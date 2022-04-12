Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/12 02:00:00 am EDT
992.00 JPY   +1.85%
02:51aJ FRONT RETAILING : Presentation of Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
02:51aJ FRONT RETAILING : Supplementary Information to Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
02:41aJ FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (under IFRS)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Supplementary Information to Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
April 12, 2022

Supplementary Information to Financial Results for the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28, 2022

From March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Contents

I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements IFRS

Page

  • 1. Consolidated business performance ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 , 2 ･･････

  • 2. Segment information ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 3･･･

  • 3. Performance by consolidated company ････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 4 , 5 ･･････････････

  • 4. Consolidated capital expenditures ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 6･･

  • 5. Components of SGA ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 6

  • 6. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ･･････････････････････････････ 6 ･･････････････

  • 7. Components of finance income and finance costs and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 7･･

  • 8. Main changes in consolidated statements of financial position ･･････････････････････････････････････ 7 ･･････････････

  • 9. Number of employees of consolidated companies ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 7 ･･････････････

II. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Statements IFRS

  • 1. Business performance ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 8 , 9 ･････････

  • 2. Summary of gross sales ････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 0 - ･･13 ･････････

  • 3. Components of SGA ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 14

  • 4. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ･･････････････････････････････ 14 ･･････････････

5.

Components of finance income and finance costs ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 1･･4 ･････････････

III. Parco Non-consolidated Statements IFRS

1.

Business performance ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 15 , 16 ････････

  • 2. Summary of gross sales (Parco stores) ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 17 , 18 ･････････････

  • 3. Components of operating costs ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1･･8 ･････････････

  • 4. Components of SGA ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 18 ･･･････

  • 5. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ･････････････････････････････ 19 ･･････････････

  • 6. Components of finance income and finance costs ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 1･･9 ･････････････

. JFR Card Non-consolidated Statements IFRS

  • 1. Business performance ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 20 ･･････････

  • 2. Summary of results for current period ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 20 ･････

Reference

Changes in reportable segments ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 2･･1･･･

I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements IFRS

1-1. Consolidated business performance (comparison with previous year and forecast released in October 2021)

(Millions of yen, %)

Item

Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)

Results for previous period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2021)

YoY Amount

%

Forecast released in

October 2021

Change

1. Gross sales

875,281

769,453

105,828

13.8

922,000

(46,719)

2. Revenue

331,484

319,079

12,405

3.9

357,500

(26,016)

3. Gross profit

147,842

134,368

13,474

10.0

152,500

(4,658)

4. Gross margin ratio

44.60%

42.11%

Difference

2.49%

42.66%

Difference

1.94%

5. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SGA)

136,123

132,001

4,122

3.1

140,500

(4,377)

6. Business profit

11,718

2,366

9,352

395.1

12,000

(282)

7. Operating profit

9,380

(24,265)

33,645

5,500

3,880

8. Profit before tax

6,190

(28,672)

34,862

2,000

4,190

9. Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,321

(26,193)

30,514

1,000

3,321

10. Total assets

1,192,907

1,263,722

(70,815)

1,200,000

(7,093)

11. Equity attributable to owners of parent

350,368

352,171

(1,803)

345,000

5,368

12. Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets

29.4%

27.9%

Difference

1.5%

28.8%

Difference

0.6%

13. Total interest-bearing liabilities

[Of which: lease liabilities]

502,109

[184,394]

562,815

[202,885]

(60,706)

[(18,491)]

542,000

[185,000]

(39,891)

[(606)]

14. Financial balance

(4,555)

(5,124)

569

(4,700)

145

15. Cash flows from operating activities

49,866

56,471

(6,605)

40,000

9,866

16. Cash flows from investing activities

(5,289)

(20,870)

15,581

(7,000)

1,711

17. Free cash flows

44,577

35,601

8,976

33,000

11,577

18. Cash flows from financing activities

(80,392)

58,727

(139,119)

(41,000)

(39,392)

19. Return on equity attributable to owners of parent (ROE)

1.2%

(7.1)%

Difference

8.3%

0.3%

Difference

0.9%

20. Return on assets (ROA)

0.8%

(1.9)%

Difference

2.7%

0.4%

Difference

0.4%

21. Return on invested capital

(ROIC)

1.2%

0.2%

Difference

1.0%

1.2%

Difference

0.0%

Ratio of interest-bearing 22. liabilities to equity attributable to owners of parent (D/E ratio)

1.43 Times

1.60 Times

Difference

(0.17) Times

1.57 Times

Difference

(0.14) Times

23. Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio

10.07 Times

9.97 Times

Difference

0.10 Times

13.55 Times

Difference

(3.48) Times

Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the "Department Store Business" and "Other (Daimaru

Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business (Parco SC)" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).

  • 2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.

  • 3. Profit attributable to owners of parent, operating profit and business profit after tax are used to calculate ROE, ROA and ROIC, respectively.

1-2. Consolidated business performance (forecast for next period)

(Millions of yen, %)

Item

Forecast for next period

(fiscal year ending February 28, 2023)

Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)

Six months ending August 31, 2022

YoY

Full year ending February 28, 2023

YoY

1. Gross sales

492,000

89,852

1,020,000

144,719

875,281

2. Revenue

179,000

21,667

370,000

38,516

331,484

3. Gross profit

86,500

16,807

175,000

27,158

147,842

4. Gross margin ratio

48.32%

Difference

4.02%

47.30%

Difference

2.70%

44.60%

5. SGA

75,000

8,962

153,000

16,877

136,123

6. Business profit

11,500

7,846

22,000

10,282

11,718

7. Operating profit

10,500

11,888

21,000

11,620

9,380

8. Profit before tax

9,000

11,871

17,500

11,310

6,190

9. Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,000

7,995

11,500

7,179

4,321

10. Total assets

1,170,000

(22,907)

1,150,000

(42,907)

1,192,907

11. Equity attributable to owners of parent

351,500

1,132

353,000

2,632

350,368

12. Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets

30.0%

Difference

0.6%

30.7%

Difference

1.3%

29.4%

13. Total interest-bearing liabilities

[Of which: lease liabilities]

480,000

[176,000]

(22,109)

[(8,394)]

440,000

[170,000]

(62,109)

[(14,394)]

502,109

[184,394]

14. Financial balance

(2,100)

(27)

(4,500)

55

(4,555)

15. Cash flows from operating activities

24,500

7,239

57,000

7,134

49,866

16. Cash flows from investing activities

(17,000)

(12,133)

(32,000)

(26,711)

(5,289)

17. Free cash flows

7,500

(4,893)

25,000

(19,577)

44,577

18. Cash flows from financing activities

(33,000)

(15,038)

(86,000)

(5,608)

(80,392)

19. Return on equity attributable to owners of parent (ROE)

3.3%

Difference

2.1%

1.2%

20. Return on assets (ROA)

1.8%

Difference

1.0%

0.8%

21. Return on invested capital (ROIC)

2.4%

Difference

1.2%

1.2%

Ratio of interest-bearing 22. liabilities to equity attributable to owners of parent (D/E ratio)

1.25 Times

Difference

(0.18) Times

1.43 Times

23. Interest-bearing liabilities to cash flow ratio

7.72 Times

Difference

(2.35) Times

10.07 Times

Notes: 1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from shoka shiire of the "Department Store Business", which are recognized as revenue under

IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of the "SC Business (Parco SC)" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis).

  • 2. Business profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and SGA from revenue.

  • 3. Profit attributable to owners of parent, operating profit and business profit after tax are used to calculate ROE, ROA and ROIC, respectively.

  • 4. YoY changes for six months ending August 31, 2022 in Items 10, 11, 12 and 13 are comparisons with the end of the previous period.

2. Segment information (results and forecast for next period)

Full year results (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)

(Millions of yen, %)

Six months ending August 31, 2022

(Millions of yen, %)

Full year forecast (fiscal year ending February 28, 2023)

(Millions of yen, %)

Reportable segments

Other

Total

Adjustments

Consolidated

Department Store Business

SC Business

Developer Business

Payment and Finance Business

Total

Gross sales

YoY %

555,845

16.5

219,172

11.9

53,794

5.9

14,556

26.6

843,368

14.7

73,246

(3.1)

916,615

13.1

(41,333)

875,281

13.8

  • (1) Revenue to external customers

  • (2) Intersegment revenue

Total revenue

YoY %

190,307

431

51,585

971

40,698 9,935

7,273 3,764

289,864 15,103

41,619 20,135

331,484 35,239

(35,239)

331,484

190,739

9.7

52,556

(5.2)

50,633

(5.9)

11,037

22.2

304,967

4.4

61,755

(1.3)

366,723

3.4

(35,239)

331,484

3.9

Business profit

YoY %

1,798

3,844 281.3

3,134 10.3

1,906 380.4

10,683 715.9

1,252

(24.3)

11,936 302.7

(217)

11,718 395.1

Segment profit

YoY %

(4,594)

2,055

4,711 137.7

1,970 367.8

4,142

1,199

(30.5)

5,341

4,039

9,380

Reportable segments

Other

Total

Adjustments

Consolidated

Department Store Business

SC Business

Developer Business

Payment and Finance Business

Total

Gross sales

YoY %

317,400

28.1

132,277

28.5

28,300

(2.5)

6,246

(8.6)

484,223

25.3

27,800

(24.3)

512,023

21.0

(20,023)

492,000

22.3

  • (1) Revenue to external customers

  • (2) Intersegment revenue

Total revenue

YoY %

106,120

179

28,100

655

22,875 5,424

3,994 2,251

161,091

8,510

17,908 10,291

179,000 18,801

(18,801)

179,000

106,300

22.9

28,755

7.4

28,300

10.0

6,246 26.1

169,601

17.8

28,200

(10.4)

197,801

12.8

(18,801)

179,000

13.8

Business profit

YoY %

4,500

4,751 74.6

1,000

(42.1)

1,348 183.1

11,599 239.6

800 62.3

12,399 217.2

(899)

11,500 214.6

Segment profit

YoY %

3,500

4,824 957.6

1,000

(44.7)

1,345 165.4

10,669

720 63.7

11,389

(889)

10,500

Reportable segments

Other

Total

Adjustments

Consolidated

Department Store Business

SC Business

Developer Business

Payment and Finance Business

Total

Gross sales

YoY %

665,500

19.7

267,488

22.0

57,800

7.4

12,835

(11.8)

1,003,623

19.0

56,300

(23.1)

1,059,923

15.6

(39,923)

1,020,000

16.5

  • (1) Revenue to external customers

  • (2) Intersegment revenue

Total revenue

YoY %

222,641

358

55,815 1,284

46,596 11,203

7,908 4,926

332,962 17,773

37,037 19,862

370,000 37,635

(37,635)

370,000

223,000

16.9

57,100

8.6

57,800

14.2

12,835

16.3

350,735

15.0

56,900

(7.9)

407,635

11.2

(37,635)

370,000

11.6

Business profit

YoY %

10,500 483.9

6,502 69.1

2,000

(36.2)

2,790 46.3

21,792 104.0

1,100

(12.2)

22,892

91.8

(892)

22,000

87.7

Segment profit

YoY %

8,500

6,624 222.3

2,600

(44.8)

2,791 41.7

20,515 395.3

900

(25.0)

21,415 300.9

(415)

21,000 123.9

Note: Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. absorbed and merged Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.

Accordingly, the full year results of the "Department Store Business" and "Other" have been adjusted respectively as if the merger by absorption had occurred at the beginning of the current period.

3-1. Performance by consolidated company (results)

(Millions of yen)

Company name

Results for current period (fiscal year ended February 28, 2022)

Capital

Ownership percentage

(%)

Business

Revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit

1. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

15,482

10,534

14,533

14,895

31,974

2. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department

Stores Co. Ltd.

174,988

2,959

(1,824)

(2,995)

10,000

100.0

Department store

3. The Hakata Daimaru, Inc.

12,539

(893)

(1,395)

(1,789)

3,037

69.9

Department store

4. Kochi Daimaru Co., Ltd.

3,155

(205)

(1,031)

(857)

300

100.0

Department store

5. Parco Co., Ltd.

57,488

5,863

4,819

841

34,367

100.0

Shopping center Developer

6. Parco (Singapore) Pte Ltd

101

2

7

7

SGD 4M

100.0

Shopping center

7. Parco Space Systems Co., Ltd.

18,150

461

367

216

100

100.0

Space engineering & management

8. J. Front Design & Construction

Co., Ltd.

26,815

982

1,357

909

100

100.0

Design & construction contracting

9. Parco Digital Marketing Co., Ltd.

1,063

1

2

0

10

100.0

Internet-related business

10. Japan Retail Advisors Co., Ltd.

(0)

(0)

(0)

10

100.0

Real estate management Consulting

11. JFR Card Co., Ltd.

11,037

1,906

1,970

1,113

100

100.0

Payment and finance

12. Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd.

33,392

200

191

131

1,800

100.0

Wholesale

13. Daimaru Kogyo International

Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

9,730

149

138

111

USD 2M

100.0

Wholesale

14. Daimaru Kogyo (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

391

(12)

(12)

(11)

THB 202M

99.9

Wholesale

15. Taiwan Daimaru Kogyo, Ltd.

146

(17)

(26)

(27)

NTD 60M

100.0

Wholesale

16. Consumer Product End-Use

Research Institute Co., Ltd.

1,064

139

136

78

100

100.0

Merchandise test Quality control

17. Angel Park Co., Ltd.

1,028

496

496

363

400

50.2

Parking

18. JFR Service Co. Ltd.

8,395

59

59

70

100

100.0

Commissioned back-office service

Leasing Parking

19. JFR Information Center Co., Ltd.

7,062

477

479

313

10

100.0

Information service

20. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Tomonokai

Co., Ltd.

123

(399)

(434)

109

100

100.0

Specified prepaid transaction service

21. Neuve A Co., Ltd.

3,255

(279)

2,344

2,340

Specialty store

22. Daimaru Matsuzakaya

Sales Associates Co. Ltd.

3,459

103

191

132

Commissioned sales & store operations

23. Dimples' Co., Ltd.

10,057

163

175

117

90

10.0

Staffing service

Notes: 1. Parco Co., Ltd. sold all shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. on June 30, 2021.

  • 2. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. absorbed and merged Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.

  • 3. The Company transferred 90% of the shares of Dimples' Co., Ltd. and excluded it from the scope of consolidation on February 28, 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 348 B 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net income 2022 891 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
Net Debt 2022 239 B 1 901 M 1 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 291x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 255 B 2 032 M 2 032 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.97%2 032
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED4.49%9 483
FALABELLA S.A.-8.64%7 796
KOHL'S CORPORATION17.05%7 434
MACY'S, INC.-6.53%6 760
TRENT LIMITED20.24%5 945