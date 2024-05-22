America's number one frozen beverage brings deliciously fruity new flavor to cereal lovers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite frozen beverage is getting a little loopy! The ICEE Company, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), announced today a collaboration with WK Kellogg Co to reimagine the deliciously fruity Froot Loops cereal flavor into a fun frozen treat. ICEE's new Froot Loops flavor is available at retailers nationwide, including Maverik, K&G, Meijer Gas, and Sky Zone. Additionally, Target stores around the country are set to release the flavor this summer, as well as Thorntons, Wesco, Jacksons Food Stores and other retailers.

Just as Toucan Sam® follows his nose to delicious, fruity flavors, fans of ICEE and Froot Loops can follow their tastebuds to this one-of-a-kind cereal-inspired flavor. With a fruity flavor that brings the kid out in everyone, it combines two nostalgic classics: the flavors of Froot Loops in a refreshing sip of an ICEE. This mashup is a must-try flavor for kids and adults alike.

"ICEE and Froot Loops are beloved brands that instantly transport you to childhood and make everyday moments special," said Kimmra Hingher, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. "As more people are seeking products that evoke nostalgia and fun, partnering with WK Kellogg Co to offer a new Froot Loops flavored ICEE was a natural fit. We saw excellent success last year when we transformed our iconic Cherry 'n Blue Razz ICEE flavor into a cereal format, and we're excited to now offer Froot Loops as an icy, cool frozen beverage."

"We are delighted to partner with The ICEE Company on this new flavor," said Laura Newman, Vice President Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "This partnership is more than just a fusion of the fruity flavors in a new format: it's a trip down memory lane with two nostalgic brands. Fans of ICEE and Froot Loops will love every sip of this iconic flavor."

ICEE has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages. The new Froot Loops ICEE flavor will continue to roll out to additional retailers and entertainment venues this summer. Start, or end, your day on the right "froot" by sipping on a deliciously fruity frozen beverage.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

