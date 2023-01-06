J Front Retailing : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores December 2022

January 6, 2023
J. Front Retailing Group Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores
December 2022
*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. The monthly "tenant transaction volume" (% change year on year) of PARCO stores is reported.
"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.
*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month.
*The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.
Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)
Store
December
Sapporo PARCO
24.7
Sendai PARCO
0.3
Shintokorozawa PARCO
(13.3)
Urawa PARCO
5.5
Ikebukuro PARCO
13.2
PARCO_ya Ueno
6.6
Hibarigaoka PARCO
1.1
Kichijoji PARCO
4.9
Shibuya PARCO
29.4
Kinshicho PARCO
14.3
Chofu PARCO
5.6
Tsudanuma PARCO
(2.4)
Matsumoto PARCO
(0.6)
Shizuoka PARCO
(4.9)
Nagoya PARCO
18.0
Shinsaibashi PARCO
33.5
Hiroshima PARCO
(1.9)
Fukuoka PARCO
5.3
Total all stores
10.3
