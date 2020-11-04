J Sainsbury : Argos recruits Chris Eubank and team of ‘Ex-Boxers' to deliver the first Xbox Series X consoles at 12.01am on launch day ere

To celebrate the launch of the world's most powerful console, the Xbox Series X, Argos has recruited a team of powerful ex-boxers to make the first round of deliveries

Former world champion Chris Eubank and his team of ex-boxers will safely deliver units to three lucky gamers at 12.01am on November 10th, beating everyone else to the punch. The knockout competition is open from today, with three of the highly anticipated consoles up for grabs.

To celebrate the UK launch of the world's most powerful console, the Xbox Series X, Argos has enlisted the all-powerful former world champion Chris Eubank and a team of ex-boxers to safely deliver the first units at 12.01am on launch day - Tuesday November 10th*. The leading retailer is inviting gaming fans across England to be amongst the first people to get their hands on the highly anticipated console and jump into the action hours before anyone else, via a special edition version of Argos's market-leading Fast Track delivery service.

The knockout competition launches alongside a tongue-in-cheek video which sees Eubank surrounded by his boxing memorabilia whilst button mashing on the new Xbox Wireless Controller which accompanies every Xbox Series X, the world's most powerful console. He realizes that, as some of the most 'powerful' people in the country, it is in fact him and his fellow ex-boxers who should be delivering the Xbox Series X console, before heading out to his own Argos Fast Track van. The full video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/zm4PnX5xvLA

To be in with a chance of winning one of three Xbox Series X consoles delivered by one of the mighty trio, fans must simply enter at https://www.argos.co.uk/static/ArgosPromo3/includeName/xbox-series-x-delivery.htm by midnight on Wednesday 4th November 2020. Even those lucky enough to have already pre ordered the device can enter!

Chris Eubank commented, 'As one of the fastest and most powerful boxers in history, it only feels natural to deliver one of these mighty consoles more quickly than anyone else is able to…beating them to the punch, if you will.This year has been a tough one, and I'm stupendously excited to be teaming up with my fellow ex-boxers to give winners across the nation a truly champion experience!'

Peter Wray, Senior Buyer at Sainsbury's Argos, said, 'We pride ourselves on our Fast Track delivery service, so being able to deliver one of the most in-demand consoles of the year to our customers, just one minute after launch, provides the ultimate convenience. Partnering with Chris Eubank and his team of ex-boxers has enabled us to create even more of a memorable experience for our customers during this monumental launch.'

The Xbox Series X goes on sale across the UK on Tuesday 10th November from £449.99. Customers can find out more information about the Xbox Series X and register their interest at https://competitions.argos.co.uk/xbox_series_x_register_your_interest/