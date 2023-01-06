Advanced search
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
1170.00 JPY   -0.09%
01/04J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business December 2022
PU
2022J Front Retailing : Reference Data on Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
PU
2022J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)
PU
J Front Retailing : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores December 2022

01/06/2023 | 03:39am EST
January 6, 2023

J. Front Retailing Group Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

December 2022

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. The monthly "tenant transaction volume" (% change year on year) of PARCO stores is reported.

"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month.

*The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

  • Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

Store

December

Sapporo PARCO

24.7

Sendai PARCO

0.3

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(13.3)

Urawa PARCO

5.5

Ikebukuro PARCO

13.2

PARCO_ya Ueno

6.6

Hibarigaoka PARCO

1.1

Kichijoji PARCO

4.9

Shibuya PARCO

29.4

Kinshicho PARCO

14.3

Chofu PARCO

5.6

Tsudanuma PARCO

(2.4)

Matsumoto PARCO

(0.6)

Shizuoka PARCO

(4.9)

Nagoya PARCO

18.0

Shinsaibashi PARCO

33.5

Hiroshima PARCO

(1.9)

Fukuoka PARCO

5.3

Total all stores

10.3

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion Division:

TEL +81-3-6865-7621

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6865-7616

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 08:37:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 357 B 2 673 M 2 673 M
Net income 2023 17 687 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2023 228 B 1 704 M 1 704 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 307 B 2 297 M 2 297 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 589
Free-Float 89,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 171,00 JPY
Average target price 1 264,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.50%2 297
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED4.22%6 707
MACY'S, INC.3.44%5 791
TRENT LIMITED-5.24%5 616
DILLARD'S, INC.0.83%5 581
FALABELLA S.A.0.91%4 794