In Europe, Omicron ruins Christmas party plans

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Paris riverboat cruise company
Seine-En-Bateau was braced for a bumper Christmas party season
reminiscent of the world before COVID-19. But that was before
the Omicron variant landed.
Since the beginning of the week, co-owner Pascale Ben
Soussan has fielded one cancellation after another as companies
either abandoned their party plans or postponed them to a later
date.
"It came out of nowhere. A wave of panic is sweeping
through," Ben Soussan told Reuters. Half of the company's
December bookings have already been wiped out, she said.
Much remains unknown about Omicron. It has gained a foothold
in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Middle East and Europe, where
a fifth wave of the pandemic and surging infection numbers are
fast draining any sense of festive cheer.
Evan as scientists race to understand how contagious and
virulent the Omicron variant is, the experience of
Seine-en-Bateau illustrates how companies are acting even before
policy-makers in some countries impose new curbs.
The increasingly cautious mood deals a blow not just to bars
and restaurants, but the wider entertainment industry.
Ben Soussan said Seine-en-Bateau charges tens of thousands
of euros for a full-blown party for several hundred people.
"It's the whole chain that is impacted: caterers, DJs,
magicians, interior decor workers."
ANXIOUS COMPANIES
An increasingly bleak picture is emerging across Europe.
Highlighting the risks, Norwegian authorities said 13 people
had been infected with the Omicron variant following a corporate
Christmas party in Oslo.
British supermarket group Sainsbury's said it had
postponed all Christmas parties until the new year while
JPMorgan cancelled its annual festive carols reception
in London, citing the pandemic. JPMorgan also said it was
postponing indefinitely its year-end party in Paris.
Deutsche Bank has told its London staff they can
hold small gatherings at the individual team level, with a
negative lateral flow test required. Asset manager Schroders and
the City of London Corporation which runs London’s historic
financial district also asked guests to take rapid tests before
attending particular festive events.
"Are companies willing to take responsibility for the
welfare of their employees or do they think the risk is
acceptable?" said one manager at a consultancy in London, who
declined to be named to avoid identifying their employer.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly insisted
people should not cancel their holiday celebrations, though
senior health official this week said people should not
socialise unless necessary.
French President Macron is convening senior ministers for a
COVID-19 'defence council' on Monday but has so far made clear
he favours accelerating vaccine boosters over curbs. The German
government has not yet issued any recommendations for the
festive period.
In Germany, nine out of 10 restaurants and event locations
had reported Christmas party cancellations by mid-November,
according to hospitality body Dehoga. It estimates nearly half
of Christmas parties have been called off so far.
Back in Paris, singer and DJ Severine Nells said her
December, which two weeks ago was set to be as busy as in 2019,
was fast unravelling as last minute cancellations came in.
Clients were also heaping doubt on provisional January bookings.
"I was supposed to be working tonight. But (the client)
pulled out two days ago," Nells said. "It's the companies making
the decision because they're afraid.
(Reporitng by Richard Lough in Paris and Iain Withers and
Carolyn Cohn in London; additional reporting by corporate
finance teams, Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris and Klaus Lauer and
