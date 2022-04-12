J Front Retailing : Presentation of Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
～
No Change, No Full Recovery ～
Presentation of Results for Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
April 12, 2022
YOSHIMOTO Tatsuya
President and Representative Executive Officer
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."
Today's Agenda
I. Overview of FY2021 Results
II. H1/Full FY2022 Forecast
III. Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
Overview of FY2021 Results (IFRS)
Consolidated PL (IFRS)
Core businesses such as Department Store and SC recovered steadily but impact of COVID-19 was more prolonged than expected
Returned to profitability in all profit/loss items, operating profit and profit were above October forecast
Year-end dividend is ¥15 per share as planned at beginning of year, resulting in annual dividend of ¥29, up ¥2 YoY
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
H1
H2
Full year
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
vs. Oct forecast
Gross sales
402,148 )
25.4 )
473,132
5.4 )
875,281
13.8 )
(46,719)
Revenue
157,333 )
6.7 )
174,151
1.5 )
331,484
3.9 )
(26,016)
Gross profit (loss)
69,693 )
17.2 )
78,148
4.3 )
147,842
10.0 )
(4,658)
SGA
66,038 )
11.6 )
70,084
(3.7)
136,123
3.1 )
(4,377)
Business profit (loss)
3,654 )
－
8,063
281.0 )
11,718
395.1 )
(282)
Other operating income
1,657 )
(55.1)
9,411
366.0 )
11,068
93.8 )
4,068 )
Other operating expenses
6,701 )
(72.7)
6,705
(13.6)
13,406
(58.6)
(94)
Operating profit (loss)
(1,388)
－
10,769
－
9,380
－
3,880 )
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(1,995)
－
6,316
－
4,321
－
3,321 )
Dividend per share (Yen)
14 )
(Yen)
5 )
15
(Yen)
(3)
29
(Yen)
2 )
0 )
ROE
－
－
1.2
(RD) 8.3 )
(RD) 0.9 )
ROIC
－
－
1.2
(RD) 1.0 )
(RD) 0.0 )
Segment Performance (1) Department Store (IFRS)
Recovered steadily until December but recovery slowed down due to rapid spread of 6th wave of COVID-19 in January
Returned to business profit due to additional effort to reduce SGA, operating profit (loss) was greatly affected by restructuring
250,000
Revenue
200,000
Business profit (loss)
3,000
Operating profit (loss)
0
150,000
100,000
190,739
173,831
50,000
2,000
0
2020 年度 FY2020 実績
Results
2021 年度 FY2021 実績
Results
1,000
△ 1,000
0
△ 2,000
△ 3,000
△ 4,000
1,798
△ 10,000
△ 15,000
△ 20,000
△ 25,000
△ 5,000
2020 年度 FY2020 実績
2021 年度
FY2021 実績
Results
20 F 2 Y 0 2 年 02 度 0
R 実 es 績 ults
2 F 0 Y 2 2 1 0 年 2 度 1 Re 実 su 績 lts
Results
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
H1
H2
Full year
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
vs. Oct forecast
Gross sales
247,750 )
27.7
308,094 )
8.9
555,845 )
16.5
(23,355)
Revenue
86,484 )
16.2
104,255 )
4.8
190,739 )
9.7
(10,861)
SGA
54,069 )
20.0
59,740 )
1.1
113,809 )
9.3
(2,855)
Business profit (loss)
(1,507)
－
3,306 )
－
1,798 )
－
(1,202)
Operating profit (loss)
(4,566)
－
(28)
－
(4,594)
－
(3,394)
4
Sales 2022
348 B
2 769 M
2 769 M
Net income 2022
891 M
7,10 M
7,10 M
Net Debt 2022
239 B
1 901 M
1 901 M
P/E ratio 2022
291x
Yield 2022
2,95%
Capitalization
255 B
2 032 M
2 032 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,42x
EV / Sales 2023
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
6 528
Free-Float
91,3%
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
974,00 JPY
Average target price
1 134,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
16,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.