  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
1443.00 JPY   +1.19%
02:18aJ Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business April 2023
PU
04/26J Front Retailing : Notice of Convocation(Measures for Providing Information in Electronic Format)
PU
04/26J Front Retailing : Measures for providing information in electronic format(Items to be Omitted from Paper-Based Documents to be Delivered to Shareholders)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business April 2023

05/01/2023 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 1, 2023

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business April 2023

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. Store sales of the Department Store Business are presented as gross sales calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ), which are recognized as revenue under IFRS.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month. *The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

  • Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store

April

H1 Total

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

37.6

35.0

Daimaru Umeda

26.2

21.1

Daimaru Tokyo

38.5

38.0

Daimaru Kyoto

18.6

17.8

Daimaru Kobe

10.6

11.4

Daimaru Suma

1.4

1.0

Daimaru Ashiya

2.4

1.9

Daimaru Sapporo

16.1

20.3

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(2.6)

(4.8)

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

12.5

11.8

Matsuzakaya Ueno

7.6

6.3

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

5.9

6.4

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(7.4)

(4.0)

Total all stores

19.1

18.6

Corporations, head office, etc.

(29.3)

(15.7)

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

16.0

16.5

Hakata Daimaru

15.1

15.1

Kochi Daimaru

(4.3)

(2.8)

Total Department Store Business

15.6

16.2

Contact: Corporate Communications Division, J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion:

TEL +81-3-6865-7621

Group Communications:

TEL +81-3-6865-7616

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 363 B 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2023 15 200 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2023 380 B 2 793 M 2 793 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 374 B 2 747 M 2 747 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 589
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 426,00 JPY
Average target price 1 374,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.18.73%2 747
HAINAN AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE CO., LTD-6.18%7 784
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED25.52%7 771
TRENT LIMITED2.25%5 942
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED71.85%5 825
FALABELLA S.A.7.21%5 414
