  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
1160.00 JPY   +0.43%
02:22aJ FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)
PU
02:22aJ FRONT RETAILING : Reference Data for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
PU
06/16J. Front Retailing's Sales Growth Gains Speed in May
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Reference Data for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

June 30, 2022

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Q1 FY2022 Financial Results

  • Revenue and profits greatly increased due to normalization of economic activities from April, return of foot traffic, and also rebound from store closure last year, etc.
  • In Q1, compared to H1 forecast, revenue was slightly down but business profit was up as a result of thorough cost management, etc.
  • Keep full year forecast unchanged from figures released in April in light of uncertainties in business environment, etc.

1

Q1 (Mar - May) FY2022 Consolidated Results (IFRS)

Sales greatly improved due to return of foot traffic, recovery of consumption from April, and also rebound from impact of closure last year

Costs increased partly due to strategic investment and rebound from transfer of fixed costs but profits increased due to sales improvement

Operating profit increased partly due to rebound from loss on transfer of subsidiary and transfer of fixed costs last year

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Three months

Results

YoY

ended May 31, 2022

Amount

%

Gross sales

227,165

38,925)

20.7)

81,905

7,808)

10.5)

Revenue

Gross profit

40,546

7,011)

20.9)

SGA

33,501

1,265)

3.9)

Business profit

7,045

5,747)

442.4)

Other operating income

1,260

829)

192.0)

Other operating expenses

745

(4,805)

(86.6)

Operating profit

7,560

11,379)

Profit attributable to

5,974

9,036)

owners of parent

2

Q1 (Mar - May) FY2022 Segment Information (IFRS)

Department Store:

Both customer traffic and sales steadily recovered

Revenue and profits increased partly due to rebound from closure last year

SC:

Revenue increased excluding impact of transfer of subsidiary

Profits increased partly due to rebound from loss on transfer last year

Developer:

Revenue and profits increased partly due to increase in orders for interior

construction, electrical work, etc. received by PSS

Payment and Finance: Revenue and profits increased due to increase in annual fee income and merchant fees

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Three months

Revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

YoY

YoY

YoY

ended

Results

Results

Results

May 31, 2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Department Store

48,821)

9,112)

22.9)

2,650)

3,579

2,263)

6,242)

SC

13,181)

(605)

(4.4)

2,208)

722

48.6

2,880)

3,835)

Developer

13,345)

1,705)

14.6)

832)

14

1.7

1,034)

158)

18.1

Payment and Finance

3,154)

819)

35.1)

1,012)

944

1,025)

950)

Other

13,375)

(2,431)

(15.4)

407)

183

81.5

451)

258)

133.5

Adjustments

(9,962)

(790))

(66)

302

(94)

(65)

Total

81,905)

7,808)

10.5)

7,045)

5,747

442.4

7,560)

11,379)

3

Q1 (Mar - May) FY2022 Consolidated SGA

Increased ¥1.0 billion in real terms excluding special factors including rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year and impact of transfer of subsidiary

Investment costs and costs proportional to sales increased but effect of restructuring

(down ¥1.0 billion), etc. contributed

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Three months

Item

ended

YoY

Major reasons for changes

May 31, 2022

Personnel

11,651

(1,026)

expenses

Personnel expenses

Rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year:

Up ¥0.5 billion

Advertising

2,645

(16)

Decrease due to transfer of subsidiary:

Down ¥0.9 billion

expenses

Effect of restructuring:

Down ¥0.6 billion

Packing and

340

(2)

Depreciation

transportation

Rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year:

Up ¥1.0 billion

costs

Rent expenses

152

(194)

Operational costs

6,622

818)

Cost increase due to investment:

Up ¥0.6 billion

Depreciation

Other

Increase in costs proportional to sales:

Up ¥0.8 billion

Operational

2,061

538)

Rebound from transfer of fixed costs last year:

Up ¥0.4 billion

costs

Impact of rising prices including utilities:

Ｕｐ ¥0.3 billion

Other

10,026

1,145)

Decrease due to transfer of subsidiary:

Down ¥0.3 billion

Total SGA

33,501

1,265)

Up ¥1.0 billion in real terms ← Excluding special factors (up ¥0.2 billion due to transfer of fixed costs and transfer of subsidiary) 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 370 B 2 705 M 2 705 M
Net income 2023 14 180 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2023 274 B 2 009 M 2 009 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 303 B 2 214 M 2 214 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 589
Free-Float 89,4%
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 155,00 JPY
Average target price 1 172,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.10.32%2 214
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-8.29%8 081
FALABELLA S.A.-23.71%5 821
MACY'S, INC.-28.07%5 227
TRENT LIMITED4.17%4 807
KOHL'S CORPORATION-25.45%4 730