  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
1328.00 JPY   +0.45%
J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business March 2023
PU
Japan Shares Fluctuate in Red; Toshiba OKs Nearly 2 Trillion Yen Buyout Proposal
MT
J. Front Retailing Trims FY23 Earnings Outlook on Store Closure, Impairment Loss; Shares Drop 3%
MT
J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business March 2023

04/03/2023 | 02:29am EDT
April 3, 2023

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business March 2023

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. Store sales of the Department Store Business are presented as gross sales calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ), which are recognized as revenue under IFRS.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month. *The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of each month.

  • Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store

March

Total

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

32.5

-

Daimaru Umeda

16.3

-

Daimaru Tokyo

37.2

-

Daimaru Kyoto

16.8

-

Daimaru Kobe

12.0

-

Daimaru Suma

0.8

-

Daimaru Ashiya

1.3

-

Daimaru Sapporo

24.1

-

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(6.9)

-

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

11.1

-

Matsuzakaya Ueno

5.1

-

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

6.7

-

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(1.3)

-

Total all stores

18.0

-

Corporations, head office, etc.

(1.3)

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

16.9

-

Hakata Daimaru

15.0

-

Kochi Daimaru

(1.4)

-

Total Department Store Business

16.5

-

Contact: Corporate Communications Division, J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion:

TEL +81-3-6865-7621

Group Communications:

TEL +81-3-6865-7616

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 363 B 2 727 M 2 727 M
Net income 2023 15 200 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2023 228 B 1 718 M 1 718 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 346 B 2 606 M 2 606 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 589
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 322,00 JPY
Average target price 1 328,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.10.07%2 606
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED24.64%7 823
TRENT LIMITED1.81%5 953
FALABELLA S.A.10.79%5 790
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED65.33%5 604
DILLARD'S, INC.-4.80%5 249
