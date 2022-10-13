Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
1160.00 JPY    0.00%
10/13Japan's Nikkei set for best day since March as Fast Retailing soars
RE
10/12J.Front Retailing Lifts Dividend on Swing to Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
10/11J Front Retailing : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (under IFRS)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Nikkei set for best day since March as Fast Retailing soars

10/13/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded on Friday, supported by strong performance from Fast Retailing Co Ltd, while investors appeared to shrug off U.S. inflation print that fuelled bets for an oversized Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

The Nikkei share average jumped 3.44% to 27,141.18, and is on course to record its biggest day in nearly seven months, if gains hold. The benchmark broke through the key 27,000 barrier for the first time in a week after four straight sessions of losses.

The broader Topix index gained 2.58%.

"The Nikkei fell by more than 1,000 in the previous four days of losses, so we can see buying towards a short-term rebound," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"It looks like the index will be firm throughout the day," she said, adding that the market was buoyed by the U.S. turnaround that saw all three major indexes reverse losses after initially falling on the CPI release.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd marked the biggest gain in the Nikkei, up 7.79%, and was by far the largest contributor to the index. The Uniqlo parent company reported strong earnings and forecasted higher operating profit for the current fiscal year.

Topix-listed Ryohin Keikaku, which operates the Muji brand of retail stores, gained 7.02% following its earnings report, which also came alongside an upwards operating profit revision.

NTT Data Corp was the second-biggest mover in the Nikkei, jumping 5.46% after overnight news that it plans to acquire data analytics firm Aspirent.

All 11 sectors on the Nikkei made gains. Of the index's 225 constituents, 222 advanced and just three declined.

Department store company J.Front Retailing Co Ltd was down 0.26%, recording the biggest loss in the benchmark. NH Foods Ltd fell 0.14% and Takashimaya Co Ltd lost 0.06%. (Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 8.03% 84960 Delayed Quote.20.32%
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.09% 1160 Delayed Quote.12.89%
NH FOODS LTD. -0.27% 3640 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
NIKKEI 225 -0.60% 26237.42 Real-time Quote.-8.32%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 2.40% 1067 Delayed Quote.12.07%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.66% 1073 Delayed Quote.21.69%
NTT DATA CORPORATION 5.93% 2019 Delayed Quote.-21.49%
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD. 5.18% 1259 Delayed Quote.-32.84%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 0.39% 1802 Delayed Quote.71.40%
TOPIX INDEX 2.70% 1904.53 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
Analyst Recommendations on J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 355 B 2 409 M 2 409 M
Net income 2023 16 020 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2023 285 B 1 938 M 1 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 304 B 2 065 M 2 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 589
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 160,00 JPY
Average target price 1 252,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto Manager-Marketing Planning Promotions
Hayato Wakabayashi Head-Financial Policy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.12.89%2 109
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-18.44%6 621
TRENT LIMITED31.63%6 150
FALABELLA S.A.-35.77%4 838
MACY'S, INC.-31.25%4 775
DILLARD'S, INC.15.26%4 739