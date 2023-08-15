August 15, 2023
J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report July 2023 (IFRS)
1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)
July
H1 Total
Department Store Business
7.4
10.0
SC Business
5.3
7.1
Developer Business
17.0
25.5
Payment and Finance Business
0.7
1.6
Other
(1.8)
4.5
Total Consolidated
9.8
13.2
(Reference) Gross sales
July
H1 Total
11.7
13.7
19.8
16.0
19.9
28.4
0.7
1.6
(1.8)
4.3
14.5
15.6
Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.
- Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business
which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
- Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.
Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.
4. Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.
2. Sales of Department Store Business (Gross sales)
- Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)
July
H1 Total
Sales
Customer traffic
Sales
Customer traffic
Daimaru Shinsaibashi
34.5
74.6
33.8
61.1
Daimaru Umeda
21.7
42.9
19.1
33.2
Daimaru Tokyo
26.4
33.8
31.2
37.1
Daimaru Kyoto
14.4
10.6
14.6
8.9
Daimaru Kobe
4.4
15.6
8.8
10.2
Daimaru Suma
1.3
(0.6)
1.0
(1.5)
Daimaru Ashiya
4.1
2.6
1.8
(0.1)
Daimaru Sapporo
13.2
17.6
15.7
19.3
Daimaru Shimonoseki
(1.4)
(2.9)
(5.4)
(5.1)
Matsuzakaya Nagoya
4.7
17.8
9.3
9.6
Matsuzakaya Ueno
3.6
24.4
5.7
23.5
Matsuzakaya Shizuoka
2.6
8.0
2.9
1.4
Matsuzakaya Takatsuki
3.6
12.7
(2.6)
3.0
Total stores
13.5
26.3
15.7
22.2
Corporations, head office, etc.
(25.1)
-
(19.3)
-
Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya
11.7
26.3
13.9
22.2
Of which: net sales of goods
11.6
-
14.0
-
Of which: real estate lease revenue
15.7
-
11.8
-
Hakata Daimaru
13.4
20.6
13.9
17.4
Kochi Daimaru
0.3
5.2
(1.4)
(4.8)
Total
11.7
25.8
13.7
21.7
Department Store Business
b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
July
H1 Total
Men's clothing
(2.2)
(2.7)
Women's clothing
16.0
17.7
Children's clothing
13.4
11.0
Other clothing
9.1
5.6
Total clothing
13.6
14.7
Accessories
17.9
13.1
Cosmetics
28.4
28.5
Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals
8.5
15.3
Other general goods
17.1
22.8
Total general goods
16.2
21.1
Furniture
14.3
7.8
Electric appliances
(7.3)
12.7
Other household goods
4.1
2.7
Total household goods
6.4
4.1
Perishable foods
2.4
2.3
Confectionary
10.9
14.6
Delicatessen
7.2
9.0
Other foods
(2.2)
2.4
Total foods
4.7
8.5
Restaurants & cafés
31.8
29.4
Services
16.0
13.8
Other
(3.5)
(1.8)
Total
11.6
14.0
3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores
*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.
a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)
July
H1 Total
Sapporo PARCO
49.6
38.0
Sendai PARCO
21.8
17.5
Shintokorozawa PARCO
(5.5)
(8.5)
Urawa PARCO
13.3
9.6
Ikebukuro PARCO
28.4
21.5
PARCO_ya Ueno
31.3
30.4
Hibarigaoka PARCO
14.1
8.1
Kichijoji PARCO
28.4
23.9
Shibuya PARCO
57.4
60.1
Kinshicho PARCO
27.4
23.1
Chofu PARCO
10.8
8.9
Matsumoto PARCO
19.5
2.9
Shizuoka PARCO
(3.4)
(3.6)
Nagoya PARCO
13.8
8.7
Shinsaibasi PARCO
66.4
54.9
Hiroshima PARCO
7.9
7.6
Fukuoka PARCO
35.5
28.5
Total all stores
21.3
16.6
Total comparable stores
26.1
21.3
Note: 1.Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.
2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Tsudanuma PARCO.
- Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
July
H1 Total
Clothing
15.5
11.2
Accessories
26.7
17.8
General goods
33.3
24.4
Foods
(0.8)
(2.6)
Restaurants & cafés
29.4
26.3
Other
15.1
21.3
Total
21.3
16.6
