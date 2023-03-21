Advanced search
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:55:20 2023-03-21 am EDT
260.00 GBX   +3.26%
05:23aAnalyst recommendations: Adobe, Sainsbury, Meta, Nvidia, Williams-Sonoma...
MS
05:22aExane BNP raises Sainsbury to 'outperform'
AN
03/20FTSE 100, European peers edge into the green
AN
Exane BNP raises Sainsbury to 'outperform'

03/21/2023 | 05:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Exane BNP raises Sainsbury to 'outperform' - price target 300 pence

----------

SocGen cuts Haleon price target to 370 pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Kingfisher price target to 280 (247) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Vodafone price target to 185 (195) pence - 'buy'

----------

Redburn cuts InterContinental Hotels to 'sell' (neutral)

----------

Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 140 pence - 'outperform'

----------

Jefferies raises Intertek price target to 4,300 (4,200) pence - 'hold'

----------

RBC raises Rentokil Initial price target to 670 (645) pence - 'outperform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies raises TI Fluids to 'hold' (underperform) - price target 100 pence

----------

Jefferies raises Balfour Beatty price target to 425 (400) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Oddo BHF cuts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 55 EUR

----------

Berenberg cuts Trustpilot price target to 160 (180) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises Empiric Student Property target to 100 (97) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC 2.94% 357 Delayed Quote.2.73%
CENTRICA PLC 1.80% 101.6 Delayed Quote.3.40%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 0.58% 52.4 Real-time Quote.1.26%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 4.20% 9.683 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC 0.18% 86.5533 Delayed Quote.2.61%
FTSE 100 1.36% 7504.27 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.53% 18777.51 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
HALEON PLC 0.00% 316.3624 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 1.02% 5342 Delayed Quote.11.47%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 0.43% 4014 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
J SAINSBURY PLC 2.98% 259.7994 Delayed Quote.15.66%
KINGFISHER PLC -0.18% 271.6 Delayed Quote.15.76%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.87% 1084.44 Real-time Quote.-0.93%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 2.64% 559.277 Delayed Quote.7.28%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 1.38% 1521.47 Real-time Quote.-2.13%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 3.14% 21.685 Real-time Quote.-10.46%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.97% 60.6 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC 4.42% 96.8 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC -0.03% 92.747 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.87% 91.67 Delayed Quote.9.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 440 M 38 579 M 38 579 M
Net income 2023 454 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2023 6 486 M 7 958 M 7 958 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 5,20%
Capitalization 5 839 M 7 165 M 7 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 251,80 GBX
Average target price 245,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blathnaid Bergin Chief Financial Officer
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Phil Jordan Chief Information Officer
Brian Jude Cassin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC15.66%7 165
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.96%39 538
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.27%25 966
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.83%20 043
COLES GROUP LIMITED5.08%15 890
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.38%13 720