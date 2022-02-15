J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report January 2022

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores January H2 Total Men's clothing 15.3 7.9 Women's clothing 25.1 15.7 Children's clothing (2.0) (5.5) Other clothing (1.1) (5.9) Total clothing 22.0 13.2 Accessories 17.0 5.5 Cosmetics 5.1 4.5 Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals 39.2 18.9 Other general goods 14.5 3.4 Total general goods 21.8 11.6 Furniture 2.9 4.1 Electric appliances (44.3) (53.9) Other household goods 3.8 1.4 Total household goods 3.0 0.9 Perishable foods (6.5) (4.4) Confectionary 15.3 14.4 Delicatessen 10.5 8.6 Other foods 1.5 0.0 Total foods 7.5 6.0 Restaurants & cafés 37.0 15.4 Services 38.1 21.8 Other (8.7) 24.2 Total 17.3 10.5

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

January H2 Total Sapporo PARCO 10.1 5.0 Sendai PARCO 15.5 2.5 Shintokorozawa PARCO (4.1) (10.9) Urawa PARCO 11.4 (1.0) Ikebukuro PARCO 25.1 2.0 PARCO_ya Ueno*2 34.9 4.8 Hibarigaoka PARCO 6.0 (0.1) Kichijoji PARCO 11.7 3.4 Shibuya PARCO 73.5 30.9 Kinshicho PARCO 15.9 1.2 Chofu PARCO 9.5 (0.0) Tsudanuma PARCO (0.5) (7.3) Matsumoto PARCO 7.1 (3.4) Shizuoka PARCO 3.7 (2.0) Nagoya PARCO 7.2 (2.8) Shinsaibasi PARCO 30.4 111.3 Hiroshima PARCO 4.7 3.2 Fukuoka PARCO 24.6 7.6 Total all stores 16.4 6.2 Total comparable stores*3 16.4 2.5

Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.

Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results. Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores Total comparable stores January H2 Total January H2 Total Clothing 17.1 5.9 17.1 3.0 Accessories 12.6 5.0 12.6 0.3 General goods 16.5 9.4 16.5 5.4 Foods 4.9 5.0 4.9 3.9 Restaurants & cafés 36.3 15.5 36.3 5.4 Other 16.8 26.0 16.8 20.9 Total 16.4 6.2 16.4 2.5

Notes: Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Investor Relations Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0178

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816