    JILL   US46620W2017

J.JILL, INC.

(JILL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
16.88 USD   -5.91%
06:46aJ.Jill, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on June 8, 2022
BU
04/21J.JILL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14J JILL : Proxy Statement – April 15, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

J.Jill, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on June 8, 2022

05/25/2022 | 06:46am EDT
J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released before market open on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (888) 330-3391 or (646) 960-0845 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 2289963 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2289963. The telephone replay will be available until Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through 249 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 615 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 170 M 170 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 006
Free-Float 43,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,88 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Managers and Directors
Claire Spofford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Webb Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michael Minashi Rahamim Chairman
Michael A. Eck Independent Director
James S. Scully Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.JILL, INC.-11.99%170
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.-27.53%3 363
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.14.91%3 224
ARITZIA INC.-31.60%3 096
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO.,LTD.-34.61%1 291
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.59%976