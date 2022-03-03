J Front Retailing : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores February 2022

March 3, 2022

J. Front Retailing Group Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

February 2022

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. The monthly "tenant transaction volume" (% change year on year) of PARCO stores is reported.

"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month.

*The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

Store February Sapporo PARCO (8.6) Sendai PARCO (13.6) Shintokorozawa PARCO (9.1) Urawa PARCO (1.4) Ikebukuro PARCO 5.2 PARCO_ya Ueno 5.5 Hibarigaoka PARCO (2.4) Kichijoji PARCO (1.5) Shibuya PARCO 25.4 Kinshicho PARCO (1.2) Chofu PARCO (2.2) Tsudanuma PARCO (10.9) Matsumoto PARCO (13.1) Shizuoka PARCO 4.7 Nagoya PARCO (11.7) Shinsaibashi PARCO 16.0 Hiroshima PARCO (13.2) Fukuoka PARCO (0.1) Total all stores (1.1)

Notes: Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC Business and they are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno. Figures for the previous year on which the calculation of percentage changes year on year is based are different from the figures disclosed in the previous year and include the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex.

