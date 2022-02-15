Log in
February 15, 2022

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report January 2022 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

.

January

H2 Total

Department Store Business

11.0

5.8

SC Business

(15.7)

(19.4)

Developer Business

22.7

12.1

Payment and Finance Business

60.3

32.6

Other

(12.7)

(10.0)

Total Consolidated

4.4

(0.2)

(Reference) Gross sales

January

H2 Total

17.3

[18.7]

10.1

[10.7]

11.0

0.4

21.9

5.5

26.4

30.6

(10.7)

(9.0)

14.6

7.4

Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.

  1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of Parco into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (Parco has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis since FY2017.)
  2. Effective from FY2021, J. Front Retailing Group (the "Group") has changed its reportable segments to "Department Store Business," "SC Business," "Developer Business," and "Payment and Finance Business."
  3. Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.

Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.

  1. The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.Figures in parentheses in the Department Store Business are actual percentage changes after excluding the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.
  2. J.FRONT DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION Co.,Ltd. which is included in the "Developer Business" has changed the accounting method from FY2021.
  3. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
  4. All of the shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2021.
  5. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. was merged into Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

  1. Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

January

H2 Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

23.9

21.7

17.2

20.1

Daimaru Umeda

17.7

28.9

7.7

16.9

Daimaru Tokyo

33.9

43.8

17.1

22.6

Daimaru Kyoto

9.9

16.9

3.1

3.2

Daimaru Kobe

26.3

18.3

14.8

8.5

Daimaru Suma

(8.5)

15.4

(14.3)

7.4

Daimaru Ashiya

4.1

8.9

9.1

17.7

Daimaru Sapporo

12.3

13.7

16.1

19.9

Daimaru Shimonoseki

2.3

4.5

(3.5)

(4.3)

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

21.7

22.7

10.6

8.7

Matsuzakaya Ueno

10.1

26.7

8.2

14.9

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

25.2

27.4

13.8

16.8

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(12.4)

25.3

(15.5)

13.8

Total stores

17.6

21.4

10.3

13.2

Total comparable stores

19.2

23.3

11.0

14.4

Corporations, head office, etc.

4.5

-

13.6

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

17.0

21.4

10.4

13.2

Of which: net sales of goods*3

17.3

-

10.5

-

Of which: real estate lease revenue*3

10.0

-

7.5

-

Total comparable stores

18.5

23.3

11.1

14.4

Hakata Daimaru

27.8

28.6

9.7

11.2

Kochi Daimaru

(5.9)

11.2

(2.1)

11.0

Total

17.3

21.6

10.1

13.1

Department Store Business

Total comparable stores

18.7

23.4

10.7

14.2

Note: 1.Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

  1. Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
  2. As a result of changes mentioned in Notes 1 and 2 above, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store sales are reported by dividing into "net sales of goods" and "real estate lease revenue." "Net sales of goods" match the total of "b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store Sales by Merchandise Category" below.
  3. The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.
  4. Total comparable stores does not include the values of the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.

1/2

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

January

H2 Total

Men's clothing

15.3

7.9

Women's clothing

25.1

15.7

Children's clothing

(2.0)

(5.5)

Other clothing

(1.1)

(5.9)

Total clothing

22.0

13.2

Accessories

17.0

5.5

Cosmetics

5.1

4.5

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

39.2

18.9

Other general goods

14.5

3.4

Total general goods

21.8

11.6

Furniture

2.9

4.1

Electric appliances

(44.3)

(53.9)

Other household goods

3.8

1.4

Total household goods

3.0

0.9

Perishable foods

(6.5)

(4.4)

Confectionary

15.3

14.4

Delicatessen

10.5

8.6

Other foods

1.5

0.0

Total foods

7.5

6.0

Restaurants & cafés

37.0

15.4

Services

38.1

21.8

Other

(8.7)

24.2

Total

17.3

10.5

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

January

H2 Total

Sapporo PARCO

10.1

5.0

Sendai PARCO

15.5

2.5

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(4.1)

(10.9)

Urawa PARCO

11.4

(1.0)

Ikebukuro PARCO

25.1

2.0

PARCO_ya Ueno*2

34.9

4.8

Hibarigaoka PARCO

6.0

(0.1)

Kichijoji PARCO

11.7

3.4

Shibuya PARCO

73.5

30.9

Kinshicho PARCO

15.9

1.2

Chofu PARCO

9.5

(0.0)

Tsudanuma PARCO

(0.5)

(7.3)

Matsumoto PARCO

7.1

(3.4)

Shizuoka PARCO

3.7

(2.0)

Nagoya PARCO

7.2

(2.8)

Shinsaibasi PARCO

30.4

111.3

Hiroshima PARCO

4.7

3.2

Fukuoka PARCO

24.6

7.6

Total all stores

16.4

6.2

Total comparable stores*3

16.4

2.5

Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.

    1. Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results.
    2. Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.
  2. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

Total comparable stores

January

H2 Total

January

H2 Total

Clothing

17.1

5.9

17.1

3.0

Accessories

12.6

5.0

12.6

0.3

General goods

16.5

9.4

16.5

5.4

Foods

4.9

5.0

4.9

3.9

Restaurants & cafés

36.3

15.5

36.3

5.4

Other

16.8

26.0

16.8

20.9

Total

16.4

6.2

16.4

2.5

Notes: Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion Division:

TEL +81-3-6895-0178

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816

2/2

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
