    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/12 02:00:00 am EDT
992.00 JPY   +1.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Presentation of Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
No Change, No Full Recovery

Presentation of Results for Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

April 12, 2022

YOSHIMOTO Tatsuya

President and Representative Executive Officer

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Today's Agenda

  • I. Overview of FY2021 Results

  • II. H1/Full FY2022 Forecast

  • III. Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

Overview of FY2021 Results (IFRS)

Consolidated PL (IFRS)

Core businesses such as Department Store and SC recovered steadily but impact of COVID-19 was more prolonged than expected

Returned to profitability in all profit/loss items, operating profit and profit were above October forecast

Year-end dividend is ¥15 per share as planned at beginning of year, resulting in annual dividendof ¥29, up ¥2 YoY

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

H1

H2

Full year

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

vs. Oct forecast

Gross sales

402,148)

25.4)

473,132

5.4)

875,281

13.8)

(46,719)

Revenue

157,333)

6.7)

174,151

1.5)

331,484

3.9)

(26,016)

Gross profit (loss)

69,693)

17.2)

78,148

4.3)

147,842

10.0)

(4,658)

SGA

66,038)

11.6)

70,084

(3.7)

136,123

3.1)

(4,377)

Business profit (loss)

3,654)

8,063

281.0)

11,718

395.1)

(282)

Other operating income

1,657)

(55.1)

9,411

366.0)

11,068

93.8)

4,068)

Other operating expenses

6,701)

(72.7)

6,705

(13.6)

13,406

(58.6)

(94)

Operating profit (loss)

(1,388)

10,769

9,380

3,880)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(1,995)

6,316

4,321

3,321)

Dividend per share (Yen)

14)

(Yen)

5)

15

(Yen)

(3)

29

(Yen)

2)

0)

ROE

1.2

(RD) 8.3)

(RD) 0.9)

ROIC

1.2

(RD) 1.0)

(RD) 0.0)

Segment Performance (1) Department Store (IFRS)

Recovered steadily until December but recovery slowed down due to rapid spread of 6th wave of COVID-19 in January

Returned to business profit due to additional effort to reduce SGA, operating profit (loss) was greatly affected by restructuring

250,000

Revenue

200,000

Business profit (loss)

3,000

Operating profit (loss)

0

150,000

100,000

190,739

173,831

50,000

2,000

0

2020年度 FY2020 実績

Results

2021年度 FY2021 実績

Results

1,000

1,000

0

2,000

3,000

(2,936)

4,000

1,798

10,000

15,000

20,000

25,000

5,000

(20,785)

2020年度 FY2020 実績

2021年度

FY2021 実績

Results

20F2Y02020

Results

2F0Y221021 Results

Results

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

H1

H2

Full year

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

vs. Oct forecast

Gross sales

247,750)

27.7

308,094)

8.9

555,845)

16.5

(23,355)

Revenue

86,484)

16.2

104,255)

4.8

190,739)

9.7

(10,861)

SGA

54,069)

20.0

59,740)

1.1

113,809)

9.3

(2,855)

Business profit (loss)

(1,507)

3,306)

1,798)

(1,202)

Operating profit (loss)

(4,566)

(28)

(4,594)

(3,394)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
