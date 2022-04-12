J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (under IFRS)

Translation

April 12, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

(under IFRS)

Company name: J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd.

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock ExchangeSecurities code: 3086

URL:https://www.j-front-retailing.com/ Representative: Tatsuya Yoshimoto, PresidentInquiries:Hajime Inagami, Senior General Manager of Investor Relations Promotion Division, Financial Strategy Unit

TEL: +81-3-6895-0178 (from overseas)

Scheduled date of ordinary general shareholders meeting: May 26, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: May 6, 2022 Scheduled date to file Annual Securities Report: May 27, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Gross sales

Sales revenueBusiness profitOperating profitProfit before taxFiscal year endedMillions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

February 28, 2022

875,281

13.8

331,484

3.9

11,718 395.1

9,380

-

6,190

769,453 (32.1)

319,079 (33.6)

2,366 (94.8)

-

% - -

Profit attributable to owners of parentTotal comprehensive income

Basic earnings per shareDiluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022

Millions of yen 4,321

(26,193)

% - -

Millions of yen 5,818

(27,523)

% - -

Yen 16.50

Yen 16.50

(100.03)

(100.03)Profit/shareholders'

equityOperating profit/ total assetsOperating profit/ sales revenue

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

*

% % % 1.2 0.8 2.8 (7.1) (1.9) (7.6)

1.

Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.

2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expense from sales revenue.

Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets Equity attributable to owners of parent per share As of February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 1,192,907 1,263,722 Millions of yen 362,120 364,343 Millions of yen 350,368 352,171 % 29.4 27.9 Yen 1,337.29 1,344.91 Equity attributable

Yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 49,866 56,471 Millions of yen (5,289) (20,870) Millions of yen (80,392) 58,727 Millions of yen 93,278 128,925 Cash and cash equivalents

2. Cash dividends Annual dividends Total cash dividends (Total) Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated) Ratio of dividends attributable to owners of parent (Consolidated) First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Yen - - Yen 9.00 14.00 Yen - - Yen 18.00 15.00 Yen 27.00 29.00 Millions of yen 7,068 7,593 % - 175.7 % 2.0 2.2 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast) - 15.00 - 16.00 31.00 70.6 owners of parent

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Gross sales Sales revenue Business profit Operating profit Profit before tax First six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 Millions of yen 492,000 1,020,000 % 22.3 16.5 Millions of yen 179,000 370,000 % 13.8 11.6 Millions of yen 11,500 22,000 % 214.6 87.7 Millions of yen 10,500 21,000 % - 123.9 Millions of yen 9,000 17,500 % - 182.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share First six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 Millions of yen 6,000 11,500 % - 166.1 Yen 22.91 43.92

* Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None c. Changes in accounting estimates: None (3) Number of issued shares (common shares) a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022 270,565,764 shares As of February 28, 2021 270,565,764 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of February 28, 2022 8,565,722 shares As of February 28, 2021 8,709,561 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 261,863,266 shares For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 261,842,400 shares

Non-consolidated performance

Non-consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Operating revenue

Fiscal year ended Millions of yen February 28, 2022 15,482 12.1 14,253 90.4 February 28, 2021 13,812 (59.5) 8,849 (68.6) 7,487 (73.2) %

Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen

10,487

9.8

9,505

7.4

9,547 (66.9)

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Yen 54.44 28.60 Yen 54.44 28.60

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 641,307 675,917 Millions of yen 335,241 329,351 % 52.3 48.7 Yen 1,280.48 1,258.07

Reference: Equity

As of February 28, 2022: ¥335,241 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥329,351 million

Operating revenue and profit increased as a result of factors that include gains in dividend income and consulting fee income from subsidiaries, and the recording of gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates, income taxes - deferred, etc.

[Attached Material]

Index

1. Operating results ...................................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Analysis of operating results ................................................................................................................ 2 (2) Analysis of financial position .............................................................................................................. 8 (3) Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year10 2. Overview of the corporate group ............................................................................................................ 11 3. Basic rational on selection of accounting standard ................................................................................ 12 4. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ........................................................... 13 (1) Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................... 13 (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............... 15 (Consolidated statement of income) .................................................................................................. 15 (Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) ......................................................................... 16 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in equity ..................................................................................... 17 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flows ................................................................................................ 19 (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................ 21 (Notes on premise of going concern) ................................................................................................. 21 (Application of consolidated taxation system) ................................................................................... 21 (Segment information, etc.) ............................................................................................................... 21 (Per share information) ...................................................................................................................... 24 (Significant subsequent events) ......................................................................................................... 24

5. Other ...................................................................................................................................................... 25

-1 -