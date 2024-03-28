Ref: JKSM/T-35/2024 Dated: 28-03-2024

The General Manager, Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

Election of Chairman and appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that, subsequent to the election of Directors of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2024, the newly elected Board of Directors (through circulation) has re-elected Mr. Jawed Anwar as Chairman of the Board and has re-appointed Mr. Faiq Jawed as Chief Executive Officer for the term of three years.

TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For: J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.

Syed Hussain Shahid Mansoor Naqvi, Company Secretary