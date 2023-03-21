(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
FTSE 100
Exane BNP raises Sainsbury to 'outperform' - price target 300 pence
SocGen cuts Haleon price target to 370 pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse raises Kingfisher price target to 280 (247) pence - 'neutral'
Deutsche Bank cuts Vodafone price target to 185 (195) pence - 'buy'
Redburn cuts InterContinental Hotels to 'sell' (neutral)
Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 140 pence - 'outperform'
Jefferies raises Intertek price target to 4,300 (4,200) pence - 'hold'
RBC raises Rentokil Initial price target to 670 (645) pence - 'outperform'
FTSE 250
Jefferies raises TI Fluids to 'hold' (underperform) - price target 100 pence
Jefferies raises Balfour Beatty price target to 425 (400) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Oddo BHF cuts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 55 EUR
Berenberg cuts Trustpilot price target to 160 (180) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises Empiric Student Property target to 100 (97) pence - 'sector perform'
