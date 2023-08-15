August 15, 2023

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report July 2023 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

July

H1 Total

Department Store Business

7.4

10.0

SC Business

5.3

7.1

Developer Business

17.0

25.5

Payment and Finance Business

0.7

1.6

Other

(1.8)

4.5

Total Consolidated

9.8

13.2

(Reference) Gross sales

July

H1 Total

11.7

13.7

19.8

16.0

19.9

28.4

0.7

1.6

(1.8)

4.3

14.5

15.6

Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.

  1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business
    which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
  2. Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.

Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.

4. Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Gross sales)

  1. Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

July

H1 Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

34.5

74.6

33.8

61.1

Daimaru Umeda

21.7

42.9

19.1

33.2

Daimaru Tokyo

26.4

33.8

31.2

37.1

Daimaru Kyoto

14.4

10.6

14.6

8.9

Daimaru Kobe

4.4

15.6

8.8

10.2

Daimaru Suma

1.3

(0.6)

1.0

(1.5)

Daimaru Ashiya

4.1

2.6

1.8

(0.1)

Daimaru Sapporo

13.2

17.6

15.7

19.3

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(1.4)

(2.9)

(5.4)

(5.1)

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

4.7

17.8

9.3

9.6

Matsuzakaya Ueno

3.6

24.4

5.7

23.5

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

2.6

8.0

2.9

1.4

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

3.6

12.7

(2.6)

3.0

Total stores

13.5

26.3

15.7

22.2

Corporations, head office, etc.

(25.1)

-

(19.3)

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

11.7

26.3

13.9

22.2

Of which: net sales of goods

11.6

-

14.0

-

Of which: real estate lease revenue

15.7

-

11.8

-

Hakata Daimaru

13.4

20.6

13.9

17.4

Kochi Daimaru

0.3

5.2

(1.4)

(4.8)

Total

11.7

25.8

13.7

21.7

Department Store Business

1/2

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

July

H1 Total

Men's clothing

(2.2)

(2.7)

Women's clothing

16.0

17.7

Children's clothing

13.4

11.0

Other clothing

9.1

5.6

Total clothing

13.6

14.7

Accessories

17.9

13.1

Cosmetics

28.4

28.5

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

8.5

15.3

Other general goods

17.1

22.8

Total general goods

16.2

21.1

Furniture

14.3

7.8

Electric appliances

(7.3)

12.7

Other household goods

4.1

2.7

Total household goods

6.4

4.1

Perishable foods

2.4

2.3

Confectionary

10.9

14.6

Delicatessen

7.2

9.0

Other foods

(2.2)

2.4

Total foods

4.7

8.5

Restaurants & cafés

31.8

29.4

Services

16.0

13.8

Other

(3.5)

(1.8)

Total

11.6

14.0

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

July

H1 Total

Sapporo PARCO

49.6

38.0

Sendai PARCO

21.8

17.5

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(5.5)

(8.5)

Urawa PARCO

13.3

9.6

Ikebukuro PARCO

28.4

21.5

PARCO_ya Ueno

31.3

30.4

Hibarigaoka PARCO

14.1

8.1

Kichijoji PARCO

28.4

23.9

Shibuya PARCO

57.4

60.1

Kinshicho PARCO

27.4

23.1

Chofu PARCO

10.8

8.9

Matsumoto PARCO

19.5

2.9

Shizuoka PARCO

(3.4)

(3.6)

Nagoya PARCO

13.8

8.7

Shinsaibasi PARCO

66.4

54.9

Hiroshima PARCO

7.9

7.6

Fukuoka PARCO

35.5

28.5

Total all stores

21.3

16.6

Total comparable stores

26.1

21.3

Note: 1.Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.

  1. 2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Tsudanuma PARCO.

  2. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

July

H1 Total

Clothing

15.5

11.2

Accessories

26.7

17.8

General goods

33.3

24.4

Foods

(0.8)

(2.6)

Restaurants & cafés

29.4

26.3

Other

15.1

21.3

Total

21.3

16.6

