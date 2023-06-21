J K Spinning Mills : NOTICE FOR CANCELLATION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Ref: JKSM/T-059/2023
Dated: 21-06-2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
NOTICE FOR CANCELLATION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Enclosed please find herewith copy of newspaper clippings in respect of Notice for cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting, published on June 21, 2023, in daily 'Business Recorder' (in English) and `Nawa-e-Waqt' (in Urdu) in their Karachi and Lahore editions for your information.
Thanking you,
Your faithfully,
for J. K. Spinning Mills Limited
Syed Hussain Shahid Mansoor Naqvi
Company Secretary
C.C.TO
The Director / Head of Department
Surveillance: Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,
Islamabad.
Disclaimer
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:24:12 UTC.