J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report May 2023
06/15/2023 | 02:06am EDT
June 15, 2023
J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report May 2023 (IFRS)
1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)
May
H1 Total
Department Store Business
9.3
11.0
SC Business
7.1
8.4
Developer Business
56.6
24.3
Payment and Finance Business
(10.9)
2.6
Other
(8.6)
4.0
Total Consolidated
17.1
14.1
(Reference) Gross sales
May
H1 Total
11.3
14.6
13.0
15.4
61.0
27.0
(10.9)
2.6
(8.5)
3.9
15.3
16.1
Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.
Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business
which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.
Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.
4. Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.
2. Sales of Department Store Business (Gross sales)
Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)
May
H1 Total
Sales
Customer traffic
Sales
Customer traffic
Daimaru Shinsaibashi
33.2
56.9
34.4
56.3
Daimaru Umeda
19.3
33.2
20.5
32.6
Daimaru Tokyo
31.0
28.3
35.7
42.5
Daimaru Kyoto
10.9
5.7
15.6
10.3
Daimaru Kobe
4.1
7.7
8.9
8.8
Daimaru Suma
2.3
(1.7)
1.5
(0.9)
Daimaru Ashiya
3.4
0.0
2.5
0.0
Daimaru Sapporo
9.1
18.6
16.4
21.9
Daimaru Shimonoseki
(12.4)
(3.7)
(7.4)
(3.6)
Matsuzakaya Nagoya
8.4
5.4
10.7
7.2
Matsuzakaya Ueno
6.3
19.7
6.4
24.9
Matsuzakaya Shizuoka
(3.6)
(10.2)
3.0
1.0
Matsuzakaya Takatsuki
(4.7)
0.8
(4.3)
1.5
Total stores
13.3
18.8
16.8
22.7
Corporations, head office, etc.
(18.5)
-
(16.3)
-
Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya
11.6
18.8
14.9
22.7
Of which: net sales of goods
11.6
-
15.1
-
Of which: real estate lease revenue
11.1
-
9.7
-
Hakata Daimaru
9.3
13.9
13.1
14.9
Kochi Daimaru
4.2
(3.0)
(0.6)
(7.3)
Total
11.3
18.2
14.6
21.9
Department Store Business
1/2
b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
May
H1 Total
Men's clothing
(5.8)
(2.4)
Women's clothing
10.3
17.9
Children's clothing
3.4
7.8
Other clothing
4.5
4.5
Total clothing
7.9
14.6
Accessories
7.9
13.3
Cosmetics
29.7
27.1
Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals
19.5
21.6
Other general goods
18.3
30.3
Total general goods
23.6
24.5
Furniture
5.4
5.0
Electric appliances
27.7
25.9
Other household goods
(4.9)
1.9
Total household goods
(2.1)
2.9
Perishable foods
4.2
2.2
Confectionary
18.7
17.7
Delicatessen
6.9
10.3
Other foods
0.9
6.0
Total foods
9.5
11.2
Restaurants & cafés
22.3
31.6
Services
17.8
14.9
Other
23.4
(1.6)
Total
11.6
15.1
3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores
*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.
a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)
May
H1 Total
Sapporo PARCO
31.2
34.8
Sendai PARCO
15.7
18.2
Shintokorozawa PARCO
(11.1)
(8.8)
Urawa PARCO
8.9
9.2
Ikebukuro PARCO
11.4
18.0
PARCO_ya Ueno
27.4
31.5
Hibarigaoka PARCO
6.9
7.6
Kichijoji PARCO
17.4
23.2
Shibuya PARCO
78.2
62.6
Kinshicho PARCO
18.2
22.1
Chofu PARCO
5.8
9.1
Matsumoto PARCO
(1.7)
(1.1)
Shizuoka PARCO
(8.3)
(4.9)
Nagoya PARCO
(0.3)
8.5
Shinsaibasi PARCO
56.6
52.7
Hiroshima PARCO
(1.0)
7.5
Fukuoka PARCO
23.7
26.1
Total all stores
13.3
15.6
Total comparable stores
17.8
20.4
Note: 1.Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.
2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Tsudanuma PARCO.
Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)
Total all stores
May
H1 Total
Clothing
8.2
10.6
Accessories
12.5
15.4
General goods
22.9
21.2
Foods
(3.4)
(3.1)
Restaurants & cafés
21.6
28.1
Other
16.1
24.2
Total
13.3
15.6
