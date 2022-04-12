J Front Retailing : Supplementary Information to Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

April 12, 2022

I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements 【IFRS】

1-1. Consolidated business performance (comparison with previous year and forecast released in October 2021)

(Millions of yen, %)

Item Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022) Results for previous period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2021) YoY Amount % Forecast released in October 2021 Change 1. Gross sales 875,281 769,453 105,828 13.8 922,000 (46,719) 2. Revenue 331,484 319,079 12,405 3.9 357,500 (26,016) 3. Gross profit 147,842 134,368 13,474 10.0 152,500 (4,658) 4. Gross margin ratio 44.60% 42.11% Difference 2.49% 42.66% Difference 1.94% 5. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SGA) 136,123 132,001 4,122 3.1 140,500 (4,377) 6. Business profit 11,718 2,366 9,352 395.1 12,000 (282) 7. Operating profit 9,380 (24,265) 33,645 － 5,500 3,880 8. Profit before tax 6,190 (28,672) 34,862 － 2,000 4,190 9. Profit attributable to owners of parent 4,321 (26,193) 30,514 － 1,000 3,321 10. Total assets 1,192,907 1,263,722 (70,815) 1,200,000 (7,093) 11. Equity attributable to owners of parent 350,368 352,171 (1,803) 345,000 5,368 12. Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets 29.4% 27.9% Difference 1.5% 28.8% Difference 0.6% 13. Total interest-bearing liabilities [Of which: lease liabilities] 502,109 [184,394] 562,815 [202,885] (60,706) [(18,491)] 542,000 [185,000] (39,891) [(606)] 14. Financial balance (4,555) (5,124) 569 (4,700) 145 15. Cash flows from operating activities 49,866 56,471 (6,605) 40,000 9,866 16. Cash flows from investing activities (5,289) (20,870) 15,581 (7,000) 1,711 17. Free cash flows 44,577 35,601 8,976 33,000 11,577 18. Cash flows from financing activities (80,392) 58,727 (139,119) (41,000) (39,392) 19. Return on equity attributable to owners of parent (ROE) 1.2% (7.1)% Difference 8.3% 0.3% Difference 0.9% 20. Return on assets (ROA) 0.8% (1.9)% Difference 2.7% 0.4% Difference 0.4% 21. Return on invested capital (ROIC) 1.2% 0.2% Difference 1.0% 1.2% Difference 0.0% Ratio of interest-bearing 22. liabilities to equity attributable to owners of parent (D/E ratio) 1.43 Times 1.60 Times Difference (0.17) Times 1.57 Times Difference (0.14) Times 23. Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio 10.07 Times 9.97 Times Difference 0.10 Times 13.55 Times Difference (3.48) Times

Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the "Department Store Business" and "Other (Daimaru

Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business (Parco SC)" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).

2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.

3. Profit attributable to owners of parent, operating profit and business profit after tax are used to calculate ROE, ROA and ROIC, respectively.

1-2. Consolidated business performance (forecast for next period)

(Millions of yen, %)

Item Forecast for next period (fiscal year ending February 28, 2023) Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022) Six months ending August 31, 2022 YoY Full year ending February 28, 2023 YoY 1. Gross sales 492,000 89,852 1,020,000 144,719 875,281 2. Revenue 179,000 21,667 370,000 38,516 331,484 3. Gross profit 86,500 16,807 175,000 27,158 147,842 4. Gross margin ratio 48.32% Difference 4.02% 47.30% Difference 2.70% 44.60% 5. SGA 75,000 8,962 153,000 16,877 136,123 6. Business profit 11,500 7,846 22,000 10,282 11,718 7. Operating profit 10,500 11,888 21,000 11,620 9,380 8. Profit before tax 9,000 11,871 17,500 11,310 6,190 9. Profit attributable to owners of parent 6,000 7,995 11,500 7,179 4,321 10. Total assets 1,170,000 (22,907) 1,150,000 (42,907) 1,192,907 11. Equity attributable to owners of parent 351,500 1,132 353,000 2,632 350,368 12. Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets 30.0% Difference 0.6% 30.7% Difference 1.3% 29.4% 13. Total interest-bearing liabilities [Of which: lease liabilities] 480,000 [176,000] (22,109) [(8,394)] 440,000 [170,000] (62,109) [(14,394)] 502,109 [184,394] 14. Financial balance (2,100) (27) (4,500) 55 (4,555) 15. Cash flows from operating activities 24,500 7,239 57,000 7,134 49,866 16. Cash flows from investing activities (17,000) (12,133) (32,000) (26,711) (5,289) 17. Free cash flows 7,500 (4,893) 25,000 (19,577) 44,577 18. Cash flows from financing activities (33,000) (15,038) (86,000) (5,608) (80,392) 19. Return on equity attributable to owners of parent (ROE) 3.3% Difference 2.1% 1.2% 20. Return on assets (ROA) 1.8% Difference 1.0% 0.8% 21. Return on invested capital (ROIC) 2.4% Difference 1.2% 1.2% Ratio of interest-bearing 22. liabilities to equity attributable to owners of parent (D/E ratio) 1.25 Times Difference (0.18) Times 1.43 Times 23. Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio 7.72 Times Difference (2.35) Times 10.07 Times

Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from shoka shiire of the "Department Store Business", which are recognized as revenue under

IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business (Parco SC)" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).

2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.

3. Profit attributable to owners of parent, operating profit and business profit after tax are used to calculate ROE, ROA and ROIC, respectively.

4. YoY changes for six months ending August 31, 2022 in Items 10, 11, 12 and 13 are comparisons with the end of the previous period.

2. Segment information (results and forecast for next period) Full year results (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022) (Millions of yen, %) Six months ending August 31, 2022 (Millions of yen, %) Full year forecast (fiscal year ending February 28, 2023) (Millions of yen, %)

Reportable segments Other Total Adjustments Consolidated Department Store Business SC Business Developer Business Payment and Finance Business Total Gross sales YoY % 555,845 16.5 219,172 11.9 53,794 5.9 14,556 26.6 843,368 14.7 73,246 (3.1) 916,615 13.1 (41,333) － 875,281 13.8 (1) Revenue to external customers

(2) Intersegment revenue Total revenue YoY % 190,307 431 51,585 971 40,698 9,935 7,273 3,764 289,864 15,103 41,619 20,135 331,484 35,239 － (35,239) 331,484 － 190,739 9.7 52,556 (5.2) 50,633 (5.9) 11,037 22.2 304,967 4.4 61,755 (1.3) 366,723 3.4 (35,239) － 331,484 3.9 Business profit YoY % 1,798 － 3,844 281.3 3,134 10.3 1,906 380.4 10,683 715.9 1,252 (24.3) 11,936 302.7 (217) － 11,718 395.1 Segment profit YoY % (4,594) － 2,055 － 4,711 137.7 1,970 367.8 4,142 － 1,199 (30.5) 5,341 － 4,039 － 9,380 －

Reportable segments Other Total Adjustments Consolidated Department Store Business SC Business Developer Business Payment and Finance Business Total Gross sales YoY % 317,400 28.1 132,277 28.5 28,300 (2.5) 6,246 (8.6) 484,223 25.3 27,800 (24.3) 512,023 21.0 (20,023) － 492,000 22.3 (1) Revenue to external customers

(2) Intersegment revenue Total revenue YoY % 106,120 179 28,100 655 22,875 5,424 3,994 2,251 161,091 8,510 17,908 10,291 179,000 18,801 － (18,801) 179,000 － 106,300 22.9 28,755 7.4 28,300 10.0 6,246 26.1 169,601 17.8 28,200 (10.4) 197,801 12.8 (18,801) － 179,000 13.8 Business profit YoY % 4,500 － 4,751 74.6 1,000 (42.1) 1,348 183.1 11,599 239.6 800 62.3 12,399 217.2 (899) － 11,500 214.6 Segment profit YoY % 3,500 － 4,824 957.6 1,000 (44.7) 1,345 165.4 10,669 － 720 63.7 11,389 － (889) － 10,500 －

Reportable segments Other Total Adjustments Consolidated Department Store Business SC Business Developer Business Payment and Finance Business Total Gross sales YoY % 665,500 19.7 267,488 22.0 57,800 7.4 12,835 (11.8) 1,003,623 19.0 56,300 (23.1) 1,059,923 15.6 (39,923) － 1,020,000 16.5 (1) Revenue to external customers

(2) Intersegment revenue Total revenue YoY % 222,641 358 55,815 1,284 46,596 11,203 7,908 4,926 332,962 17,773 37,037 19,862 370,000 37,635 － (37,635) 370,000 － 223,000 16.9 57,100 8.6 57,800 14.2 12,835 16.3 350,735 15.0 56,900 (7.9) 407,635 11.2 (37,635) － 370,000 11.6 Business profit YoY % 10,500 483.9 6,502 69.1 2,000 (36.2) 2,790 46.3 21,792 104.0 1,100 (12.2) 22,892 91.8 (892) － 22,000 87.7 Segment profit YoY % 8,500 － 6,624 222.3 2,600 (44.8) 2,791 41.7 20,515 395.3 900 (25.0) 21,415 300.9 (415) － 21,000 123.9 Note: Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. absorbed and merged Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.

Accordingly, the full year results of the "Department Store Business" and "Other" have been adjusted respectively as if the merger by absorption had occurred at the beginning of the current period.

3-1. Performance by consolidated company (results)

(Millions of yen)

Company name Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022) Capital Ownership percentage (%) Business Revenue Business profit Operating profit Profit 1. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. 15,482 10,534 14,533 14,895 31,974 2. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. 174,988 2,959 (1,824) (2,995) 10,000 100.0 Department store 3. The Hakata Daimaru, Inc. 12,539 (893) (1,395) (1,789) 3,037 69.9 Department store 4. Kochi Daimaru Co., Ltd. 3,155 (205) (1,031) (857) 300 100.0 Department store 5. Parco Co., Ltd. 57,488 5,863 4,819 841 34,367 100.0 Shopping center Developer 6. Parco (Singapore) Pte Ltd 101 2 7 7 SGD 4M 100.0 Shopping center 7. Parco Space Systems Co., Ltd. 18,150 461 367 216 100 100.0 Space engineering & management 8. J. Front Design & Construction Co., Ltd. 26,815 982 1,357 909 100 100.0 Design & construction contracting 9. Parco Digital Marketing Co., Ltd. 1,063 1 2 0 10 100.0 Internet-related business 10. Japan Retail Advisors Co., Ltd. － (0) (0) (0) 10 100.0 Real estate management Consulting 11. JFR Card Co., Ltd. 11,037 1,906 1,970 1,113 100 100.0 Payment and finance 12. Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd. 33,392 200 191 131 1,800 100.0 Wholesale 13. Daimaru Kogyo International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. 9,730 149 138 111 USD 2M 100.0 Wholesale 14. Daimaru Kogyo (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 391 (12) (12) (11) THB 202M 99.9 Wholesale 15. Taiwan Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd. 146 (17) (26) (27) NTD 60M 100.0 Wholesale 16. Consumer Product End-Use Research Institute Co., Ltd. 1,064 139 136 78 100 100.0 Merchandise test Quality control 17. Angel Park Co., Ltd. 1,028 496 496 363 400 50.2 Parking 18. JFR Service Co. Ltd. 8,395 59 59 70 100 100.0 Commissioned back-office service Leasing Parking 19. JFR Information Center Co., Ltd. 7,062 477 479 313 10 100.0 Information service 20. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Tomonokai Co., Ltd. 123 (399) (434) 109 100 100.0 Specified prepaid transaction service 21. Neuve A Co., Ltd. 3,255 (279) 2,344 2,340 － － Specialty store 22. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. 3,459 103 191 132 － － Commissioned sales & store operations 23. Dimples' Co., Ltd. 10,057 163 175 117 90 10.0 Staffing service

Notes: 1. Parco Co., Ltd. sold all shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. on June 30, 2021.