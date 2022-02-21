Log in
J.R.W. UTILITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

J R W Utility Public : Dividend Payment and Schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Increase Template)

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 13:31:20
Headline
Dividend Payment and Schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Increase Template)
Symbol
JR
Source
JR
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 18-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 08-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 07-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : via the Electronic Media by relaying 
from meeting room
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 26-Apr-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 25-Apr-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.14
Par value (baht)                         : 0.50
Payment date                             : 17-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

J.R.W. Utility pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
