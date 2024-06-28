Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 (from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)

Gross sales Sales revenue Business profit Operating profit Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Previous forecasts (A) 1,200,000 421,500 44,500 37,500 Revised forecasts (B) 1,215,000 424,500 48,500 41,500 Change (B-A) 15,000 3,000 4,000 4,000 Percentage of change (%) 1.3 0.7 9.0 10.7 (Reference) Actual earnings results of the 1,151,972 407,006 44,330 43,048 previous fiscal year (The fiscal year ended February 28, 2025) Profit Profit before tax attributable to Basic earnings owners of per share parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecasts (A) 34,500 23,500 91.71 Revised forecasts (B) 39,000 26,500 103.42 Change (B-A) 4,500 3,000 Percentage of change (%) 13.0 12.8 (Reference) Actual earnings results of the 41,343 29,913 114.06 previous fiscal year (The fiscal year ended February 28, 2025)

*1. Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.

2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales revenue. Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.

Reasons for the revision

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, domestic sales remained strong mainly in the core businesses of department stores and shopping centers, while duty-free sales grew more than initially expected based on an increase in foreign tourists visiting Japan and other factors. As a result, gross sales increased 13.6%, sales revenue rose 8.6% y-o-y, and profits at each level were up, with business profit increasing 65.6% y-o-y.

Based on the consolidated business results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 have been revised from those announced on April 15, 2024, as we expect increases in gross sales, sales revenue and profits at each level.

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)