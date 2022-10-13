Japan's Nikkei set for best day since March as Fast Retailing soars

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded on Friday, supported by strong performance from Fast Retailing Co Ltd, while investors appeared to shrug off U.S. inflation print that fuelled bets for an oversized Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

The Nikkei share average jumped 3.44% to 27,141.18, and is on course to record its biggest day in nearly seven months, if gains hold. The benchmark broke through the key 27,000 barrier for the first time in a week after four straight sessions of losses.

The broader Topix index gained 2.58%.

"The Nikkei fell by more than 1,000 in the previous four days of losses, so we can see buying towards a short-term rebound," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"It looks like the index will be firm throughout the day," she said, adding that the market was buoyed by the U.S. turnaround that saw all three major indexes reverse losses after initially falling on the CPI release.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd marked the biggest gain in the Nikkei, up 7.79%, and was by far the largest contributor to the index. The Uniqlo parent company reported strong earnings and forecasted higher operating profit for the current fiscal year.

Topix-listed Ryohin Keikaku, which operates the Muji brand of retail stores, gained 7.02% following its earnings report, which also came alongside an upwards operating profit revision.

NTT Data Corp was the second-biggest mover in the Nikkei, jumping 5.46% after overnight news that it plans to acquire data analytics firm Aspirent.

All 11 sectors on the Nikkei made gains. Of the index's 225 constituents, 222 advanced and just three declined.

Department store company J.Front Retailing Co Ltd was down 0.26%, recording the biggest loss in the benchmark. NH Foods Ltd fell 0.14% and Takashimaya Co Ltd lost 0.06%. (Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)