    JKSM   PK0041601011

J.K. SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

(JKSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
41.93 PKR   +7.51%
J K Spinning Mills : Announcement of Board MeetingLetter

05/29/2023 | 06:17am EDT
Ref: JKSM/T-045/2023

Dated: 29-05-2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Sub:

Announcement of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

In accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:

The Board of Directors of J.K. Spinning Mills Limited (the "Company") in their meeting held today i.e, May 29, 2023 decided:

  1. To Increase the authorized share capital of the Company from PKR 2,000,000,000/- (Rupees Two Billion only) divided into 200,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10 (Rupees Ten) each to PKR 14,000,000,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Billion Only) divided into 1,400,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each and consequent amendment in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of members.
  2. To Circulate the Annual Audited financial statements to the members through QR enabled code and weblink, subject to approval of members.
  3. An extra ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 AM on June 22, 2023 to consider and approve the aforementioned businesses.
  4. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 15, 2023 to June 22,
    2023 (both days inclusive) in this regard."

The notice of extra ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on June 22, 2023 will be sent in due course.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of your Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For: J.K. Spinning Mills Limited.

Syed Hussain Shahid Mansoor Naqvi

Company Secretary

CC To:

The Executive Director/HOD , Offsite-II, Department, Supervision Division, SECP, Islamabad The Executive Director/HOD , Securities Market Division, SECP, Islamabad

J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 333 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net income 2022 3 662 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2022 4 859 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,56x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 4 290 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 10,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiq Jawed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ghulam Muhammad Chief Financial Officer
Jawed Anwar Chairman
Rehan Ashfaq Independent Director
Mamoor Ijaz Independent Director
