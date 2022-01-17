Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report December 2021

01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
January 17, 2022

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report December 2021 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

.

(Reference) Gross sales

December

H2 Total

December

H2 Total

Department Store Business

7.8

4.8

12.6

[13.7]

8.7

[9.2]

SC Business

(23.9)

(20.2)

4.9

(1.8)

Developer Business

40.4

10.2

28.0

2.9

Payment and Finance Business

27.1

27.3

23.4

31.5

Other

(6.4)

(9.3)

(5.6)

(8.6)

Total Consolidated

4.1

(1.1)

11.2

5.9

Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.

  1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of Parco into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (Parco has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis since FY2017.)
  2. Effective from FY2021, J. Front Retailing Group (the "Group") has changed its reportable segments to "Department Store Business," "SC Business," "Developer Business," and "Payment and Finance Business."
  3. Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.

Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.

  1. The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.Figures in parentheses in the Department Store Business are actual percentage changes after excluding the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.
  2. J.FRONT DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION Co.,Ltd. which is included in the "Developer Business" has changed the accounting method from FY2021.
  3. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
  4. All of the shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2021.
  5. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. was merged into Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

  1. Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

December

H2 Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

21.4

35.4

15.8

19.7

Daimaru Umeda

9.8

42.8

6.1

14.6

Daimaru Tokyo

23.2

40.4

14.3

18.8

Daimaru Kyoto

3.2

13.6

1.8

0.6

Daimaru Kobe

15.9

16.4

12.5

6.5

Daimaru Suma

(12.8)

9.3

(15.4)

5.6

Daimaru Ashiya

1.5

10.8

10.1

19.9

Daimaru Sapporo

22.7

37.2

16.9

21.4

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(4.1)

0.8

(4.7)

(6.1)

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

12.5

21.0

8.5

5.9

Matsuzakaya Ueno

12.0

19.1

7.9

12.5

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

12.9

29.4

11.5

14.6

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(17.3)

20.7

(16.2)

11.5

Total stores

12.0

26.1

8.8

11.6

Total comparable stores

13.2

28.0

9.4

12.6

Corporations, head office, etc.

27.5

-

16.2

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

12.4

26.1

9.1

11.6

Of which: net sales of goods*3

12.5

-

9.2

-

Of which: real estate lease revenue*3

8.3

-

6.9

-

Total comparable stores

13.6

28.0

9.6

12.6

Hakata Daimaru

16.8

25.7

6.8

8.0

Kochi Daimaru

3.7

30.1

(1.3)

11.0

Total

12.6

26.1

8.7

11.3

Department Store Business

Total comparable stores

13.7

27.8

9.2

12.3

Note: 1.Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

  1. Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
  2. As a result of changes mentioned in Notes 1 and 2 above, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store sales are reported by dividing into "net sales of goods" and "real estate lease revenue." "Net sales of goods" match the total of "b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store Sales by Merchandise Category" below.
  3. The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.
  4. Total comparable stores does not include the values of the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.

1/2

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

December

H2 Total

Men's clothing

13.3

6.5

Women's clothing

18.4

13.7

Children's clothing

1.4

(6.3)

Other clothing

(3.4)

(7.0)

Total clothing

16.5

11.3

Accessories

9.6

3.1

Cosmetics

7.3

4.4

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

23.5

15.2

Other general goods

3.1

1.3

Total general goods

15.1

9.6

Furniture

15.4

4.3

Electric appliances

(46.1)

(55.3)

Other household goods

(0.8)

0.9

Total household goods

1.6

0.5

Perishable foods

(5.5)

(4.2)

Confectionary

16.2

14.2

Delicatessen

11.1

8.4

Other foods

(2.5)

(0.3)

Total foods

5.9

5.7

Restaurants & cafés

44.9

11.5

Services

67.3

18.3

Other

37.5

35.5

Total

12.5

9.2

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

December

H2 Total

Sapporo PARCO

21.7

3.9

Sendai PARCO

15.4

(0.3)

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(9.7)

(12.4)

Urawa PARCO

3.5

(3.7)

Ikebukuro PARCO

11.5

(2.1)

PARCO_ya Ueno*2

10.9

(0.8)

Hibarigaoka PARCO

4.7

(1.4)

Kichijoji PARCO

2.5

1.5

Shibuya PARCO

56.4

23.5

Kinshicho PARCO

5.6

(1.8)

Chofu PARCO

2.3

(2.1)

Tsudanuma PARCO

(1.7)

(8.8)

Matsumoto PARCO

(2.2)

(5.7)

Shizuoka PARCO

5.4

(3.4)

Nagoya PARCO

3.7

(4.9)

Shinsaibasi PARCO

25.9

146.8

Hiroshima PARCO

26.1

2.9

Fukuoka PARCO

16.7

4.4

Total all stores

12.1

4.1

Total comparable stores*3

12.1

(0.1)

Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.

    1. Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results.
    2. Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.
  2. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

Total comparable stores

December

H2 Total

December

H2 Total

Clothing

12.5

3.6

12.5

0.3

Accessories

8.5

3.3

8.5

(2.0)

General goods

11.8

7.7

11.8

2.9

Foods

5.8

5.1

5.8

3.8

Restaurants & cafés

31.7

11.5

31.7

0.9

Other

9.5

(6.4)

9.5

(8.0)

Total

12.1

4.1

12.1

(0.1)

Notes: Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion Division:

TEL +81-3-6895-0178

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816

2/2

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
