Financial Results for First Quarter of

Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

June 28, 2023

Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Q1 FY2023 Financial Results

  • Revenue and profits increased as Japan reclassified COVID-19 as a Class 5 disease similar to seasonal influenza, and a recovery in foot traffic and consumption is occurring including an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan.
  • Q1 progress against the 1H forecast was largely as expected, both in terms of revenue and profits.
  • No change in 1H an FY forecasts from those announce in April.

Following the reorganization on March 1, 2023, real estate has been transferred from PARCO CO., LTD. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd.

As a result, results have been retroactively adjusted as if the transfer took place at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Q1 (Mar-May) FY2023 Consolidated Results (IFRS)

Revenue increased in all businesses, including the mainstay department store business.

Despite higher energy costs and other expenses, business profit, operating profit, and quarterly profit all increased in the consolidated results.

Three months

YoY

ended May 31,

Results

2023

Amount

%

Gross sales

263,818

36,653

16.1

93,456

11,551

14.1

Revenue

Gross profit

45,831

5,285

13.0

SGA

36,000

2,499

7.5

Business profit

9,831

2,786

39.6

Other operating income

1,061

(199)

(15.8)

Other operating

723

(22)

(2.9)

expenses

Operating profit

10,169

2,609

34.5

Profit attributable to

6,397

423

7.1

owners of parent

Q1 (Mar - May)

FY2023 Segment Information (IFRS)

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Three months

YoY

YoY

YoY

ended

May 31, 2023

Results

Results

Results

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Department Store

54,161

5,349

11.0

4,859

2,209

83.4

4,504

2,241

99.0

SC

14,137

1,089

8.3

2,484

203

8.9

3,148

196

6.6

Developer

16,753

3,276

24.3

1,384

625

82.3

1,615

653

67.8

Payment and Finance

3,236

82

2.6

732

(280)

(27.7)

686

(339)

(33.1)

45

0.3

476

69

16.8

703

252

55.9

Other

13,420

Adjustments

(8,253)

1,709

(105)

(39)

(487)

(393)

Total

93,456

11,551

14.1

9,831

2,786

39.6

10,169

2,609

34.5

Segment Performance (1) Department Store Business (IFRS)

Both sales and customer numbers grew due to continued strong demand for high-end products as well as an increase in the number of domestic tourists and foreign visitors to Japan.

Business profit improved steadily despite an increase in expenses such as costs proportional to sales and utility costs.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

Q1 (March - May)

May 31, 2023

Results

YoY

Amount

%

Gross sales

169,692

21,578

14.6

54,161

5,349

11.0

Revenue

35,206

3,940

12.6

Gross profit

SGA

30,346

1,730

6.0

Business profit

4,859

2,209

83.4

Other operating income

84

(98)

(53.8)

Other operating

439

(131)

(22.9)

expenses

Operating profit

4,504

2,241

99.0

