Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. J Sainsbury plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/06 05:01:43 am
280 GBX   +0.65%
04:41aEuropean shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 weighed down by weakness in banks; Ocado top gainer
RE
03:50aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Pound Rises on Reopening Optimism
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost

07/06/2021 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Auto stocks slide 1%

* German industrial orders fall in May

* BP, Shell gain as OPEC+ talks called off

* Alstom falls on downbeat outlook

July 6 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Tuesday after three sessions of gains as gloomy trading in Asia and an unexpected drop in German industrial orders offset a jump in commodity stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, with the automobiles and parts index sliding the most. Worries about supply chain bottlenecks have weighed on the index since it hit 2015 highs in early June.

Data showed orders for German-made goods posted their sharpest slump in May since the first lockdown in 2020, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro zone.

German investor morale data for July and euro zone retail sales numbers for May are due later in the day.

The oil and gas sector rose 0.5% as crude prices hit their highest levels since 2018 after OPEC+ discussions were called off, heightening expectations that supplies will tighten further.

UK-listed oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained almost 1% each. Miners gained 0.3% on the back of rising metal prices.

"The impact of higher oil prices is largely a transitory one and both sides will likely find some agreements in a few short weeks," Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management said.

"What matters more is the speed with which the Fed shifts from risk management to a mild tightening stance starting most likely with mortgages."

Investor focus will be on the release of U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday as they look for hints on whether the central bank will roll back its large stimulus program.

A strong rebound in euro zone's business activity and optimism about a full reopening of Britain's economy later this month have boosted the continent's markets so far in July, with the STOXX 600 entering its sixth month of gains.

French train maker Alstom fell 5.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it forecast negative free cash flow for its fiscal year.

British online grocer and technology group Ocado rose 2.1% after it posted a 20% rise in retail revenue in the first half of the year and said it had signed a new deal to develop supermarket chain Alcampo's online business in Spain.

UK supermarket group Sainsbury's inched up 0.4% after it beat expectations for first-quarter sales.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -5.46% 41.35 Real-time Quote.-6.05%
BP PLC 0.54% 326.15 Delayed Quote.27.26%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.65% 279.9 Delayed Quote.23.37%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2.32% 2029 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
All news about J SAINSBURY PLC
04:41aEuropean shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 weighed down by weakness in banks; Ocado top gainer
RE
03:50aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Pound Rises on Reopening Optimism
DJ
03:03aFTSE 100 to Open Lower as Pound Rises on Easing of Virus Curbs
DJ
02:42aJ SAINSBURY  : Sainsbury's Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Retail Sales Thanks to Cloth..
MT
02:31aSainsbury's sales beat expectations in latest quarter
RE
02:04aJ SAINSBURY  : First Quarter Trading Statement for the 16 weeks to 26 June 2021
PU
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Tepid Start Seen for Shares; Oil Holds Sharp Gains on O..
DJ
07/05FTSE 100 Outperforms European Peers, Led by UK Supermarkets
DJ
07/05J SAINSBURY  : Sainsbury's Launches Scheme To Cut Prices Of Fresh Items
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 151 M 40 490 M 40 490 M
Net income 2022 240 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2022 6 473 M 8 991 M 8 991 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 6 184 M 8 566 M 8 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 278,20 GBX
Average target price 256,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC23.37%8 399
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.03%40 122
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.93%38 193
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED19.93%28 964
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-2.76%24 699
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.61%17 061