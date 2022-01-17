J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report December 2021
01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
January 17, 2022
J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report December 2021 (IFRS)
1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)
.
(Reference) Gross sales
December
H2 Total
December
H2 Total
Department Store Business
7.8
4.8
12.6
[13.7]
8.7
[9.2]
SC Business
(23.9)
(20.2)
4.9
(1.8)
Developer Business
40.4
10.2
28.0
2.9
Payment and Finance Business
27.1
27.3
23.4
31.5
Other
(6.4)
(9.3)
(5.6)
(8.6)
Total Consolidated
4.1
(1.1)
11.2
5.9
Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.
Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of Parco into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (Parco has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis since FY2017.)
Effective from FY2021, J. Front Retailing Group (the "Group") has changed its reportable segments to "Department Store Business," "SC Business," "Developer Business," and "Payment and Finance Business."
Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.
Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.
The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.Figures in parentheses in the Department Store Business are actual percentage changes after excluding the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.
J.FRONT DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION Co.,Ltd. which is included in the "Developer Business" has changed the accounting method from FY2021.
Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
All of the shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2021.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. was merged into Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.
2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)
Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)
December
H2 Total
Sales
Customer traffic
Sales
Customer traffic
Daimaru Shinsaibashi
21.4
35.4
15.8
19.7
Daimaru Umeda
9.8
42.8
6.1
14.6
Daimaru Tokyo
23.2
40.4
14.3
18.8
Daimaru Kyoto
3.2
13.6
1.8
0.6
Daimaru Kobe
15.9
16.4
12.5
6.5
Daimaru Suma
(12.8)
9.3
(15.4)
5.6
Daimaru Ashiya
1.5
10.8
10.1
19.9
Daimaru Sapporo
22.7
37.2
16.9
21.4
Daimaru Shimonoseki
(4.1)
0.8
(4.7)
(6.1)
Matsuzakaya Nagoya
12.5
21.0
8.5
5.9
Matsuzakaya Ueno
12.0
19.1
7.9
12.5
Matsuzakaya Shizuoka
12.9
29.4
11.5
14.6
Matsuzakaya Takatsuki
(17.3)
20.7
(16.2)
11.5
Total stores
12.0
26.1
8.8
11.6
Total comparable stores
13.2
28.0
9.4
12.6
Corporations, head office, etc.
27.5
-
16.2
-
Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya
12.4
26.1
9.1
11.6
Of which: net sales of goods*3
12.5
-
9.2
-
Of which: real estate lease revenue*3
8.3
-
6.9
-
Total comparable stores
13.6
28.0
9.6
12.6
Hakata Daimaru
16.8
25.7
6.8
8.0
Kochi Daimaru
3.7
30.1
(1.3)
11.0
Total
12.6
26.1
8.7
11.3
Department Store Business
Total comparable stores
13.7
27.8
9.2
12.3
Note: 1.Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
As a result of changes mentioned in Notes 1 and 2 above, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store sales are reported by dividing into "net sales of goods" and "real estate lease revenue." "Net sales of goods" match the total of "b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store Sales by Merchandise Category" below.
The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.
Total comparable stores does not include the values of the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.
1/2
b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
December
H2 Total
Men's clothing
13.3
6.5
Women's clothing
18.4
13.7
Children's clothing
1.4
(6.3)
Other clothing
(3.4)
(7.0)
Total clothing
16.5
11.3
Accessories
9.6
3.1
Cosmetics
7.3
4.4
Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals
23.5
15.2
Other general goods
3.1
1.3
Total general goods
15.1
9.6
Furniture
15.4
4.3
Electric appliances
(46.1)
(55.3)
Other household goods
(0.8)
0.9
Total household goods
1.6
0.5
Perishable foods
(5.5)
(4.2)
Confectionary
16.2
14.2
Delicatessen
11.1
8.4
Other foods
(2.5)
(0.3)
Total foods
5.9
5.7
Restaurants & cafés
44.9
11.5
Services
67.3
18.3
Other
37.5
35.5
Total
12.5
9.2
3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores
*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.
a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)
December
H2 Total
Sapporo PARCO
21.7
3.9
Sendai PARCO
15.4
(0.3)
Shintokorozawa PARCO
(9.7)
(12.4)
Urawa PARCO
3.5
(3.7)
Ikebukuro PARCO
11.5
(2.1)
PARCO_ya Ueno*2
10.9
(0.8)
Hibarigaoka PARCO
4.7
(1.4)
Kichijoji PARCO
2.5
1.5
Shibuya PARCO
56.4
23.5
Kinshicho PARCO
5.6
(1.8)
Chofu PARCO
2.3
(2.1)
Tsudanuma PARCO
(1.7)
(8.8)
Matsumoto PARCO
(2.2)
(5.7)
Shizuoka PARCO
5.4
(3.4)
Nagoya PARCO
3.7
(4.9)
Shinsaibasi PARCO
25.9
146.8
Hiroshima PARCO
26.1
2.9
Fukuoka PARCO
16.7
4.4
Total all stores
12.1
4.1
Total comparable stores*3
12.1
(0.1)
Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results.
Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.
Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
Total comparable stores
December
H2 Total
December
H2 Total
Clothing
12.5
3.6
12.5
0.3
Accessories
8.5
3.3
8.5
(2.0)
General goods
11.8
7.7
11.8
2.9
Foods
5.8
5.1
5.8
3.8
Restaurants & cafés
31.7
11.5
31.7
0.9
Other
9.5
(6.4)
9.5
(8.0)
Total
12.1
4.1
12.1
(0.1)
Notes: Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.
Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Promotion Division:
TEL +81-3-6895-0178
Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.