J Front Retailing : Reference Data on Financial Results for First Quater of Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
Today at 06:03 am
Financial Results for First Quarter of
Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
June 28, 2023
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."
Q1 FY2023 Financial Results
Revenue and profits increased as Japan reclassified COVID-19 as a Class 5 disease similar to seasonal influenza, and a recovery in foot traffic and consumption is occurring including an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan.
Q1 progress against the 1H forecast was largely as expected, both in terms of revenue and profits.
No change in 1H an FY forecasts from those announce in April.
Following the reorganization on March 1, 2023, real estate has been transferred from PARCO CO., LTD. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd.
As a result, results have been retroactively adjusted as if the transfer took place at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Q1 (Mar-May) FY2023 Consolidated Results (IFRS)
Revenue increased in all businesses, including the mainstay department store business.
Despite higher energy costs and other expenses, business profit, operating profit, and quarterly profit all increased in the consolidated results.
Three months
YoY
ended May 31,
Results
2023
Amount
%
Gross sales
263,818
36,653
16.1
93,456
11,551
14.1
Revenue
Gross profit
45,831
5,285
13.0
SGA
36,000
2,499
7.5
Business profit
9,831
2,786
39.6
Other operating income
1,061
(199)
(15.8)
Other operating
723
(22)
(2.9)
expenses
Operating profit
10,169
2,609
34.5
Profit attributable to
6,397
423
7.1
owners of parent
Q1 (Mar - May)
FY2023 Segment Information (IFRS)
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Three months
YoY
YoY
YoY
ended
May 31, 2023
Results
Results
Results
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Department Store
54,161
5,349
11.0
4,859
2,209
83.4
4,504
2,241
99.0
SC
14,137
1,089
8.3
2,484
203
8.9
3,148
196
6.6
Developer
16,753
3,276
24.3
1,384
625
82.3
1,615
653
67.8
Payment and Finance
3,236
82
2.6
732
(280)
(27.7)
686
(339)
(33.1)
45
0.3
476
69
16.8
703
252
55.9
Other
13,420
Adjustments
(8,253)
1,709
－
(105)
(39)
－
(487)
(393)
－
Total
93,456
11,551
14.1
9,831
2,786
39.6
10,169
2,609
34.5
Segment Performance (1) Department Store Business (IFRS)
Both sales and customer numbers grew due to continued strong demand for high-end products as well as an increase in the number of domestic tourists and foreign visitors to Japan.
Business profit improved steadily despite an increase in expenses such as costs proportional to sales and utility costs.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Q1 (March - May)
May 31, 2023
Results
YoY
Amount
%
Gross sales
169,692
21,578
14.6
54,161
5,349
11.0
Revenue
35,206
3,940
12.6
Gross profit
SGA
30,346
1,730
6.0
Business profit
4,859
2,209
83.4
Other operating income
84
(98)
(53.8)
Other operating
439
(131)
(22.9)
expenses
Operating profit
4,504
2,241
99.0
