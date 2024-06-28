[Translation]
June 28, 2024
To whom it may concern
Company name: J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd.
Representative: ONO Keiichi
President and Representative Executive Officer
(Securities code: 3086, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier Market of Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Inquiries: INAGAMI Hajime Senior General Manager of
Corporate Communications Division [TEL: +81-3-6865-7621(from overseas)]
Notice Regarding Revision to Earnings Forecasts
J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 from those announced on April 15, 2024. The details are provided below.
Revision to earnings forecasts
Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the six months ended August 31, 2024 (from March 1, 2024 to August 31, 2024)
Gross sales
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Previous forecasts (A)
581,000
204,000
25,500
23,000
Revised forecasts (B)
596,000
207,000
29,500
27,000
Change (B-A)
15,000
3,000
4,000
4,000
Percentage of change (%)
2.6
1.5
15.7
17.4
(Reference)
Actual earnings results of the
second quarter of the previous fiscal
540,132
191,634
20,197
19,684
year (The six months ended August
31, 2023)
Profit
Profit before tax
attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of
per share
parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecasts (A)
21,500
15,000
58.04
Revised forecasts (B)
26,000
18,000
69.65
Change (B-A)
4,500
3,000
Percentage of change (%)
20.9
20.0
(Reference)
Actual earnings results of the
second quarter of the previous fiscal
18,804
12,900
49.19
year (The six months ended August
31, 2023)
Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 (from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)
Gross sales
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Previous forecasts (A)
1,200,000
421,500
44,500
37,500
Revised forecasts (B)
1,215,000
424,500
48,500
41,500
Change (B-A)
15,000
3,000
4,000
4,000
Percentage of change (%)
1.3
0.7
9.0
10.7
(Reference)
Actual earnings results of the
1,151,972
407,006
44,330
43,048
previous fiscal year (The fiscal year
ended February 28, 2025)
Profit
Profit before tax
attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of
per share
parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecasts (A)
34,500
23,500
91.71
Revised forecasts (B)
39,000
26,500
103.42
Change (B-A)
4,500
3,000
Percentage of change (%)
13.0
12.8
(Reference)
Actual earnings results of the
41,343
29,913
114.06
previous fiscal year (The fiscal year
ended February 28, 2025)
*1. Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.
2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales revenue. Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.
Reasons for the revision
In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, domestic sales remained strong mainly in the core businesses of department stores and shopping centers, while duty-free sales grew more than initially expected based on an increase in foreign tourists visiting Japan and other factors. As a result, gross sales increased 13.6%, sales revenue rose 8.6% y-o-y, and profits at each level were up, with business profit increasing 65.6% y-o-y.
Based on the consolidated business results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 have been revised from those announced on April 15, 2024, as we expect increases in gross sales, sales revenue and profits at each level.
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ due to various factors.
END
