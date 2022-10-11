J Front Retailing : Presentation of the Financial Results of the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 2023

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Presentation of Results for First Six Months of

Step Up a Gear for Change ～

Consolidated PL (IFRS)

Sales significantly increased but recovery was slower than expected due to 6th and 7th waves of COVID-19

Cost control succeeded; business profit, operating profit, profit attributable to owners of parent were all above forecast

Paid interim dividend of ¥15 per share, up ¥1 YoY, as planned at beginning of year

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)