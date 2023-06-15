Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
1422.00 JPY   -0.35%
02:06aJ Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report May 2023
PU
06/05J Front Retailing : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores May 2023
PU
06/05J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business May 2023
PU
J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report May 2023

06/15/2023 | 02:06am EDT
June 15, 2023

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report May 2023 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

.

May

H1 Total

Department Store Business

9.3

11.0

SC Business

7.1

8.4

Developer Business

56.6

24.3

Payment and Finance Business

(10.9)

2.6

Other

(8.6)

4.0

Total Consolidated

17.1

14.1

(Reference) Gross sales

May

H1 Total

11.3

14.6

13.0

15.4

61.0

27.0

(10.9)

2.6

(8.5)

3.9

15.3

16.1

Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.

  1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business
    which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
  2. Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.

Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.

4. Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Gross sales)

  1. Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

May

H1 Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

33.2

56.9

34.4

56.3

Daimaru Umeda

19.3

33.2

20.5

32.6

Daimaru Tokyo

31.0

28.3

35.7

42.5

Daimaru Kyoto

10.9

5.7

15.6

10.3

Daimaru Kobe

4.1

7.7

8.9

8.8

Daimaru Suma

2.3

(1.7)

1.5

(0.9)

Daimaru Ashiya

3.4

0.0

2.5

0.0

Daimaru Sapporo

9.1

18.6

16.4

21.9

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(12.4)

(3.7)

(7.4)

(3.6)

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

8.4

5.4

10.7

7.2

Matsuzakaya Ueno

6.3

19.7

6.4

24.9

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

(3.6)

(10.2)

3.0

1.0

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(4.7)

0.8

(4.3)

1.5

Total stores

13.3

18.8

16.8

22.7

Corporations, head office, etc.

(18.5)

-

(16.3)

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

11.6

18.8

14.9

22.7

Of which: net sales of goods

11.6

-

15.1

-

Of which: real estate lease revenue

11.1

-

9.7

-

Hakata Daimaru

9.3

13.9

13.1

14.9

Kochi Daimaru

4.2

(3.0)

(0.6)

(7.3)

Total

11.3

18.2

14.6

21.9

Department Store Business

1/2

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

May

H1 Total

Men's clothing

(5.8)

(2.4)

Women's clothing

10.3

17.9

Children's clothing

3.4

7.8

Other clothing

4.5

4.5

Total clothing

7.9

14.6

Accessories

7.9

13.3

Cosmetics

29.7

27.1

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

19.5

21.6

Other general goods

18.3

30.3

Total general goods

23.6

24.5

Furniture

5.4

5.0

Electric appliances

27.7

25.9

Other household goods

(4.9)

1.9

Total household goods

(2.1)

2.9

Perishable foods

4.2

2.2

Confectionary

18.7

17.7

Delicatessen

6.9

10.3

Other foods

0.9

6.0

Total foods

9.5

11.2

Restaurants & cafés

22.3

31.6

Services

17.8

14.9

Other

23.4

(1.6)

Total

11.6

15.1

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

May

H1 Total

Sapporo PARCO

31.2

34.8

Sendai PARCO

15.7

18.2

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(11.1)

(8.8)

Urawa PARCO

8.9

9.2

Ikebukuro PARCO

11.4

18.0

PARCO_ya Ueno

27.4

31.5

Hibarigaoka PARCO

6.9

7.6

Kichijoji PARCO

17.4

23.2

Shibuya PARCO

78.2

62.6

Kinshicho PARCO

18.2

22.1

Chofu PARCO

5.8

9.1

Matsumoto PARCO

(1.7)

(1.1)

Shizuoka PARCO

(8.3)

(4.9)

Nagoya PARCO

(0.3)

8.5

Shinsaibasi PARCO

56.6

52.7

Hiroshima PARCO

(1.0)

7.5

Fukuoka PARCO

23.7

26.1

Total all stores

13.3

15.6

Total comparable stores

17.8

20.4

Note: 1.Tsudanuma PARCO closed on February 28, 2023.

  1. 2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Tsudanuma PARCO.

  2. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

May

H1 Total

Clothing

8.2

10.6

Accessories

12.5

15.4

General goods

22.9

21.2

Foods

(3.4)

(3.1)

Restaurants & cafés

21.6

28.1

Other

16.1

24.2

Total

13.3

15.6

Contact: Corporate Communications Division, J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion:

TEL +81-3-6865-7621

Group Communications:

TEL +81-3-6865-7616

2/2

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 06:04:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
