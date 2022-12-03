Advanced search
    532644   INE823G01014

J.K. CEMENT LIMITED

(532644)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
3234.75 INR   +1.01%
11:57aJ K Cement : Capacity addition/product launch
PU
11/27J K Cement Arm Begins Operations at New Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, India
MT
11/25J K Cement : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
J K Cement : Capacity addition/product launch

12/03/2022
JKCL/CS/SE/2022

3rd December, 2022

The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Corporate Relationship Department,

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Scrip Code: JKCEMENT (ISIN.INE

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400001

823G01014)

Scrip

Code:532644

(ISIN.INE

Through : NEAPS

823G01014)

Through BSE Listing Centre

Sub:

Commencement of Clinker production at Panna, M.P..

Ref:

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements Regulations 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform that Jaykaycem (Central) Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has successfully commenced clinker production today i.e. 3rd December 2022 with an installed capacity of 2.64 MnTPA at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. We request you to take the same on your records and oblige.

We request you to take the same on your records and oblige.

Sincerely,

For JK Cement Limited

SHAMB

HU

Shambhu SinghSINGH

Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary

FCS 5836

Digitally signed by SHAMBHU SINGH

Date: 2022.12.03 18:50:01 +05'30'

Disclaimer

JK Cement Limited published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 16:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
