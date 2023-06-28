June 28, 2023

Supplementary Information to Financial Results for the First Three Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

From March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements IFRS

1. Consolidated business performance

(Millions of yen, %)

Three months

Item

YoY

ended

May 31, 2023

Amount

%

1.

Gross sales

263,818

36,653

16.1

2.

Revenue

93,456

11,551

14.1

3.

Gross profit

45,831

5,285

13.0

4.

Gross margin ratio

49.04%

difference

(0.46)%

5.

Selling, general and administrative

36,000

2,499

7.5

expenses (SGA)

6.

Business profit

9,831

2,786

39.6

7.

Operating profit

10,169

2,609

34.5

8.

Profit before tax

9,926

3,070

44.8

9.

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,397

423

7.1

10.

Total assets

1,120,320

(633)

11.

Equity attributable to owners of

363,011

3,626

parent

12.

Ratio of equity attributable to owners

32.4%

difference

0.3%

of parent to total assets

13.

Total interest-bearing liabilities

398,705

(15,244)

[Of which: lease liabilities]

[158,417]

[(6,408)]

Three months

ended

May 31, 2022

227,165

81,905

40,546

49.50%

33,501

7,045

7,560

6,856

5,974

1,120,953

359,385

32.1%

413,949

[164,825]

Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchases recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the "Department Store Business",

  1. which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into a gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
  2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.
  3. Results for the previous year in Items 10 to 13 are those at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year (February 28, 2023).

2. Segment information

Three months ended May 31, 2023

(Millions of yen, %)

Reportable segments

Other

Total

Consolidated

Department

Developer

Payment and

Total

Adjustments

Store

SC Business

Finance

Business

Business

Business

Gross sales

169,692

69,467

16,753

3,236

259,151

13,732

272,883

(9,065)

263,818

YoY %

14.6

15.4

27.0

2.6

15.4

0.3

14.5

16.1

(1) Revenue to external

54,040

13,875

13,710

1,675

83,302

10,154

93,456

93,456

customers

(2) Intersegment revenue

120

261

3,043

1,561

4,987

3,266

8,253

(8,253)

Total revenue

54,161

14,137

16,753

3,236

88,289

13,420

101,710

(8,253)

93,456

YoY %

11.0

8.3

24.3

2.6

12.5

0.3

10.7

14.1

Business profit

4,859

2,484

1,384

732

9,460

476

9,937

(105)

9,831

YoY %

83.4

8.9

82.3

(27.7)

41.1

16.8

39.7

39.6

Segment profit

4,504

3,148

1,615

686

9,953

703

10,657

(487)

10,169

YoY %

99.0

6.6

67.8

(33.1)

38.2

55.9

39.2

34.5

Note: Due to the reorganization on March 1, 2023, the previous year's results about profit and loss items have been retroactively adjusted as if the real estate transferred from PARCO Co., Ltd. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd. had been transferred from March 1, 2022.

3. Performance by consolidated companies

(Millions of yen, %)

Company name

Three months ended May 31, 2023

Capital

Ownership

Business

Business

Operating

percentage

Revenue

Profit

profit

profit

1

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

7,782

6,160

6,123

6,023

31,974

2.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department

49,861

4,812

4,871

3,270

10,000

100.0

Department store

Stores Co. Ltd.

3.

The Hakata Daimaru, Inc.

3,450

66

56

11

3,037

69.9

Department store

4.

Kochi Daimaru Co., Ltd.

864

(20)

(20)

(16)

300

100.0

Department store

5.

PARCO Co., Ltd.

14,117

2,479

3,160

1,945

34,367

100.0

Shopping center

6.

PARCO (Singapore) Pte Ltd

29

4

5

6

SGD 4M

100.0

Shopping center

7.

PARCO Space Systems Co., Ltd.

5,907

344

344

222

100

100.0

Space engineering &

management

8. J. Front Design & Construction Co., Ltd.

8,624

723

723

470

100

100.0

Design & construction contracting

9.

PARCO Digital Marketing Co., Ltd.

240

(13)

(12)

(7)

10

100.0

Internet-related business

10.

J. Front City Development Co.,Ltd.

2,145

330

705

445

110

100.0

Real estate

11.

JFR Card Co., Ltd.

3,236

732

686

427

100

100.0

Payment and finance

12.

Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd.

9,255

247

484

337

1,800

100.0

Wholesale

13.

Daimaru Kogyo International Trading

2,722

22

14

12

USD 2M

100.0

Wholesale

(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

14.

Daimaru Kogyo (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

101

(2)

(3)

(2)

THB 202M

99.9

Wholesale

15.

Consumer Product End-Use

271

18

17

11

100

100.0

Merchandise test

Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Quality control

16.

Angel Park Co., Ltd.

268

127

130

93

400

50.2

Parking

17.

JFR Service Co. Ltd.

1,462

(47)

(47)

(24)

100

100.0

Commissioned back-office service

Leasing

Parking

18.

JFR Information Center Co., Ltd.

2,015

135

136

88

10

100.0

Information service

19.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya

40

(115)

(120)

20

100

100.0

Specified prepaid

Tomonokai Co., Ltd.

transaction service

4. Components of SGA

(Millions of yen,%)

Component

Three months

Three months

ended

YoY

ended

May 31, 2023

Amount

%

May 31, 2022

Personnel expenses

12,015

364

3.1

11,651

Advertising expenses

2,844

199

7.5

2,645

Packing and transportation costs

299

(41)

(12.1)

340

Depreciation

6,387

(235)

(3.5)

6,622

Operational costs

2,549

488

23.7

2,061

Other

11,903

1,724

16.9

10,179

Total

36,000

2,499

7.5

33,501

Note: Depreciation is included in cost of sales as well as selling,general and administratice expenses.

Q1 results for current fiscal year: 5,231 million yen / Q1 results for previous fiscal year: 5,515 million yen

5. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses

(Millions of yen)

Three months

Three months

Remarks

ended

ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

Other operating income

1,061

1,260

Gain on sale of fixed assets

732

65

Mainly PARCO 265,

Daimaru Kogyo 238

Other subsidies

87

453

PARCO 87

Other

241

741

Other operating expenses

723

745

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

436

615

Mainly Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department

Stores 345

Other

287

129

6. Components of finance income and finance costs and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

(Millions of yen)

Component

Three months

ended

YoY

May 31, 2023

Finance income

262

29

Interest and dividend income

262

29

Finance costs

1,197

(172)

Interest expenses on borrowings

1,128

(118)

and bonds

69

(54)

Other

Share of profit (loss) of investments

692

260

accounted for using equity method

Three months

ended

May 31, 2022

233

233

1,369

1,246

123

432

3

  1. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Statements IFRS1. Business performance

(Millions of yen, %)

Item

Three months

YoY

ended

May 31, 2023

Amount

%

1.

Gross sales

155,590

20,207

14.9

[Of which: real estate lease revenue]

[5,906]

[525]

[9.7]

2.

Revenue

49,861

4,977

11.1

3.

Gross profit

32,315

3,675

12.8

4.

Gross margin ratio

64.81% Difference

1.00%

5.

SGA

27,503

1,654

6.4

6.

Business profit

4,812

2,022

72.5

7.

Operating profit

4,871

2,162

79.8

8.

Profit before tax

4,732

2,238

89.7

9.

Profit

3,270

1,045

47.0

10.

Total assets

436,334

1,860

11.

Equity

140,369

1,070

12.

Equity ratio

32.2% Difference

0.1%

13.

Total interest-bearing liabilities

98,499

(5,060)

[Of which: lease liabilities]

[73,499]

[(4,186)]

Three months

ended

May 31, 2022

135,383

[5,381]

44,884

28,640

63.81%

25,849

2,790

2,709

2,494

2,225

434,474

139,299

32.1%

103,559

[77,685]

Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchases recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Bussiness,"

  1. which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount.
  2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.
  3. Results for the previous year in Items 10 to 13 are those at the end of the previous business year (February 28, 2023).

