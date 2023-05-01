May 1, 2023

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business April 2023

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. Store sales of the Department Store Business are presented as gross sales calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ), which are recognized as revenue under IFRS.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month. *The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store April H1 Total Daimaru Shinsaibashi 37.6 35.0 Daimaru Umeda 26.2 21.1 Daimaru Tokyo 38.5 38.0 Daimaru Kyoto 18.6 17.8 Daimaru Kobe 10.6 11.4 Daimaru Suma 1.4 1.0 Daimaru Ashiya 2.4 1.9 Daimaru Sapporo 16.1 20.3 Daimaru Shimonoseki (2.6) (4.8) Matsuzakaya Nagoya 12.5 11.8 Matsuzakaya Ueno 7.6 6.3 Matsuzakaya Shizuoka 5.9 6.4 Matsuzakaya Takatsuki (7.4) (4.0) Total all stores 19.1 18.6 Corporations, head office, etc. (29.3) (15.7) Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya 16.0 16.5 Hakata Daimaru 15.1 15.1 Kochi Daimaru (4.3) (2.8) Total Department Store Business 15.6 16.2

