J Front Retailing : Reference Data for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
June 30, 2022
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."
Q1 FY2022 Financial Results
Revenue and profits greatly increased due to normalization of economic activities from April, return of foot traffic, and also rebound from store closure last year, etc.
In Q1, compared to H1 forecast, revenue was slightly down but business profit was up as a result of thorough cost management, etc.
Keep full year forecast unchanged from figures released in April in light of uncertainties in business environment, etc.
Q1
(Mar - May) FY2022 Consolidated Results (IFRS)
Sales greatly improved due to return of foot traffic, recovery of consumption from April, and also rebound from impact of closure last year
Costs increased partly due to strategic investment and rebound from transfer of fixed costs but profits increased due to sales improvement
Operating profit increased partly due to rebound from loss on transfer of subsidiary and transfer of fixed costs last year
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Three months
Results
YoY
ended May 31, 2022
Amount
%
Gross sales
227,165
38,925
)
20.7
)
81,905
7,808
)
10.5
)
Revenue
Gross profit
40,546
7,011
)
20.9
)
SGA
33,501
1,265
)
3.9
)
Business profit
7,045
5,747
)
442.4
)
Other operating income
1,260
829
)
192.0
)
Other operating expenses
745
(4,805)
(86.6)
Operating profit
7,560
11,379
)
－
Profit attributable to
5,974
9,036
)
－
owners of parent
2
Q1
(Mar - May) FY2022 Segment Information (IFRS)
Department Store:
Both customer traffic and sales steadily recovered
Revenue and profits increased partly due to rebound from closure last year
SC:
Revenue increased excluding impact of transfer of subsidiary
Profits increased partly due to rebound from loss on transfer last year
Developer:
Revenue and profits increased partly due to increase in orders for interior
construction, electrical work, etc. received by PSS
Payment and Finance: Revenue and profits increased due to increase in annual fee income and merchant fees
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Three months
Revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
YoY
YoY
YoY
ended
Results
Results
Results
May 31, 2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Department Store
48,821
)
9,112
)
22.9
)
2,650
)
3,579
－
2,263
)
6,242
)
－
SC
13,181
)
(605)
(4.4)
2,208
)
722
48.6
2,880
)
3,835
)
－
Developer
13,345
)
1,705
)
14.6
)
832
)
14
1.7
1,034
)
158
)
18.1
Payment and Finance
3,154
)
819
)
35.1
)
1,012
)
944
－
1,025
)
950
)
－
Other
13,375
)
(2,431)
(15.4)
407
)
183
81.5
451
)
258
)
133.5
Adjustments
(9,962)
(790)
)
－
(66)
302
－
(94)
(65)
－
Total
81,905
)
7,808
)
10.5
)
7,045
)
5,747
442.4
7,560
)
11,379
)
－
Q1 (Mar - May) FY2022 Consolidated SGA
Increased ¥1.0 billion in real terms excluding special factors including rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year and impact of transfer of subsidiary
Investment costs and costs proportional to sales increased but effect of restructuring
(down ¥1.0 billion), etc. contributed
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Three months
Item
ended
YoY
Major reasons for changes
May 31, 2022
Personnel
11,651
(1,026)
expenses
【Personnel expenses 】
・Rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year:
Up ¥0.5 billion
Advertising
2,645
(16)
・Decrease due to transfer of subsidiary:
Down ¥0.9 billion
expenses
・Effect of restructuring:
Down ¥0.6 billion
Packing and
340
(2)
【Depreciation 】
transportation
・Rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year:
Up ¥1.0 billion
costs
Rent expenses
152
(194)
【Operational costs 】
6,622
818
)
・Cost increase due to investment:
Up ¥0.6 billion
Depreciation
【Other 】
・Increase in costs proportional to sales:
Up ¥0.8 billion
Operational
2,061
538
)
・Rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year:
Up ¥0.4 billion
costs
・Impact of rising prices including utilities:
Ｕｐ ¥0.3 billion
Other
10,026
1,145
)
・Decrease due to transfer of subsidiary:
Down ¥0.3 billion
Total SGA
33,501
1,265
)
Up ¥1.0 billion in real terms ← Excluding special factors (up ¥0.2 billion due to transfer of fixed costs and transfer of subsidiary)
4
Sales 2023
370 B
2 705 M
2 705 M
Net income 2023
14 180 M
104 M
104 M
Net Debt 2023
274 B
2 009 M
2 009 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,3x
Yield 2023
2,77%
Capitalization
303 B
2 214 M
2 214 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,56x
EV / Sales 2024
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
5 589
Free-Float
89,4%
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
1 155,00 JPY
Average target price
1 172,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
1,47%
