Doc Popcorn Gives Fans a 'Pop'ortunity to Design the Brand's Next Seasonal Popcorn Bucket

Winning design will be featured on pop buckets at franchise locations this October during National Popcorn Popping Month

PADUCAH, Ky., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc Popcorn , the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer, today announced the launch of its first Bucket Design Contest, giving designers, artists, and fans across the country a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design the brand's next seasonal pop bucket. The winning design will be featured on Doc Popcorn pop buckets in October 2023 in honor of National Popcorn Popping Month.

The design contest is open to anyone who loves popcorn and has a knack for design. Beginning on Monday, May 15 through Thursday, June 15, participants are invited to submit their original designs via DocPopcorn.com/bucketcontest. The winner will receive bragging rights, a $500 Visa gift card, and a free shipment of Doc Popcorn in their winning design bucket. The winning submission will be featured on a seasonal pop bucket available at Doc Popcorn franchise locations this October, while supplies last.

"We can't wait to see Doc Popcorn fans' creativity come to life through our new Bucket Design Contest," said Martin Azambuya, Director, Brand and Sales Support for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. "This contest provides a unique way for our fans to engage with the brand in the lead up to National Popcorn Popping Month this October. We know how passionate Doc Popcorn fans are, and we are thrilled to be able to give one lucky winner the 'pop'ortunity to bring their vision to life."

To enter the Doc Popcorn Bucket Design Contest, consumers must be U.S. residents aged 13 or older. Entries must be submitted electronically at DocPopcorn.com/bucketcontest. Artwork to accompany this campaign can be downloaded here .

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF ), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.

For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com .

About Doc Popcorn

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doc-popcorn-gives-fans-a-poportunity-to-design-the-brands-next-seasonal-popcorn-bucket-301818381.html

SOURCE Doc Popcorn