J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report December 2021

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores December H2 Total Men's clothing 13.3 6.5 Women's clothing 18.4 13.7 Children's clothing 1.4 (6.3) Other clothing (3.4) (7.0) Total clothing 16.5 11.3 Accessories 9.6 3.1 Cosmetics 7.3 4.4 Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals 23.5 15.2 Other general goods 3.1 1.3 Total general goods 15.1 9.6 Furniture 15.4 4.3 Electric appliances (46.1) (55.3) Other household goods (0.8) 0.9 Total household goods 1.6 0.5 Perishable foods (5.5) (4.2) Confectionary 16.2 14.2 Delicatessen 11.1 8.4 Other foods (2.5) (0.3) Total foods 5.9 5.7 Restaurants & cafés 44.9 11.5 Services 67.3 18.3 Other 37.5 35.5 Total 12.5 9.2

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

December H2 Total Sapporo PARCO 21.7 3.9 Sendai PARCO 15.4 (0.3) Shintokorozawa PARCO (9.7) (12.4) Urawa PARCO 3.5 (3.7) Ikebukuro PARCO 11.5 (2.1) PARCO_ya Ueno*2 10.9 (0.8) Hibarigaoka PARCO 4.7 (1.4) Kichijoji PARCO 2.5 1.5 Shibuya PARCO 56.4 23.5 Kinshicho PARCO 5.6 (1.8) Chofu PARCO 2.3 (2.1) Tsudanuma PARCO (1.7) (8.8) Matsumoto PARCO (2.2) (5.7) Shizuoka PARCO 5.4 (3.4) Nagoya PARCO 3.7 (4.9) Shinsaibasi PARCO 25.9 146.8 Hiroshima PARCO 26.1 2.9 Fukuoka PARCO 16.7 4.4 Total all stores 12.1 4.1 Total comparable stores*3 12.1 (0.1)

Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.

Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results. Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores Total comparable stores December H2 Total December H2 Total Clothing 12.5 3.6 12.5 0.3 Accessories 8.5 3.3 8.5 (2.0) General goods 11.8 7.7 11.8 2.9 Foods 5.8 5.1 5.8 3.8 Restaurants & cafés 31.7 11.5 31.7 0.9 Other 9.5 (6.4) 9.5 (8.0) Total 12.1 4.1 12.1 (0.1)

Notes: Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.

