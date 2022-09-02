Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-02 am EDT
1139.00 JPY   +2.06%
09/01J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Stores Business August 2022
PU
08/30J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23Nikkei 225 Down 1.2% on Wall Street Cues, Truck Maker Issues
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Nikkei posts worst weekly loss in 3 months on rate angst

09/02/2022 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average marked its worst week in nearly three months on Friday, while the benchmark ended flat for the day, pulled down by concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes globally, with a weaker yen providing only a smidgen of comfort.

The Nikkei ended 0.04% lower at 27,650.84 and posted a 3.4% weekly decline, its worst loss since mid-June.

The broader Topix fell 0.27% to 1,930.17, after touching a six-week low of 1,926.05 earlier in the session. The index lost 2.5% for this week.

Market expectations for U.S. interest rates have crept steadily higher - hurting appetite for stocks - since last week's speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated his focus taming inflation above all.

"Many people in the equity markets, including Japan, now think that the upside is very limited, because of that (hawkish) stance of the Federal Reserve," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

Technology firms have faced a particular clobbering from the hawkish rate-hike view, making the sector the largest drag on the broader market on Friday.

Gaming company Nexon, which touched a six-month low after reporting quarterly earnings on Thursday, fell 3.06% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Shares of Trend Micro slipped 1.68% and lost more than 7% for the week, as the cybersecurity firm recoiled from a two-decade high scaled last month.

Department store operators J.Front Retailing and Isetan Mitsukoshi rose 2.06% and 1.99%, respectively.

Focus has shifted to U.S. labour data due later on Friday, which if strong could reinforce expectations that the Fed hikes rates by a steep 75 basis points later in September, and on the currency market where the yen is wallowing at a 24-year low.

"Of course, a weakened yen has been helping the profits of the exporting companies," said Sumitomo's Kichikawa.

"But it's not clear whether the yen weakness is positive for the economy and equity pricing in Japan because at the moment, Japan's trade balance is in the negative territory."

(Reporting by Rae Wee and Junko Fujita; Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 95.267 Delayed Quote.13.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.67903 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.11% 162.027 Delayed Quote.3.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.15482 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 106.648 Delayed Quote.16.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7596 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.36% 139.917 Delayed Quote.6.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 0.99728 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.758458 Delayed Quote.13.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012534 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 1.99% 1128 Delayed Quote.30.12%
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.06% 1139 Delayed Quote.6.59%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.29% 0.6988 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.14% 85.128 Delayed Quote.8.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.60675 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
NEXON CO., LTD. -3.06% 2657 Delayed Quote.23.25%
NIKKEI 225 -0.04% 27650.84 Real-time Quote.-2.43%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.38% 4208 Delayed Quote.6.32%
TOPIX INDEX -0.27% 1930.17 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
TREND MICRO -1.68% 8170 Delayed Quote.30.05%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.13% 140.301 Delayed Quote.21.07%
All news about J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
09/01J FRONT RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Stores Business August 2022
PU
08/30J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23Nikkei 225 Down 1.2% on Wall Street Cues, Truck Maker Issues
MT
08/23Japan's Nikkei falls for fourth session amid U.S. rate-hike worries
RE
08/22Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, Jackson Hole in focus
RE
08/16J. Front Retailing's Sales Growth Quickens in July
MT
08/15J FRONT RETAILING : Consolidated Revenue Report July 2022
PU
08/15J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Announces Customer Traffic Results for the Month and First..
CI
08/15J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Hal..
CI
08/03J FRONT RETAILING : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores July 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 367 B 2 620 M 2 620 M
Net income 2023 15 552 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2023 227 B 1 622 M 1 622 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 292 B 2 090 M 2 090 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 589
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 116,00 JPY
Average target price 1 232,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.6.59%2 090
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-14.86%7 292
TRENT LIMITED32.75%6 307
FALABELLA S.A.-20.83%6 154
DILLARD'S, INC.18.06%5 069
MACY'S, INC.-34.84%4 623