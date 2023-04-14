Advanced search
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
1338.00 JPY   -1.33%
02:16aJ Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report March 2023
PU
04/12J. Front Retailing's Attributable Profit Soars 229% in Fiscal FY23
MT
04/11Japan stocks extend gains on boost from Buffett's comments
RE
J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report March 2023

04/14/2023 | 02:16am EDT
April 14, 2023

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report March 2023 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

.

March

H1 Total

Department Store Business

13.7

-

SC Business

6.2

-

Developer Business

16.6

-

Payment and Finance Business

9.0

-

Other

10.4

-

Total Consolidated

13.1

-

(Reference) Gross sales

March

H1 Total

16.7

-

18.0

-

18.8

-

9.0

-

10.1

-

17.1

-

Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.

  1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business
    which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
  2. Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.

Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.

4. Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Gross sales)

  1. Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

March

H1 Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

32.6

51.0

-

-

Daimaru Umeda

16.4

29.4

-

-

Daimaru Tokyo

37.5

58.3

-

-

Daimaru Kyoto

17.0

14.6

-

-

Daimaru Kobe

12.1

11.3

-

-

Daimaru Suma

0.7

(1.7)

-

-

Daimaru Ashiya

1.5

0.5

-

-

Daimaru Sapporo

24.2

27.8

-

-

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(6.7)

(5.9)

-

-

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

11.2

6.6

-

-

Matsuzakaya Ueno

5.2

28.2

-

-

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

7.0

10.8

-

-

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(1.0)

2.8

-

-

Total stores

18.1

25.7

-

-

Corporations, head office, etc.

(0.6)

-

-

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

17.1

25.7

-

-

Of which: net sales of goods

17.3

-

-

-

Of which: real estate lease revenue

12.1

-

-

-

Hakata Daimaru

15.0

15.0

-

-

Kochi Daimaru

(1.4)

(0.8)

-

-

Total

16.7

24.8

-

-

Department Store Business

1/2

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

March

H1 Total

Men's clothing

(1.4)

-

Women's clothing

20.3

-

Children's clothing

12.1

-

Other clothing

5.4

-

Total clothing

17.0

-

Accessories

16.7

-

Cosmetics

24.6

-

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

21.7

-

Other general goods

36.7

-

Total general goods

24.0

-

Furniture

12.8

-

Electric appliances

5.0

-

Other household goods

6.2

-

Total household goods

7.8

-

Perishable foods

1.4

-

Confectionary

17.9

-

Delicatessen

13.6

-

Other foods

10.8

-

Total foods

13.4

-

Restaurants & cafés

41.2

-

Services

20.3

-

Other

5.0

-

Total

17.3

-

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

March

H1 Total

Sapporo PARCO

42.8

-

Sendai PARCO

19.3

-

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(5.8)

-

Urawa PARCO

10.6

-

Ikebukuro PARCO

31.3

-

PARCO_ya Ueno

31.3

-

Hibarigaoka PARCO

11.2

-

Kichijoji PARCO

29.1

-

Shibuya PARCO

50.1

-

Kinshicho PARCO

27.6

-

Chofu PARCO

15.4

-

Matsumoto PARCO

(6.2)

-

Shizuoka PARCO

(1.4)

-

Nagoya PARCO

18.6

-

Shinsaibasi PARCO

46.0

-

Hiroshima PARCO

16.0

-

Fukuoka PARCO

30.0

-

Total all stores

18.8

Total comparable stores

23.8

-

Note: 1.Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.

  1. 2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Tsudanuma PARCO.

  2. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

March

H1 Total

Clothing

12.4

-

Accessories

17.7

-

General goods

21.8

-

Foods

(3.2)

-

Restaurants & cafés

36.8

-

Other

38.7

-

Total

18.8

-

Contact: Corporate Communications Division, J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion:

TEL +81-3-6865-7621

Group Communications:

TEL +81-3-6865-7616

2/2

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
