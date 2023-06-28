June 28, 2023

Supplementary Information to Financial Results for the First Three Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

From March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Contents

I. J. Front Retailing Consolidated Statements 【IFRS】 Page 1. Consolidated business performance ･･････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 2. Segment information････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 1 3. Performance by consolidated companies･･････････････････････････････････････････ 2 4. Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 3 5. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ････････････････ 3 6. Components of finance income and finance costs and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method･･････････････････････････････････････････ 3 II. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】 1. Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 4 2. Summary of gross sales･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 5,6 3. Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 7 4. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses･････････････････ 7 5. Components of finance income and finance costs･･･････････････････････････････････ 7 III. PARCO Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】 1. Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 8

2. Summary of gross sales(PARCO stores)･･･････････････････････････････････････････ 9,10

3. Components of operating costs･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････ 10 4. Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 11 5. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ････････････････ 11 6. Components of finance income and finance costs･･･････････････････････････････････ 11

IV. J. Front City development Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】

1. Business performance･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 12 2. Summary of results for current period･････････････････････････････････････････････ 13 3. Components of SGA････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ 13 4. Components of other operating income and other operating expenses ････････････････ 13 5. Components of finance income and finance costs･･･････････････････････････････････ 13

V. JFR Card Non-consolidated Statements 【IFRS】