Revenue and profits increased as Japan reclassified COVID-19 as a Class 5 disease similar to seasonal influenza, and a recovery in foot traffic and consumption is occurring including an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan.

No change in 1H an FY forecasts from those announce in April.

Following the reorganization on March 1, 2023, real estate has been transferred from PARCO CO., LTD. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd.

As a result, results have been retroactively adjusted as if the transfer took place at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.