4

27.9

Yen 1,337.29 1,344.91

Equity attributable

Yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 49,866 56,471

Millions of yen

(5,289) (20,870)

Millions of yen

(80,392) 58,727

Millions of yen 93,278 128,925

Cash and cash equivalents

  • 2. Cash dividends

    Annual dividends

    Total cash dividends (Total)

    Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)

    Ratio of dividends attributable to owners of parent (Consolidated)

    First quarter-end

    Second quarter-end

    Third quarter-end

    Fiscal year-end

    Total

    Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

    Yen

    - -

    Yen 9.00 14.00

    Yen

    - -

    Yen 18.00 15.00

    Yen 27.00 29.00

    Millions of yen

    7,068 7,593

    % - 175.7

    % 2.0

    2.2

    Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

    -

    15.00

    -

    16.00

    31.00

    70.6

    owners of parent

  • 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Gross sales

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

First six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

Millions of yen 492,000

1,020,000

% 22.3

16.5

Millions of yen 179,000

370,000

% 13.8

11.6

Millions of yen 11,500

22,000

% 214.6

87.7

Millions of yen 10,500

21,000

% -

123.9

Millions of yen 9,000

17,500

% -

182.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

First six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

Millions of yen 6,000

11,500

% -

166.1

Yen 22.91

43.92

*

Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of

consolidation): None

(2)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates

a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

c. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022

270,565,764 shares

As of February 28, 2021

270,565,764 shares

  • b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

    As of February 28, 2022

    8,565,722 shares

    As of February 28, 2021

    8,709,561 shares

  • c. Average number of shares during the period

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

261,863,266 shares

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

261,842,400 shares

Non-consolidated performance

Non-consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Operating revenue

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

February 28, 2022

15,482

12.1

14,253 90.4

February 28, 2021

13,812

(59.5)

8,849 (68.6)

7,487 (73.2)

%

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

10,487

9.8

9,505

7.4

9,547 (66.9)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

Yen 54.44 28.60

Yen 54.44 28.60

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 641,307 675,917

Millions of yen 335,241 329,351

% 52.3

48.7

Yen 1,280.48 1,258.07

Reference: Equity

As of February 28, 2022: ¥335,241 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥329,351 million

Operating revenue and profit increased as a result of factors that include gains in dividend income and consulting fee income from subsidiaries, and the recording of gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates, income taxes - deferred, etc.

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

(How to obtain supplementary material on financial results)

Supplementary material on financial results was disclosed on the same day on TDnet.

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Operating results (1) Analysis of operating results" on page 2 of the material attached to this financial results report for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

[Attached Material]

Index

  • 1. Operating results ...................................................................................................................................... 2

    • (1) Analysis of operating results ................................................................................................................ 2

    • (2) Analysis of financial position .............................................................................................................. 8

    • (3) Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year10

      2. Overview of the corporate group ............................................................................................................ 11

      3. Basic rational on selection of accounting standard ................................................................................ 12

      4. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ........................................................... 13

    • (1) Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................... 13

    • (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............... 15

      (Consolidated statement of income) .................................................................................................. 15

      (Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) ......................................................................... 16

    • (3) Consolidated statement of changes in equity ..................................................................................... 17

    • (4) Consolidated statement of cash flows ................................................................................................ 19

    • (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................ 21

      (Notes on premise of going concern) ................................................................................................. 21

      (Application of consolidated taxation system) ................................................................................... 21

      (Segment information, etc.) ............................................................................................................... 21

      (Per share information) ...................................................................................................................... 24

      (Significant subsequent events) ......................................................................................................... 24

  • 5. Other ...................................................................................................................................................... 25

-1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
