J Front Retailing : Presentation of the Financial Results of the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 2023
～
Step Up a Gear for Change
～
Presentation of Results for First Six Months of
Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
October 11, 2022
YOSHIMOTO Tatsuya
President and Representative Executive Officer
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."
Today's Agenda
III. Overview of H1 FY2022 Results
III. H2/Full FY2022 Forecast
III. Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
Overview of H1 FY2022 Results (IFRS)
Consolidated PL (IFRS)
Sales significantly increased but recovery was slower than expected due to 6th and 7th waves of COVID-19
Cost control succeeded; business profit, operating profit, profit attributable to owners of parent were all above forecast
Paid interim dividend of ¥15 per share, up ¥1 YoY, as planned at beginning of year
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
First six months of
Q
１
Q
２
H1
fiscal year ending
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
vs. April
February 28, 2023
forecast
Gross sales
227,165
20.7
)
236,964
13.3
)
464,130
16.8
)
(27,870)
Revenue
81,905
10.5
)
87,223
4.8
)
169,129
7.5
)
(9,871)
Gross profit
40,546
20.9
)
42,315
17.0
)
82,861
18.9
)
(3,639)
SGA
33,501
3.9
)
35,730
5.7
)
69,232
4.8
)
(5,768)
Business profit
7,045
442.4
)
6,584
179.5
)
13,629
272.9
)
2,129
)
Other operating income
1,260
192.0
)
1,059
(13.5)
2,320
40.0
)
1,320
)
Other operating expenses
745
(86.6)
1,966
70.9
)
2,712
(59.5)
712
)
Operating profit
7,560
－
5,677
133.6
)
13,237
－
2,737
)
Profit attributable to
5,974
－
4,181
291.6
)
10,155
－
4,155
)
owners of parent
Dividend per share (Yen)
(Interim)
15
(Yen)
1 )
3
Segment Performance (1) Department Store (IFRS)
Recovery was slower than expected due to 6th and 7th waves of COVID-19
SGA: Positively affected by restructuring and control of advertising expenses, repair expenses, etc. during period
Business profit was ¥1.2 billion above forecast, operating profit was only ¥0.3 billion above forecast due to impairment losses
Revenue
Business profit (loss)
Operating profit (loss)
120,000
101,610
7,000
5,731
6,000
3,813
6,000
100,000
86,484
4,000
5,000
80,000
2,000
4,000
△4,566
60,000
3,000
0
2,000
40,000
△2,000
1,000
△1,507
20,000
0
△4,000
△1,000
△6,000
0
△2,000
H1 FY2021
H1 FY2021
H1 FY2021
H1 FY2022
H1 FY2022
H1 FY2022
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
First six months of
Q1
Q2
H1
fiscal year ending
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
Results
YoY %
vs. April
February 28, 2023
forecast
Gross sales
148,114
29.0
157,125
18.2
305,239
23.2
(12,161)
Revenue
48,812
22.9
52,797
12.9
101,610
17.5
(4,690)
SGA
28,616
12.3
29,793
4.2
58,410
8.0
(3,090)
Business profit
2,650
－
3,080
－
5,731
－
1,231
)
Operating profit
2,263
－
1,550
－
3,813
－
313
)
4
