June 28, 2024

To whom it may concern

Company name: J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd.

Representative: ONO Keiichi

President and Representative Executive Officer

(Securities code: 3086, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier Market of Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: INAGAMI Hajime Senior General Manager of

Corporate Communications Division [TEL: +81-3-6865-7621(from overseas)]

Notice Regarding Revision to Earnings Forecasts

J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 from those announced on April 15, 2024. The details are provided below.

Revision to earnings forecasts

Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the six months ended August 31, 2024 (from March 1, 2024 to August 31, 2024)

Gross sales

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Previous forecasts (A)

581,000

204,000

25,500

23,000

Revised forecasts (B)

596,000

207,000

29,500

27,000

Change (B-A)

15,000

3,000

4,000

4,000

Percentage of change (%)

2.6

1.5

15.7

17.4

(Reference)

Actual earnings results of the

second quarter of the previous fiscal

540,132

191,634

20,197

19,684

year (The six months ended August

31, 2023)

Profit

Profit before tax

attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of

per share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecasts (A)

21,500

15,000

58.04

Revised forecasts (B)

26,000

18,000

69.65

Change (B-A)

4,500

3,000

Percentage of change (%)

20.9

20.0

(Reference)

Actual earnings results of the

second quarter of the previous fiscal

18,804

12,900

49.19

year (The six months ended August

31, 2023)

Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 (from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)

Gross sales

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Previous forecasts (A)

1,200,000

421,500

44,500

37,500

Revised forecasts (B)

1,215,000

424,500

48,500

41,500

Change (B-A)

15,000

3,000

4,000

4,000

Percentage of change (%)

1.3

0.7

9.0

10.7

(Reference)

Actual earnings results of the

1,151,972

407,006

44,330

43,048

previous fiscal year (The fiscal year

ended February 28, 2025)

Profit

Profit before tax

attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of

per share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecasts (A)

34,500

23,500

91.71

Revised forecasts (B)

39,000

26,500

103.42

Change (B-A)

4,500

3,000

Percentage of change (%)

13.0

12.8

(Reference)

Actual earnings results of the

41,343

29,913

114.06

previous fiscal year (The fiscal year

ended February 28, 2025)

*1. Of sales revenue, sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire) of the "Department Store Business" have been converted into gross amount and the net amount of sales of the "SC Business" into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis) to calculate gross sales.

2. Business profit is obtained by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales revenue. Operating profit is obtained by adding other operating income to and subtracting other operating expense from business profit.

Reasons for the revision

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, domestic sales remained strong mainly in the core businesses of department stores and shopping centers, while duty-free sales grew more than initially expected based on an increase in foreign tourists visiting Japan and other factors. As a result, gross sales increased 13.6%, sales revenue rose 8.6% y-o-y, and profits at each level were up, with business profit increasing 65.6% y-o-y.

Based on the consolidated business results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 have been revised from those announced on April 15, 2024, as we expect increases in gross sales, sales revenue and profits at each level.

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ due to various factors.

END

