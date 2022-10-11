Advanced search
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-11 am EDT
1217.00 JPY   +1.42%
02:22aJ Front Retailing : Presentation of the Financial Results of the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 2023
PU
10/05J Front Retailing : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores September 2022
PU
10/03J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Stores Business September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Presentation of the Financial Results of the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 2023

10/11/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Step Up a Gear for Change

Presentation of Results for First Six Months of

Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

October 11, 2022

YOSHIMOTO Tatsuya

President and Representative Executive Officer

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Today's Agenda

III. Overview of H1 FY2022 Results

III. H2/Full FY2022 Forecast

III. Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

1

Overview of H1 FY2022 Results (IFRS)

2

Consolidated PL (IFRS)

Sales significantly increased but recovery was slower than expected due to 6th and 7th waves of COVID-19

Cost control succeeded; business profit, operating profit, profit attributable to owners of parent were all above forecast

Paid interim dividend of ¥15 per share, up ¥1 YoY, as planned at beginning of year

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

First six months of

Q

Q

H1

fiscal year ending

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

vs. April

February 28, 2023

forecast

Gross sales

227,165

20.7)

236,964

13.3)

464,130

16.8)

(27,870)

Revenue

81,905

10.5)

87,223

4.8)

169,129

7.5)

(9,871)

Gross profit

40,546

20.9)

42,315

17.0)

82,861

18.9)

(3,639)

SGA

33,501

3.9)

35,730

5.7)

69,232

4.8)

(5,768)

Business profit

7,045

442.4)

6,584

179.5)

13,629

272.9)

2,129)

Other operating income

1,260

192.0)

1,059

(13.5)

2,320

40.0)

1,320)

Other operating expenses

745

(86.6)

1,966

70.9)

2,712

(59.5)

712)

Operating profit

7,560

5,677

133.6)

13,237

2,737)

Profit attributable to

5,974

4,181

291.6)

10,155

4,155)

owners of parent

Dividend per share (Yen)

(Interim) 15

(Yen) 1)

3

Segment Performance (1) Department Store (IFRS)

Recovery was slower than expected due to 6th and 7th waves of COVID-19

SGA: Positively affected by restructuring and control of advertising expenses, repair expenses, etc. during period

Business profit was ¥1.2 billion above forecast, operating profit was only ¥0.3 billion above forecast due to impairment losses

Revenue

Business profit (loss)

Operating profit (loss)

120,000

101,610

7,000

5,731

6,000

3,813

6,000

100,000

86,484

4,000

5,000

80,000

2,000

4,000

4,566

60,000

3,000

0

2,000

40,000

2,000

1,000

1,507

20,000

0

4,000

1,000

6,000

0

2,000

H1 FY2021

H1 FY2021

H1 FY2021

H1 FY2022

H1 FY2022

H1 FY2022

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

First six months of

Q1

Q2

H1

fiscal year ending

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

Results

YoY %

vs. April

February 28, 2023

forecast

Gross sales

148,114

29.0

157,125

18.2

305,239

23.2

(12,161)

Revenue

48,812

22.9

52,797

12.9

101,610

17.5

(4,690)

SGA

28,616

12.3

29,793

4.2

58,410

8.0

(3,090)

Business profit

2,650

3,080

5,731

1,231)

Operating profit

2,263

1,550

3,813

313)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
