June 28, 2023
Supplementary Information to Financial Results for the First Three Months of
the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
From March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
Contents
I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements 【IFRS】
Page
1.
Consolidated business performance ･･････････････････････････････････････････････
1
2.
Segment information････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
1
3.
Performance by consolidated companies･･････････････････････････････････････････
2
4.
Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
3
5.
Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ････････････････
3
6.
Components of finance income and finance costs and share of profit (loss) of
investments accounted for using equity method･･････････････････････････････････････････
3
II. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】
1.
Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
4
2.
Summary of gross sales･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
5,6
3.
Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
7
4.
Components of other operating income and other operating expenses･････････････････
7
5.
Components of finance income and finance costs･･･････････････････････････････････
7
III. PARCO Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】
1.
Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
8
2. Summary of gross sales(PARCO stores)･･･････････････････････････････････････････ 9,10
3.
Components of operating costs･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････
10
4.
Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
11
5.
Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ････････････････
11
6.
Components of finance income and finance costs･･･････････････････････････････････
11
IV. J. Front City development Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】
1.
Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
12
2.
Summary of results for current period･････････････････････････････････････････････
13
3.
Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
13
4.
Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ････････････････
13
5.
Components of finance income and finance costs･･･････････････････････････････････
13
V. JFR Card Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】
1.
Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
14
2.
Summary of results for current period････････････････････････････････････････････････････
14
I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements 【IFRS】
1. Consolidated business performance
(Millions of yen, %)
Three months
Item
YoY
ended
May 31, 2023
Amount
%
1.
Gross sales
263,818
36,653
16.1
2.
Revenue
93,456
11,551
14.1
3.
Gross profit
45,831
5,285
13.0
4.
Gross margin ratio
49.04%
difference
(0.46)%
5.
Selling, general and administrative
36,000
2,499
7.5
expenses (SGA)
6.
Business profit
9,831
2,786
39.6
7.
Operating profit
10,169
2,609
34.5
8.
Profit before tax
9,926
3,070
44.8
9.
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,397
423
7.1
10.
Total assets
1,120,320
(633)
11.
Equity attributable to owners of
363,011
3,626
parent
12.
Ratio of equity attributable to owners
32.4%
difference
0.3%
of parent to total assets
13.
Total interest-bearing liabilities
398,705
(15,244)
[Of which: lease liabilities]
[158,417]
[(6,408)]
Three months
ended
May 31, 2022
227,165
81,905
40,546
49.50%
33,501
7,045
7,560
6,856
5,974
1,120,953
359,385
32.1%
413,949
[164,825]
Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchases recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the "Department Store Business",
- which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into a gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
- Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.
- Results for the previous year in Items 10 to 13 are those at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year (February 28, 2023).
2. Segment information
Three months ended May 31, 2023
(Millions of yen, %)
Reportable segments
Other
Total
Consolidated
Department
Developer
Payment and
Total
Adjustments
Store
SC Business
Finance
Business
Business
Business
Gross sales
169,692
69,467
16,753
3,236
259,151
13,732
272,883
(9,065)
263,818
YoY %
14.6
15.4
27.0
2.6
15.4
0.3
14.5
－
16.1
(1) Revenue to external
54,040
13,875
13,710
1,675
83,302
10,154
93,456
－
93,456
customers
(2) Intersegment revenue
120
261
3,043
1,561
4,987
3,266
8,253
(8,253)
－
Total revenue
54,161
14,137
16,753
3,236
88,289
13,420
101,710
(8,253)
93,456
YoY %
11.0
8.3
24.3
2.6
12.5
0.3
10.7
－
14.1
Business profit
4,859
2,484
1,384
732
9,460
476
9,937
(105)
9,831
YoY %
83.4
8.9
82.3
(27.7)
41.1
16.8
39.7
－
39.6
Segment profit
4,504
3,148
1,615
686
9,953
703
10,657
(487)
10,169
YoY %
99.0
6.6
67.8
(33.1)
38.2
55.9
39.2
－
34.5
Note: Due to the reorganization on March 1, 2023, the previous year's results about profit and loss items have been retroactively adjusted as if the real estate transferred from PARCO Co., Ltd. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd. had been transferred from March 1, 2022.
－1－
3. Performance by consolidated companies
(Millions of yen, %)
Company name
Three months ended May 31, 2023
Capital
Ownership
Business
Business
Operating
percentage
Revenue
Profit
profit
profit
1
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
7,782
6,160
6,123
6,023
31,974
2.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department
49,861
4,812
4,871
3,270
10,000
100.0
Department store
Stores Co. Ltd.
3.
The Hakata Daimaru, Inc.
3,450
66
56
11
3,037
69.9
Department store
4.
Kochi Daimaru Co., Ltd.
864
(20)
(20)
(16)
300
100.0
Department store
5.
PARCO Co., Ltd.
14,117
2,479
3,160
1,945
34,367
100.0
Shopping center
6.
PARCO (Singapore) Pte Ltd
29
4
5
6
SGD 4M
100.0
Shopping center
7.
PARCO Space Systems Co., Ltd.
5,907
344
344
222
100
100.0
Space engineering &
management
8. J. Front Design & Construction Co., Ltd.
8,624
723
723
470
100
100.0
Design & construction contracting
9.
PARCO Digital Marketing Co., Ltd.
240
(13)
(12)
(7)
10
100.0
Internet-related business
10.
J. Front City Development Co.,Ltd.
2,145
330
705
445
110
100.0
Real estate
11.
JFR Card Co., Ltd.
3,236
732
686
427
100
100.0
Payment and finance
12.
Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd.
9,255
247
484
337
1,800
100.0
Wholesale
13.
Daimaru Kogyo International Trading
2,722
22
14
12
USD 2M
100.0
Wholesale
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
14.
Daimaru Kogyo (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
101
(2)
(3)
(2)
THB 202M
99.9
Wholesale
15.
Consumer Product End-Use
271
18
17
11
100
100.0
Merchandise test
Research Institute Co., Ltd.
Quality control
16.
Angel Park Co., Ltd.
268
127
130
93
400
50.2
Parking
17.
JFR Service Co. Ltd.
1,462
(47)
(47)
(24)
100
100.0
Commissioned back-office service
Leasing
Parking
18.
JFR Information Center Co., Ltd.
2,015
135
136
88
10
100.0
Information service
19.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya
40
(115)
(120)
20
100
100.0
Specified prepaid
Tomonokai Co., Ltd.
transaction service
－2－
4. Components of SGA
(Millions of yen,%)
Component
Three months
Three months
ended
YoY
ended
May 31, 2023
Amount
%
May 31, 2022
Personnel expenses
12,015
364
3.1
11,651
Advertising expenses
2,844
199
7.5
2,645
Packing and transportation costs
299
(41)
(12.1)
340
Depreciation
6,387
(235)
(3.5)
6,622
Operational costs
2,549
488
23.7
2,061
Other
11,903
1,724
16.9
10,179
Total
36,000
2,499
7.5
33,501
Note: Depreciation is included in cost of sales as well as selling,general and administratice expenses.
Q1 results for current fiscal year: 5,231 million yen / Q1 results for previous fiscal year: 5,515 million yen
5. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
Remarks
ended
ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
Other operating income
1,061
1,260
Gain on sale of fixed assets
732
65
Mainly PARCO 265,
Daimaru Kogyo 238
Other subsidies
87
453
PARCO 87
Other
241
741
Other operating expenses
723
745
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
436
615
Mainly Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department
Stores 345
Other
287
129
6. Components of finance income and finance costs and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
(Millions of yen)
Component
Three months
ended
YoY
May 31, 2023
Finance income
262
29
Interest and dividend income
262
29
Finance costs
1,197
(172)
Interest expenses on borrowings
1,128
(118)
and bonds
69
(54)
Other
Share of profit (loss) of investments
692
260
accounted for using equity method
Three months
ended
May 31, 2022
233
233
1,369
1,246
123
432
－3－
- Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】1. Business performance
(Millions of yen, %)
Item
Three months
YoY
ended
May 31, 2023
Amount
%
1.
Gross sales
155,590
20,207
14.9
[Of which: real estate lease revenue]
[5,906]
[525]
[9.7]
2.
Revenue
49,861
4,977
11.1
3.
Gross profit
32,315
3,675
12.8
4.
Gross margin ratio
64.81% Difference
1.00%
5.
SGA
27,503
1,654
6.4
6.
Business profit
4,812
2,022
72.5
7.
Operating profit
4,871
2,162
79.8
8.
Profit before tax
4,732
2,238
89.7
9.
Profit
3,270
1,045
47.0
10.
Total assets
436,334
1,860
11.
Equity
140,369
1,070
12.
Equity ratio
32.2% Difference
0.1%
13.
Total interest-bearing liabilities
98,499
(5,060)
[Of which: lease liabilities]
[73,499]
[(4,186)]
Three months
ended
May 31, 2022
135,383
[5,381]
44,884
28,640
63.81%
25,849
2,790
2,709
2,494
2,225
434,474
139,299
32.1%
103,559
[77,685]
Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchases recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Bussiness,"
- which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount.
- Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.
- Results for the previous year in Items 10 to 13 are those at the end of the previous business year (February 28, 2023).
－4－
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 10:02:02 UTC.