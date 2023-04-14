J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report March 2023
April 14, 2023
J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report March 2023 (IFRS)
1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)
March
H1 Total
Department Store Business
13.7
-
SC Business
6.2
-
Developer Business
16.6
-
Payment and Finance Business
9.0
-
Other
10.4
-
Total Consolidated
13.1
-
(Reference) Gross sales
March
H1 Total
16.7
-
18.0
-
18.8
-
9.0
-
10.1
-
17.1
-
Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.
Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business
which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.
Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.
4. Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.
2. Sales of Department Store Business (Gross sales)
Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)
March
H1 Total
Sales
Customer traffic
Sales
Customer traffic
Daimaru Shinsaibashi
32.6
51.0
-
-
Daimaru Umeda
16.4
29.4
-
-
Daimaru Tokyo
37.5
58.3
-
-
Daimaru Kyoto
17.0
14.6
-
-
Daimaru Kobe
12.1
11.3
-
-
Daimaru Suma
0.7
(1.7)
-
-
Daimaru Ashiya
1.5
0.5
-
-
Daimaru Sapporo
24.2
27.8
-
-
Daimaru Shimonoseki
(6.7)
(5.9)
-
-
Matsuzakaya Nagoya
11.2
6.6
-
-
Matsuzakaya Ueno
5.2
28.2
-
-
Matsuzakaya Shizuoka
7.0
10.8
-
-
Matsuzakaya Takatsuki
(1.0)
2.8
-
-
Total stores
18.1
25.7
-
-
Corporations, head office, etc.
(0.6)
-
-
-
Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya
17.1
25.7
-
-
Of which: net sales of goods
17.3
-
-
-
Of which: real estate lease revenue
12.1
-
-
-
Hakata Daimaru
15.0
15.0
-
-
Kochi Daimaru
(1.4)
(0.8)
-
-
Total
16.7
24.8
-
-
Department Store Business
1/2
b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
March
H1 Total
Men's clothing
(1.4)
-
Women's clothing
20.3
-
Children's clothing
12.1
-
Other clothing
5.4
-
Total clothing
17.0
-
Accessories
16.7
-
Cosmetics
24.6
-
Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals
21.7
-
Other general goods
36.7
-
Total general goods
24.0
-
Furniture
12.8
-
Electric appliances
5.0
-
Other household goods
6.2
-
Total household goods
7.8
-
Perishable foods
1.4
-
Confectionary
17.9
-
Delicatessen
13.6
-
Other foods
10.8
-
Total foods
13.4
-
Restaurants & cafés
41.2
-
Services
20.3
-
Other
5.0
-
Total
17.3
-
3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores
*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.
a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)
March
H1 Total
Sapporo PARCO
42.8
-
Sendai PARCO
19.3
-
Shintokorozawa PARCO
(5.8)
-
Urawa PARCO
10.6
-
Ikebukuro PARCO
31.3
-
PARCO_ya Ueno
31.3
-
Hibarigaoka PARCO
11.2
-
Kichijoji PARCO
29.1
-
Shibuya PARCO
50.1
-
Kinshicho PARCO
27.6
-
Chofu PARCO
15.4
-
Matsumoto PARCO
(6.2)
-
Shizuoka PARCO
(1.4)
-
Nagoya PARCO
18.6
-
Shinsaibasi PARCO
46.0
-
Hiroshima PARCO
16.0
-
Fukuoka PARCO
30.0
-
Total all stores
18.8
Total comparable stores
23.8
-
Note: 1.Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.
2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Tsudanuma PARCO.
Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
March
H1 Total
Clothing
12.4
-
Accessories
17.7
-
General goods
21.8
-
Foods
(3.2)
-
Restaurants & cafés
36.8
-
Other
38.7
-
Total
18.8
-
Contact: Corporate Communications Division, J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
