J. Front Retailing

Summary of Q&A session at

earnings call for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024

Date and time: 15:30 - 16:15 on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Q. I understand that the overall is in line with the plan, but I would like to know if there are any shades in segment revenue or business profit.

A. All segments are basically performing in line with the internal plan for H1 of the fiscal year. In terms of revenue, the Shopping Center Business and the Payment and Finance Business are performing slightly slower than planned. They are performing as planned in Q1, but we will work to improve profits, also in Q2.

Ｑ . In terms of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores' sales excluding duty-free sales compared to 2019 on page 6 of the document, the Umeda and Tokyo stores are still behind the 2019 level, although their sales have recovered considerably. Parco also has yet to fully return in terms of comparable stores. You have released figures for March, April, May, and the current month June, and I want to confirm whether these numbers will continue to show a trend in which the decrease range will continue to shrink, or they will settle down to a certain extent.

What part of that has not yet been returned? Of course, I think that other stores have covered it, so I am not worried about anything overall, and I think that overall sales will increase even more if inbound sales return, but I would like you to explain where the underlying trend for Japanese people has not caught up yet, and how you expect this to change in the future, including countermeasures.

A. The terminal Umeda and Tokyo stores have improved strongly because their recovery was relatively slow compared to other stores, but they are still a step behind the FY2019 level. We are basically not concerned about the Tokyo store, but as the current and future measures, we will continue to expand the categories we have been strengthening, including luxury, not only at the Tokyo store but also at the Umeda store this fiscal year. We are basically not concerned about the Tokyo store, but as a current and future measure, we will continue to expand the categories we have been strengthening, including luxury, not only at the Tokyo store but also at the Umeda store this fiscal year. We would like to continue to aim to exceed the FY2019 level by further increasing the effectiveness of these strategic investments.

Ｑ. In that sense, will the basic policy for terminal department stores, aside from inbound sales, be to increase overall sales while making solid changes in the content of merchandise, rather than to further recover the number of customers?

A. Our basic idea is as you mentioned.

Ｑ. Regarding sales trends, how do you see sales of high-end products and gaisho sales, which I believe are doing very well, and what are your thoughts on their sustainability?

A. As I mentioned earlier, gross sales were up about 14% in Q1, but gaisho sales were up 12.2% YoY,