Ref: JKSM/T-99/2023

Dated: 23-10-2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

KARACHI.

B O A R D M E E T I N G

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 A.M at Head office, Faisalabad to consider the 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended

September 30, 2023.

The company has declared the "Closed Period" from October 23, 2023 to October 30, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For: J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd.