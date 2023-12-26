Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
December 26, 2023
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness."
Q3 FY2023 Financial Results
- Sales and profits increased as social and economic activities have further normalized and duty-free sales grew.
- Progress against the annual forecast was largely in line with the plan.
- The full-year forecast remains unchanged from the announcement in October.
Following the reorganization on March 1, 2023, real estate has been transferred from PARCO CO., LTD. to J. Front City Development Co., Ltd.
As a result, results have been retroactively adjusted as if the transfer took place at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.
Q3 FY2023 Consolidated Results (IFRS)
Both sales and profit increased due to recovery in consumption and sustained growth in duty-free sales.
Operating profit and quarterly profit both increased in 3Q (Sep. to Nov.), mainly due to the transfer of shares in SLH, in addition to an increase in business profit.
Q3 (September - November)
Cumulative Q3 (March -
Fiscal year ending
November)
YoY
YoY
February 29, 2024
Results
Results
Amount
%
Amount
%
Gross sales
278,961
33,624
13.7
819,094
109,626
15.5
Revenue
94,928
7,117
8.1
286,562
29,621
11.5
Gross profit
47,006
4,622
10.9
140,389
15,144
12.1
SGA
36,518
1,164
3.3
109,704
5,118
4.9
Business profit
10,487
3,458
49.2
30,684
10,025
48.5
Other operating income
1,038
600
137.0
2,856
98
3.5
Other operating
533
(72)
(11.9)
2,863
(454)
(13.7)
expenses
Operating profit
10,993
4,131
60.2
30,677
10,577
52.6
Profit attributable to
8,704
4,098
88.9
21,604
6,842
46.3
owners of parent
Segment Information (IFRS)
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Three months
Revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
ended
YoY
YoY
YoY
November 30,
Results
Amount
%
Results
Amount
%
Results
Amount
%
2023
Department Store
56,041
5,713
11.4
6,535
3,456
112.2
6,448
3,752
139.2
SC
14,573
1,314
9.9
2,876
1,079
60.1
2,881
805
38.8
Developer
17,069
2,695
18.8
856
129
17.6
861
178
26.1
Payment and Finance
3,100
(295)
(8.7)
610
(489)
(44.5)
532
(554)
(50.9)
Other
12,648
(1,476)
(10.5)
209
(178)
(45.9)
145
(278)
(65.7)
Adjustments
(8,506)
(836)
－
(601)
(540)
－
123
226
－
Total
94,928
7,117
8.1
10,487
3,458
49.2
10,993
4,131
60.2
Nine months
Revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
ended
YoY
YoY
YoY
November 30,
Results
Amount
%
Results
Amount
%
Results
Amount
%
2023
Department Store
168,428
16,490
10.9
18,213
9,403
106.7
16,555
10,046
154.3
SC
42,576
2,948
7.4
7,737
1,795
30.2
8,654
1,567
22.1
Developer
50,836
10,354
25.6
2,844
704
32.9
3,089
769
33.2
Payment and Finance
9,834
125
1.3
2,175
(756)
(25.8)
2,035
(905)
(30.8)
Other
39,947
(855)
(2.1)
890
(147)
(14.2)
1,163
(30)
(2.5)
Adjustments
(25,059)
559
－
(1,176)
(974)
－
(820)
(869)
－
Total
286,562
29,621
11.5
30,684
10,025
48.5
30,677
10,577
52.6
Segment Performance (1) Department Store Business (IFRS)
Sales increased, mainly due to the success of strategies and measures to respond to the strong affluent market, and growth in gaisho sales and duty- free sales, which continued from the first half of the fiscal year.
Both business profit and operating profit improved significantly despite an increase in expenses such as costs proportional to sales and labor costs.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year ending
Q3 (September - November)
Cumulative Q3 (March - November)
February 29, 2024
Results
YoY
Results
YoY
Amount
％
Amount
％
Gross sales
180,988
21,995
13.8
530,275
66,042
14.2
56,041
5,713
11.4
168,428
16,490
10.9
Revenue
Gross profit
37,219
4,344
13.2
110,032
13,016
13.4
SGA
30,683
888
3.0
91,819
3,614
4.1
6,535
3,456
112.2
18,213
9,403
106.7
Business profit
Operating profit
6,448
3,752
139.2
16,555
10,046
154.3
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Major Store Sales
Q3 (Sep-Nov) comparable store sales increased 6.0% over FY2018, continuing the strong performance of the first half.
Flagship store sales, excluding terminal stores, turned positive from Q2 onward compared to FY2018.
(%)
Fiscal year ending
YoY
vs. FY2018
February 29, 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
1Q
2Q
3Q
Shinsaibashi
34.4
35.3
39.7
(3.4)
14.4
24.2
20.5
21.9
10.3
(17.7)
(15.3)
(16.5)
Umeda
35.7
28.9
18.7
(2.6)
(5.5)
(1.9)
Tokyo
Kyoto
15.6
15.1
16.2
(4.2)
1.9
8.2
Kobe
8.9
9.6
8.5
10.1
19.5
17.9
Sapporo
16.4
16.9
18.7
4.3
6.8
18.6
Nagoya
10.7
8.7
7.3
4.7
4.7
8.8
Total directly managed
16.8
16.4
14.7
(3.1)
1.1
6.0
stores (comparable stores)*
*FY2018 comparisons exclude Shimonoseki store.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Duty-free sales
Sales have recovered rapidly since the 2Q (Jun-Aug), and in the 3Q (Sep to Nov) sales reached a record high, increasing approximately 33% over FY2019.
Sales composition by region shows growth in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and other countries compared to FY2019. A further increase of visitors to Japan is expected, especially from mainland China and Southeast Asia.
(Millions of yen)
Sales compared to the pre-COVID-19 period
Sales comparison by region (Total 100)
(FY2018-2019)
20,000
17,500
Q3
15,000
FY2023
12,500
10,000
7,500
5,000
FY2019
2,500
0
Q4 2022
Q1
2023
Q2
2023
Q3
2023
0
20
40
60
80
100
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Mainland China
Hong Kong
Taiwan
FY2022-2023
FY2018-2019
S. Korea
Thailand
Singapore
Malaysia
Other regions
*FY2018 ratios exclude Shimonoseki store result.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores SGA
The year-on-year increase was mainly due to personnel expenses and an increase in overhead expenses resulting from higher sales.
Excluding special factors (retirement benefit expenses of -4.1 billion yen), the actual increase/decrease compared to FY2019 is approximately -1.8 billion yen.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Item
Three months ended
May 31, 2023
YoY
vs.
FY2019
Major reasons for YoY changes
Personnel expenses
Advertising expenses
Packing and transportation costs
Depreciation
Operational costs
Other
Total SGA
7,517
356
5,383
2,565
64
(395)
288
(87)
(199)
5,190
(236)
(553)
2,953
130
29
9,256
653
(1,979)
27,772
880
2,287
【Personnel expenses】
・Living allowance
＋140
・Bonus
＋100
【Advertising expenses】
・Advertising and sales promotion
＋60
【Other】
・Costs proportional to sale
＋330
・Utility expenses
(170)
・Computer expenses
＋140
・Outsourcing expenses
＋130
※Real increase/decrease
(1,800)
Segment Performance (2) SC Business (IFRS)
Increase in sales based on strategic remodeling at core stores, promotion effects such as integrated plans for all stores, and an increase in visits by tourists from overseas, etc.
Both business profit and operating profit increased due to the effect of higher sales and curbing the cost of sales, including strong promotional events and lower utilities costs.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year ending
Q3 (September - November)
Cumulative Q3 (March - November)
YoY
YoY
February 29, 2024
Results
％
Results
％
Amount
Amount
Gross sales
74,246
11,177
17.7
215,162
31,939
17.4
14,573
1,314
9.9
42,576
2,948
7.4
Revenue
Gross profit
5,194
1,340
34.7
14,498
2,569
21.5
SGA
2,317
260
12.6
6,760
774
12.9
2,876
1,079
60.1
7,737
1,795
30.2
Business profit
Operating profit
2,881
805
38.8
8,654
1,567
22.1
PARCO Major Store Tenant Transaction Volume
Tenant transaction volume improved for both total store volume and comparable store volume. Shibuya PARCO and Shinsaibashi PARCO continued to perform well.
Total comparable store transaction volume for the Q3 (Sep-Nov) recovered to -4.0% vs. FY2018.
（%）
Fiscal year ending
YoY
vs. FY2018
February 29, 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Sapporo PARCO
34.8
51.1
27.9
(11.3)
0.3
3.8
Urawa PARCO
9.2
12.4
9.1
4.6
10.8
6.6
Ikebukuro PARCO
18.0
31.3
13.3
(15.1)
(6.7)
(12.5)
Shibuya PARCO
62.6
65.0
66.2
－
－
－
Chofu PARCO
9.1
9.8
9.6
1.7
6.0
4.0
Nagoya PARCO
8.5
13.9
23.5
(18.5)
(11.7)
(2.3)
Shinsaibashi PARCO
52.7
61.0
46.9
－
－
－
Fukuoka PARCO
26.1
33.0
23.8
4.0
7.3
11.2
Total stores
15.6
20.7
17.8
9.1
17.1
18.9
Total comparable stores*
20.4
25.5
22.2
(9.1)
(3.4)
(4.0)
*Comparable stores: Excludes Tsudanuma PARCO for year-on-year comparisons and Shibuya PARCO, Shinsaibashi PARCO,
Kinshicho PARCO, Utsunomiya PARCO, Kumamoto PARCO and Tsudanuma PARCO for FY2018 comparisons.
