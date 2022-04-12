J Front Retailing : Supplementary Information to Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
April 12, 2022
Supplementary Information to Financial Results for the Fiscal Year
Ended February 28, 2022
From March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
Contents
I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements 【 IFRS 】
Page
1. Consolidated business performance ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･ , ･ 2 ･･････
2. Segment information ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 3 ･･･
3. Performance by consolidated company ････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 4 ･ , ･ 5 ･･････････････
4. Consolidated capital expenditures ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 6 ･･
5. Components of SGA ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 6
6. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ･･････････････････････････････ 6 ･･････････････
7. Components of finance income and finance costs and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 7 ･･
8. Main changes in consolidated statements of financial position ･･････････････････････････････････････ 7 ･･････････････
9. Number of employees of consolidated companies ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 7 ･･････････････
II. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Statements 【 IFRS 】
1. Business performance ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 8 ･ , ･ 9 ･････････
2. Summary of gross sales ････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･ 0 ･ - ･･ 1 ･ 3 ･････････
3. Components of SGA ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 14
4. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ･･････････････････････････････ 1 ･ 4 ･･････････････
5.
Components of finance income and finance costs ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･･ 4 ･････････････
III. Parco Non-consolidated Statements 【 IFRS 】
1.
Business performance ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･ 5 ･ , ･ 1 ･ 6 ････････
2. Summary of gross sales (Parco stores) ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･ 7 ･ , ･ 1 ･ 8 ･････････････
3. Components of operating costs ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･･ 8 ･････････････
4. Components of SGA ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･ 8 ･･･････
5. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ･････････････････････････････ 1 ･ 9 ･･････････････
6. Components of finance income and finance costs ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 ･･ 9 ･････････････
Ⅳ . JFR Card Non-consolidated Statements 【 IFRS 】
1. Business performance ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 2 ･ 0 ･･････････
2. Summary of results for current period ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 2 ･ 0 ･････
＜ Reference ＞
Changes in reportable segments ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 2 ･･ 1 ･･･
I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements 【 IFRS 】
1-1. Consolidated business performance (comparison with previous year and forecast released in October 2021)
(Millions of yen, %)
Item
Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)
Results for previous period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2021)
YoY Amount
%
Forecast released in
October 2021
Change
1. Gross sales
875,281
769,453
105,828
13.8
922,000
(46,719)
2. Revenue
331,484
319,079
12,405
3.9
357,500
(26,016)
3. Gross profit
147,842
134,368
13,474
10.0
152,500
(4,658)
4. Gross margin ratio
44.60%
42.11%
Difference
2.49%
42.66%
Difference
1.94%
5. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SGA)
136,123
132,001
4,122
3.1
140,500
(4,377)
6. Business profit
11,718
2,366
9,352
395.1
12,000
(282)
7. Operating profit
9,380
(24,265)
33,645
－
5,500
3,880
8. Profit before tax
6,190
(28,672)
34,862
－
2,000
4,190
9. Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,321
(26,193)
30,514
－
1,000
3,321
10. Total assets
1,192,907
1,263,722
(70,815)
1,200,000
(7,093)
11. Equity attributable to owners of parent
350,368
352,171
(1,803)
345,000
5,368
12. Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets
29.4%
27.9%
Difference
1.5%
28.8%
Difference
0.6%
13. Total interest-bearing liabilities
[Of which: lease liabilities]
502,109
[184,394]
562,815
[202,885]
(60,706)
[(18,491)]
542,000
[185,000]
(39,891)
[(606)]
14. Financial balance
(4,555)
(5,124)
569
(4,700)
145
15. Cash flows from operating activities
49,866
56,471
(6,605)
40,000
9,866
16. Cash flows from investing activities
(5,289)
(20,870)
15,581
(7,000)
1,711
17. Free cash flows
44,577
35,601
8,976
33,000
11,577
18. Cash flows from financing activities
(80,392)
58,727
(139,119)
(41,000)
(39,392)
19. Return on equity attributable to owners of parent (ROE)
1.2%
(7.1)%
Difference
8.3%
0.3%
Difference
0.9%
20. Return on assets (ROA)
0.8%
(1.9)%
Difference
2.7%
0.4%
Difference
0.4%
21. Return on invested capital
(ROIC)
1.2%
0.2%
Difference
1.0%
1.2%
Difference
0.0%
Ratio of interest-bearing 22. liabilities to equity attributable to owners of parent (D/E ratio)
1.43 Times
1.60 Times
Difference
(0.17) Times
1.57 Times
Difference
(0.14) Times
23. Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio
10.07 Times
9.97 Times
Difference
0.10 Times
13.55 Times
Difference
(3.48) Times
Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale ( shoka shiire ) of the "Department Store Business" and "Other (Daimaru
Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business (Parco SC)" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.
3. Profit attributable to owners of parent, operating profit and business profit after tax are used to calculate ROE, ROA and ROIC, respectively.
1-2. Consolidated business performance (forecast for next period)
(Millions of yen, %)
Item
Forecast for next period
(fiscal year ending February 28, 2023)
Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)
Six months ending August 31, 2022
YoY
Full year ending February 28, 2023
YoY
1. Gross sales
492,000
89,852
1,020,000
144,719
875,281
2. Revenue
179,000
21,667
370,000
38,516
331,484
3. Gross profit
86,500
16,807
175,000
27,158
147,842
4. Gross margin ratio
48.32%
Difference
4.02%
47.30%
Difference
2.70%
44.60%
5. SGA
75,000
8,962
153,000
16,877
136,123
6. Business profit
11,500
7,846
22,000
10,282
11,718
7. Operating profit
10,500
11,888
21,000
11,620
9,380
8. Profit before tax
9,000
11,871
17,500
11,310
6,190
9. Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,000
7,995
11,500
7,179
4,321
10. Total assets
1,170,000
(22,907)
1,150,000
(42,907)
1,192,907
11. Equity attributable to owners of parent
351,500
1,132
353,000
2,632
350,368
12. Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets
30.0%
Difference
0.6%
30.7%
Difference
1.3%
29.4%
13. Total interest-bearing liabilities
[Of which: lease liabilities]
480,000
[176,000]
(22,109)
[(8,394)]
440,000
[170,000]
(62,109)
[(14,394)]
502,109
[184,394]
14. Financial balance
(2,100)
(27)
(4,500)
55
(4,555)
15. Cash flows from operating activities
24,500
7,239
57,000
7,134
49,866
16. Cash flows from investing activities
(17,000)
(12,133)
(32,000)
(26,711)
(5,289)
17. Free cash flows
7,500
(4,893)
25,000
(19,577)
44,577
18. Cash flows from financing activities
(33,000)
(15,038)
(86,000)
(5,608)
(80,392)
19. Return on equity attributable to owners of parent (ROE)
3.3%
Difference
2.1%
1.2%
20. Return on assets (ROA)
1.8%
Difference
1.0%
0.8%
21. Return on invested capital (ROIC)
2.4%
Difference
1.2%
1.2%
Ratio of interest-bearing 22. liabilities to equity attributable to owners of parent (D/E ratio)
1.25 Times
Difference
(0.18) Times
1.43 Times
23. Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio
7.72 Times
Difference
(2.35) Times
10.07 Times
Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from shoka shiire of the "Department Store Business", which are recognized as revenue under
IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business (Parco SC)" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).
2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.
3. Profit attributable to owners of parent, operating profit and business profit after tax are used to calculate ROE, ROA and ROIC, respectively.
4. YoY changes for six months ending August 31, 2022 in Items 10, 11, 12 and 13 are comparisons with the end of the previous period.
2. Segment information (results and forecast for next period)
Full year results (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)
(Millions of yen, %)
Six months ending August 31, 2022
(Millions of yen, %)
Full year forecast (fiscal year ending February 28, 2023)
(Millions of yen, %)
Reportable segments
Other
Total
Adjustments
Consolidated
Department Store Business
SC Business
Developer Business
Payment and Finance Business
Total
Gross sales
YoY %
555,845
16.5
219,172
11.9
53,794
5.9
14,556
26.6
843,368
14.7
73,246
(3.1)
916,615
13.1
(41,333)
－
875,281
13.8
Total revenue
YoY %
190,307
431
51,585
971
40,698 9,935
7,273 3,764
289,864 15,103
41,619 20,135
331,484 35,239
－
(35,239)
331,484
－
190,739
9.7
52,556
(5.2)
50,633
(5.9)
11,037
22.2
304,967
4.4
61,755
(1.3)
366,723
3.4
(35,239)
－
331,484
3.9
Business profit
YoY %
1,798
－
3,844 281.3
3,134 10.3
1,906 380.4
10,683 715.9
1,252
(24.3)
11,936 302.7
(217)
－
11,718 395.1
Segment profit
YoY %
(4,594)
－
2,055
－
4,711 137.7
1,970 367.8
4,142
－
1,199
(30.5)
5,341
－
4,039
－
9,380
－
Reportable segments
Other
Total
Adjustments
Consolidated
Department Store Business
SC Business
Developer Business
Payment and Finance Business
Total
Gross sales
YoY %
317,400
28.1
132,277
28.5
28,300
(2.5)
6,246
(8.6)
484,223
25.3
27,800
(24.3)
512,023
21.0
(20,023)
－
492,000
22.3
Total revenue
YoY %
106,120
179
28,100
655
22,875 5,424
3,994 2,251
161,091
8,510
17,908 10,291
179,000 18,801
－
(18,801)
179,000
－
106,300
22.9
28,755
7.4
28,300
10.0
6,246 26.1
169,601
17.8
28,200
(10.4)
197,801
12.8
(18,801)
－
179,000
13.8
Business profit
YoY %
4,500
－
4,751 74.6
1,000
(42.1)
1,348 183.1
11,599 239.6
800 62.3
12,399 217.2
(899)
－
11,500 214.6
Segment profit
YoY %
3,500
－
4,824 957.6
1,000
(44.7)
1,345 165.4
10,669
－
720 63.7
11,389
－
(889)
－
10,500
－
Reportable segments
Other
Total
Adjustments
Consolidated
Department Store Business
SC Business
Developer Business
Payment and Finance Business
Total
Gross sales
YoY %
665,500
19.7
267,488
22.0
57,800
7.4
12,835
(11.8)
1,003,623
19.0
56,300
(23.1)
1,059,923
15.6
(39,923)
－
1,020,000
16.5
Total revenue
YoY %
222,641
358
55,815 1,284
46,596 11,203
7,908 4,926
332,962 17,773
37,037 19,862
370,000 37,635
－
(37,635)
370,000
－
223,000
16.9
57,100
8.6
57,800
14.2
12,835
16.3
350,735
15.0
56,900
(7.9)
407,635
11.2
(37,635)
－
370,000
11.6
Business profit
YoY %
10,500 483.9
6,502 69.1
2,000
(36.2)
2,790 46.3
21,792 104.0
1,100
(12.2)
22,892
91.8
(892)
－
22,000
87.7
Segment profit
YoY %
8,500
－
6,624 222.3
2,600
(44.8)
2,791 41.7
20,515 395.3
900
(25.0)
21,415 300.9
(415)
－
21,000 123.9
Note: Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. absorbed and merged Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.
Accordingly, the full year results of the "Department Store Business" and "Other" have been adjusted respectively as if the merger by absorption had occurred at the beginning of the current period.
3-1. Performance by consolidated company (results)
(Millions of yen)
Company name
Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)
Capital
Ownership percentage
(%)
Business
Revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Profit
1. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
15,482
10,534
14,533
14,895
31,974
2. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department
Stores Co. Ltd.
174,988
2,959
(1,824)
(2,995)
10,000
100.0
Department store
3. The Hakata Daimaru, Inc.
12,539
(893)
(1,395)
(1,789)
3,037
69.9
Department store
4. Kochi Daimaru Co., Ltd.
3,155
(205)
(1,031)
(857)
300
100.0
Department store
5. Parco Co., Ltd.
57,488
5,863
4,819
841
34,367
100.0
Shopping center Developer
6. Parco (Singapore) Pte Ltd
101
2
7
7
SGD 4M
100.0
Shopping center
7. Parco Space Systems Co., Ltd.
18,150
461
367
216
100
100.0
Space engineering & management
8. J. Front Design & Construction
Co., Ltd.
26,815
982
1,357
909
100
100.0
Design & construction contracting
9. Parco Digital Marketing Co., Ltd.
1,063
1
2
0
10
100.0
Internet-related business
10. Japan Retail Advisors Co., Ltd.
－
(0)
(0)
(0)
10
100.0
Real estate management Consulting
11. JFR Card Co., Ltd.
11,037
1,906
1,970
1,113
100
100.0
Payment and finance
12. Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd.
33,392
200
191
131
1,800
100.0
Wholesale
13. Daimaru Kogyo International
Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
9,730
149
138
111
USD 2M
100.0
Wholesale
14. Daimaru Kogyo (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
391
(12)
(12)
(11)
THB 202M
99.9
Wholesale
15. Taiwan Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd.
146
(17)
(26)
(27)
NTD 60M
100.0
Wholesale
16. Consumer Product End-Use
Research Institute Co., Ltd.
1,064
139
136
78
100
100.0
Merchandise test Quality control
17. Angel Park Co., Ltd.
1,028
496
496
363
400
50.2
Parking
18. JFR Service Co. Ltd.
8,395
59
59
70
100
100.0
Commissioned back-office service
Leasing Parking
19. JFR Information Center Co., Ltd.
7,062
477
479
313
10
100.0
Information service
20. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Tomonokai
Co., Ltd.
123
(399)
(434)
109
100
100.0
Specified prepaid transaction service
21. Neuve A Co., Ltd.
3,255
(279)
2,344
2,340
－
－
Specialty store
22. Daimaru Matsuzakaya
Sales Associates Co. Ltd.
3,459
103
191
132
－
－
Commissioned sales & store operations
23. Dimples' Co., Ltd.
10,057
163
175
117
90
10.0
Staffing service
Notes: 1. Parco Co., Ltd. sold all shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. on June 30, 2021.
2. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. absorbed and merged Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.
3. The Company transferred 90% of the shares of Dimples' Co., Ltd. and excluded it from the scope of consolidation on February 28, 2022.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
