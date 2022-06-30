J Front Retailing : Reference Data for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

Keep full year forecast unchanged from figures released in April in light of uncertainties in business environment, etc.

In Q1, compared to H1 forecast, revenue was slightly down but business profit was up as a result of thorough cost management, etc.

Revenue and profits greatly increased due to normalization of economic activities from April, return of foot traffic, and also rebound from store closure last year, etc.

Q1 (Mar - May) FY2022 Consolidated Results (IFRS)

Sales greatly improved due to return of foot traffic, recovery of consumption from April, and also rebound from impact of closure last year

Costs increased partly due to strategic investment and rebound from transfer of fixed costs but profits increased due to sales improvement

Operating profit increased partly due to rebound from loss on transfer of subsidiary and transfer of fixed costs last year

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)