Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. J.Jill, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JILL   US46620W2017

J.JILL, INC.

(JILL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J.Jill, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 22, 2022

03/08/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 will be released before market open on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (888) 330-3391 or (646) 960-0845 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 2289963 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2289963. The telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through 253 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about J.JILL, INC.
06:46aJ.Jill, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 22, 2022
BU
01/10J JILL : PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 UPDATE - Form 8-K
PU
01/10J.JILL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10J.Jill, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Update
BU
01/10J.Jill, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending Ja..
CI
2021AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Mind, jill, pl
MT
2021J.JILL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2021MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Mind, jill, pl
MT
2021J JILL : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
2021J.Jill, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Octob..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 582 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 041
Free-Float -
Chart J.JILL, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.Jill, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.JILL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,56 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claire Spofford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Webb Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michael Minashi Rahamim Chairman
Michael A. Eck Independent Director
James S. Scully Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.JILL, INC.-29.30%135
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.-23.77%3 751
ARITZIA INC.-19.60%3 656
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.7.87%3 316
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO.,LTD.-19.08%1 682
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.91%1 115