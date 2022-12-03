J K Cement : Capacity addition/product launch

JKCL/CS/SE/2022 3rd December, 2022 The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Corporate Relationship Department, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Scrip Code: JKCEMENT (ISIN.INE Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400001 823G01014) Scrip Code:532644 (ISIN.INE Through : NEAPS 823G01014) Through BSE Listing Centre Sub: Commencement of Clinker production at Panna, M.P.. Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform that Jaykaycem (Central) Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has successfully commenced clinker production today i.e. 3rd December 2022 with an installed capacity of 2.64 MnTPA at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. We request you to take the same on your records and oblige.