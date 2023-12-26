Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 December 26, 2023 Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."

Q3 FY2023 Financial Results Sales and profits increased as social and economic activities have further normalized and duty-free sales grew.

duty-free sales grew. Progress against the annual forecast was largely in line with the plan.

The full-year forecast remains unchanged from the announcement in October. Following the reorganization on March 1, 2023, real estate has been transferred from PARCO CO., LTD. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd. As a result, results have been retroactively adjusted as if the transfer took place at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. 2/16

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) Q3 FY2023 Consolidated Results (IFRS) Both sales and profit increased due to recovery in consumption and sustained growth in duty-free sales. Operating profit and quarterly profit both increased in 3Q (Sep. to Nov.), mainly due to the transfer of shares in SLH, in addition to an increase in business profit. Q3 (September - November) Cumulative Q3 (March - Fiscal year ending November) YoY YoY February 29, 2024 Results Results Amount % Amount % Gross sales 278,961 33,624 13.7 819,094 109,626 15.5 Revenue 94,928 7,117 8.1 286,562 29,621 11.5 Gross profit 47,006 4,622 10.9 140,389 15,144 12.1 SGA 36,518 1,164 3.3 109,704 5,118 4.9 Business profit 10,487 3,458 49.2 30,684 10,025 48.5 Other operating income 1,038 600 137.0 2,856 98 3.5 Other operating 533 (72) (11.9) 2,863 (454) (13.7) expenses Operating profit 10,993 4,131 60.2 30,677 10,577 52.6 Profit attributable to 8,704 4,098 88.9 21,604 6,842 46.3 owners of parent 3/16

Segment Information (IFRS) (Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) Three months Revenue Business profit Operating profit ended YoY YoY YoY November 30, Results Amount % Results Amount % Results Amount % 2023 Department Store 56,041 5,713 11.4 6,535 3,456 112.2 6,448 3,752 139.2 SC 14,573 1,314 9.9 2,876 1,079 60.1 2,881 805 38.8 Developer 17,069 2,695 18.8 856 129 17.6 861 178 26.1 Payment and Finance 3,100 (295) (8.7) 610 (489) (44.5) 532 (554) (50.9) Other 12,648 (1,476) (10.5) 209 (178) (45.9) 145 (278) (65.7) Adjustments (8,506) (836) － (601) (540) － 123 226 － Total 94,928 7,117 8.1 10,487 3,458 49.2 10,993 4,131 60.2 Nine months Revenue Business profit Operating profit ended YoY YoY YoY November 30, Results Amount % Results Amount % Results Amount % 2023 Department Store 168,428 16,490 10.9 18,213 9,403 106.7 16,555 10,046 154.3 SC 42,576 2,948 7.4 7,737 1,795 30.2 8,654 1,567 22.1 Developer 50,836 10,354 25.6 2,844 704 32.9 3,089 769 33.2 Payment and Finance 9,834 125 1.3 2,175 (756) (25.8) 2,035 (905) (30.8) Other 39,947 (855) (2.1) 890 (147) (14.2) 1,163 (30) (2.5) Adjustments (25,059) 559 － (1,176) (974) － (820) (869) － Total 286,562 29,621 11.5 30,684 10,025 48.5 30,677 10,577 52.6 4/16

Segment Performance (1) Department Store Business (IFRS) Sales increased, mainly due to the success of strategies and measures to respond to the strong affluent market, and growth in gaisho sales and duty- free sales, which continued from the first half of the fiscal year. Both business profit and operating profit improved significantly despite an increase in expenses such as costs proportional to sales and labor costs. (Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) Fiscal year ending Q3 (September - November) Cumulative Q3 (March - November) February 29, 2024 Results YoY Results YoY Amount ％ Amount ％ Gross sales 180,988 21,995 13.8 530,275 66,042 14.2 56,041 5,713 11.4 168,428 16,490 10.9 Revenue Gross profit 37,219 4,344 13.2 110,032 13,016 13.4 SGA 30,683 888 3.0 91,819 3,614 4.1 6,535 3,456 112.2 18,213 9,403 106.7 Business profit Operating profit 6,448 3,752 139.2 16,555 10,046 154.3 5/16

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Major Store Sales Q3 (Sep-Nov) comparable store sales increased 6.0% over FY2018, continuing the strong performance of the first half. Flagship store sales, excluding terminal stores, turned positive from Q2 onward compared to FY2018. (%) Fiscal year ending YoY vs. FY2018 February 29, 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 1Q 2Q 3Q Shinsaibashi 34.4 35.3 39.7 (3.4) 14.4 24.2 20.5 21.9 10.3 (17.7) (15.3) (16.5) Umeda 35.7 28.9 18.7 (2.6) (5.5) (1.9) Tokyo Kyoto 15.6 15.1 16.2 (4.2) 1.9 8.2 Kobe 8.9 9.6 8.5 10.1 19.5 17.9 Sapporo 16.4 16.9 18.7 4.3 6.8 18.6 Nagoya 10.7 8.7 7.3 4.7 4.7 8.8 Total directly managed 16.8 16.4 14.7 (3.1) 1.1 6.0 stores (comparable stores)* *FY2018 comparisons exclude Shimonoseki store. 6/16

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Duty-free sales Sales have recovered rapidly since the 2Q (Jun-Aug), and in the 3Q (Sep to Nov) sales reached a record high, increasing approximately 33% over FY2019. Sales composition by region shows growth in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and other countries compared to FY2019. A further increase of visitors to Japan is expected, especially from mainland China and Southeast Asia. (Millions of yen) Sales compared to the pre-COVID-19 period Sales comparison by region (Total 100) (FY2018-2019) 20,000 17,500 Q3 15,000 FY2023 12,500 10,000 7,500 5,000 FY2019 2,500 0 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 0 20 40 60 80 100 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Mainland China Hong Kong Taiwan FY2022-2023 FY2018-2019 S. Korea Thailand Singapore Malaysia Other regions *FY2018 ratios exclude Shimonoseki store result. 7/16

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores SGA The year-on-year increase was mainly due to personnel expenses and an increase in overhead expenses resulting from higher sales. Excluding special factors (retirement benefit expenses of -4.1 billion yen), the actual increase/decrease compared to FY2019 is approximately -1.8 billion yen. (Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) Item Three months ended May 31, 2023 YoY vs. FY2019 Major reasons for YoY changes Personnel expenses Advertising expenses Packing and transportation costs Depreciation Operational costs Other Total SGA 7,517 356 5,383 2,565 64 (395) 288 (87) (199) 5,190 (236) (553) 2,953 130 29 9,256 653 (1,979) 27,772 880 2,287 【Personnel expenses】 ・Living allowance ＋140 ・Bonus ＋100 【Advertising expenses】 ・Advertising and sales promotion ＋60 【Other】 ・Costs proportional to sale ＋330 ・Utility expenses (170) ・Computer expenses ＋140 ・Outsourcing expenses ＋130 ※Real increase/decrease (1,800) 8/16

Segment Performance (2) SC Business (IFRS) Increase in sales based on strategic remodeling at core stores, promotion effects such as integrated plans for all stores, and an increase in visits by tourists from overseas, etc. Both business profit and operating profit increased due to the effect of higher sales and curbing the cost of sales, including strong promotional events and lower utilities costs. (Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) Fiscal year ending Q3 (September - November) Cumulative Q3 (March - November) YoY YoY February 29, 2024 Results ％ Results ％ Amount Amount Gross sales 74,246 11,177 17.7 215,162 31,939 17.4 14,573 1,314 9.9 42,576 2,948 7.4 Revenue Gross profit 5,194 1,340 34.7 14,498 2,569 21.5 SGA 2,317 260 12.6 6,760 774 12.9 2,876 1,079 60.1 7,737 1,795 30.2 Business profit Operating profit 2,881 805 38.8 8,654 1,567 22.1 9/16