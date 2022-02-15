J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report January 2022
02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
February 15, 2022
J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report January 2022 (IFRS)
1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)
.
January
H2 Total
Department Store Business
11.0
5.8
SC Business
(15.7)
(19.4)
Developer Business
22.7
12.1
Payment and Finance Business
60.3
32.6
Other
(12.7)
(10.0)
Total Consolidated
4.4
(0.2)
(Reference) Gross sales
January
H2 Total
17.3
[18.7]
10.1
[10.7]
11.0
0.4
21.9
5.5
26.4
30.6
(10.7)
(9.0)
14.6
7.4
Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.
Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of Parco into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (Parco has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis since FY2017.)
Effective from FY2021, J. Front Retailing Group (the "Group") has changed its reportable segments to "Department Store Business," "SC Business," "Developer Business," and "Payment and Finance Business."
Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.
Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.
The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.Figures in parentheses in the Department Store Business are actual percentage changes after excluding the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.
J.FRONT DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION Co.,Ltd. which is included in the "Developer Business" has changed the accounting method from FY2021.
Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
All of the shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2021.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. was merged into Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.
2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)
Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)
January
H2 Total
Sales
Customer traffic
Sales
Customer traffic
Daimaru Shinsaibashi
23.9
21.7
17.2
20.1
Daimaru Umeda
17.7
28.9
7.7
16.9
Daimaru Tokyo
33.9
43.8
17.1
22.6
Daimaru Kyoto
9.9
16.9
3.1
3.2
Daimaru Kobe
26.3
18.3
14.8
8.5
Daimaru Suma
(8.5)
15.4
(14.3)
7.4
Daimaru Ashiya
4.1
8.9
9.1
17.7
Daimaru Sapporo
12.3
13.7
16.1
19.9
Daimaru Shimonoseki
2.3
4.5
(3.5)
(4.3)
Matsuzakaya Nagoya
21.7
22.7
10.6
8.7
Matsuzakaya Ueno
10.1
26.7
8.2
14.9
Matsuzakaya Shizuoka
25.2
27.4
13.8
16.8
Matsuzakaya Takatsuki
(12.4)
25.3
(15.5)
13.8
Total stores
17.6
21.4
10.3
13.2
Total comparable stores
19.2
23.3
11.0
14.4
Corporations, head office, etc.
4.5
-
13.6
-
Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya
17.0
21.4
10.4
13.2
Of which: net sales of goods*3
17.3
-
10.5
-
Of which: real estate lease revenue*3
10.0
-
7.5
-
Total comparable stores
18.5
23.3
11.1
14.4
Hakata Daimaru
27.8
28.6
9.7
11.2
Kochi Daimaru
(5.9)
11.2
(2.1)
11.0
Total
17.3
21.6
10.1
13.1
Department Store Business
Total comparable stores
18.7
23.4
10.7
14.2
Note: 1.Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
As a result of changes mentioned in Notes 1 and 2 above, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store sales are reported by dividing into "net sales of goods" and "real estate lease revenue." "Net sales of goods" match the total of "b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store Sales by Merchandise Category" below.
The Matsuzakaya Toyota store closed on September 30, 2021.
Total comparable stores does not include the values of the Matsuzakaya Toyota store.
1/2
b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
January
H2 Total
Men's clothing
15.3
7.9
Women's clothing
25.1
15.7
Children's clothing
(2.0)
(5.5)
Other clothing
(1.1)
(5.9)
Total clothing
22.0
13.2
Accessories
17.0
5.5
Cosmetics
5.1
4.5
Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals
39.2
18.9
Other general goods
14.5
3.4
Total general goods
21.8
11.6
Furniture
2.9
4.1
Electric appliances
(44.3)
(53.9)
Other household goods
3.8
1.4
Total household goods
3.0
0.9
Perishable foods
(6.5)
(4.4)
Confectionary
15.3
14.4
Delicatessen
10.5
8.6
Other foods
1.5
0.0
Total foods
7.5
6.0
Restaurants & cafés
37.0
15.4
Services
38.1
21.8
Other
(8.7)
24.2
Total
17.3
10.5
3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores
*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.
a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)
January
H2 Total
Sapporo PARCO
10.1
5.0
Sendai PARCO
15.5
2.5
Shintokorozawa PARCO
(4.1)
(10.9)
Urawa PARCO
11.4
(1.0)
Ikebukuro PARCO
25.1
2.0
PARCO_ya Ueno*2
34.9
4.8
Hibarigaoka PARCO
6.0
(0.1)
Kichijoji PARCO
11.7
3.4
Shibuya PARCO
73.5
30.9
Kinshicho PARCO
15.9
1.2
Chofu PARCO
9.5
(0.0)
Tsudanuma PARCO
(0.5)
(7.3)
Matsumoto PARCO
7.1
(3.4)
Shizuoka PARCO
3.7
(2.0)
Nagoya PARCO
7.2
(2.8)
Shinsaibasi PARCO
30.4
111.3
Hiroshima PARCO
4.7
3.2
Fukuoka PARCO
24.6
7.6
Total all stores
16.4
6.2
Total comparable stores*3
16.4
2.5
Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results.
Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.
Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
Total comparable stores
January
H2 Total
January
H2 Total
Clothing
17.1
5.9
17.1
3.0
Accessories
12.6
5.0
12.6
0.3
General goods
16.5
9.4
16.5
5.4
Foods
4.9
5.0
4.9
3.9
Restaurants & cafés
36.3
15.5
36.3
5.4
Other
16.8
26.0
16.8
20.9
Total
16.4
6.2
16.4
2.5
Notes: Total comparable stores for H2 Total does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO.
Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Promotion Division:
TEL +81-3-6895-0178
Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:14 UTC.