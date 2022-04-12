J Front Retailing : Presentation of Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

～

No Change, No Full Recovery ～

Presentation of Results for Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

April 12, 2022

YOSHIMOTO Tatsuya

President and Representative Executive Officer

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Today's Agenda

I. Overview of FY2021 Results

II. H1/Full FY2022 Forecast

III. Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

Overview of FY2021 Results (IFRS)

Consolidated PL (IFRS)

Core businesses such as Department Store and SC recovered steadily but impact of COVID-19 was more prolonged than expected

Returned to profitability in all profit/loss items, operating profit and profit were above October forecast

Year-end dividend is ¥15 per share as planned at beginning of year, resulting in annual dividendof ¥29, up ¥2 YoY

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 H1 H2 Full year Results YoY % Results YoY % Results YoY % vs. Oct forecast Gross sales 402,148) 25.4) 473,132 5.4) 875,281 13.8) (46,719) Revenue 157,333) 6.7) 174,151 1.5) 331,484 3.9) (26,016) Gross profit (loss) 69,693) 17.2) 78,148 4.3) 147,842 10.0) (4,658) SGA 66,038) 11.6) 70,084 (3.7) 136,123 3.1) (4,377) Business profit (loss) 3,654) － 8,063 281.0) 11,718 395.1) (282) Other operating income 1,657) (55.1) 9,411 366.0) 11,068 93.8) 4,068) Other operating expenses 6,701) (72.7) 6,705 (13.6) 13,406 (58.6) (94) Operating profit (loss) (1,388) － 10,769 － 9,380 － 3,880) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (1,995) － 6,316 － 4,321 － 3,321) Dividend per share (Yen) 14) (Yen) 5) 15 (Yen) (3) 29 (Yen) 2) 0) ROE － － 1.2 (RD) 8.3) (RD) 0.9) ROIC － － 1.2 (RD) 1.0) (RD) 0.0)

Segment Performance (1) Department Store (IFRS)

Recovered steadily until December but recovery slowed down due to rapid spread of 6th wave of COVID-19 in January

Returned to business profit due to additional effort to reduce SGA, operating profit (loss) was greatly affected by restructuring

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 H1 H2 Full year Results YoY % Results YoY % Results YoY % vs. Oct forecast Gross sales 247,750) 27.7 308,094) 8.9 555,845) 16.5 (23,355) Revenue 86,484) 16.2 104,255) 4.8 190,739) 9.7 (10,861) SGA 54,069) 20.0 59,740) 1.1 113,809) 9.3 (2,855) Business profit (loss) (1,507) － 3,306) － 1,798) － (1,202) Operating profit (loss) (4,566) － (28) － (4,594) － (3,394)

4