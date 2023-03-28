Advanced search
    JJSF   US4660321096

J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.

(JJSF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
149.17 USD   +1.98%
04:16pJ & j snack foods schedules second quarter conference call
GL
04:15pJ & j snack foods schedules second quarter conference call
AQ
03/20J&J SNACK FOODS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

03/28/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for Tuesday May 2nd at 10:00 am Eastern time.

Conference call participants should pre-register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended March 25th, 2023, at approximately 4:15 pm Eastern time on Monday May 1st.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J & J Snack Foods’ core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company’s broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B’S, DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

##


All news about J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 561 M - -
Net income 2023 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 813 M 2 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 146,28 $
Average target price 158,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Fachner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ken A. Plunk Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Gerald B. Shreiber Chairman
Steve Every Chief Operating Officer
Peter G. Stanley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.-2.50%2 813
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-14.56%3 070
YANKER SHOP FOOD CO.,LTD12.63%2 338
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.14.62%2 097
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.-8.56%1 601
UTZ BRANDS, INC.6.12%1 363
