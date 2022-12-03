J K Cement : Capacity addition/product launch

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform that Jaykaycem (Central) Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has successfully commenced clinker production today i.e. 3rd December 2022 with an installed capacity of 2.64 MnTPA at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. We request you to take the same on your records and oblige.
We request you to take the same on your records and oblige.
JK Cement Limited published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 16:56:01 UTC.