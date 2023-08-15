J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. is a holding company organized around 4 areas of activity: - operation of department stores (57.4% of net sales): distribution of clothes, food products, household items, etc.; - operation of commercial centers (15.6%); - real estate development and management (12.3%); - issuance and management of credit cards (2.2%); - other (12.5%): wholesale distribution of electronic products, food products, construction materials, textile products, etc., design and manufacturing of furniture, direct marketing services, real estate leasing, etc.

Sector Department Stores