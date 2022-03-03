Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores February 2022

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 3, 2022

J. Front Retailing Group Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

February 2022

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. The monthly "tenant transaction volume" (% change year on year) of PARCO stores is reported.

"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month.

*The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

  • Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

Store

February

Sapporo PARCO

(8.6)

Sendai PARCO

(13.6)

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(9.1)

Urawa PARCO

(1.4)

Ikebukuro PARCO

5.2

PARCO_ya Ueno

5.5

Hibarigaoka PARCO

(2.4)

Kichijoji PARCO

(1.5)

Shibuya PARCO

25.4

Kinshicho PARCO

(1.2)

Chofu PARCO

(2.2)

Tsudanuma PARCO

(10.9)

Matsumoto PARCO

(13.1)

Shizuoka PARCO

4.7

Nagoya PARCO

(11.7)

Shinsaibashi PARCO

16.0

Hiroshima PARCO

(13.2)

Fukuoka PARCO

(0.1)

Total all stores

(1.1)

Notes:

Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement

and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been

managed as the SC Business and they are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno.

Figures for the previous year on which the calculation of percentage changes year on year is based are different

from the figures disclosed in the previous year and include the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex.

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion Division:

TEL +81-3-6895-0178

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
01:10aJ FRONT RETAILING : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores February 202..
PU
03/01J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business February 2022
PU
02/25J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/16J. Front Retailing's Consolidated Sales Growth Inches Higher in January
MT
02/15J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Revenue Report January 2022
PU
02/15J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month of Janu..
CI
02/03J FRONT RETAILING : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores January 2022
PU
02/01J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business January 2022
PU
01/17J. Front Retailing's Consolidated Sales Rise 4% in December 2021
MT
01/17J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Revenue Report December 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 350 B 3 028 M 3 028 M
Net income 2022 2 155 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2022 237 B 2 049 M 2 049 M
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 246 B 2 124 M 2 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 938,00 JPY
Average target price 1 144,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.17%2 124
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED1.22%9 022
FALABELLA S.A.-9.54%8 061
KOHL'S CORPORATION15.00%7 904
MACY'S, INC.0.04%7 173
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.78%5 300