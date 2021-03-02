Log in
J.Jill, Inc.

J.JILL, INC.

(JILL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J.Jill, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 16, 2021

03/02/2021 | 06:46am EST
J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be released before market open on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (844) 502-5028 or (647) 689-5145 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 3458724 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the live call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 3458724. The telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 265 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference.


© Business Wire 2021
