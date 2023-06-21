Advanced search
    JKSM   PK0041601011

J.K. SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

(JKSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
36.00 PKR   -6.83%
06:25aJ K Spinning Mills : Notice for cancellation of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05/29J K Spinning Mills : Announcement of Board MeetingLetter
PU
05/26J K Spinning Mills : Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
J K Spinning Mills : NOTICE FOR CANCELLATION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

06/21/2023 | 06:25am EDT
Ref: JKSM/T-059/2023

Dated: 21-06-2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

NOTICE FOR CANCELLATION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Enclosed please find herewith copy of newspaper clippings in respect of Notice for cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting, published on June 21, 2023, in daily 'Business Recorder' (in English) and `Nawa-e-Waqt' (in Urdu) in their Karachi and Lahore editions for your information.

Thanking you,

Your faithfully,

for J. K. Spinning Mills Limited

Syed Hussain Shahid Mansoor Naqvi

Company Secretary

C.C.TO

The Director / Head of Department

Surveillance: Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.

Disclaimer

J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 333 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net income 2022 3 662 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2022 4 859 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,56x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 3 683 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 10,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiq Jawed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ghulam Muhammad Chief Financial Officer
Jawed Anwar Chairman
Rehan Ashfaq Independent Director
Mamoor Ijaz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.K. SPINNING MILLS LIMITED2.62%13
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.5.76%8 082
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED8.94%1 269
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-3.33%1 137
ZHEJIANG XINAO TEXTILES INC.48.97%762
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.0.98%717
