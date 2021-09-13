Log in
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
J Sainsbury : Britain's Sainsbury's to keep stores shut on Boxing Day

09/13/2021 | 11:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Sainsbury's is seen at a branch of the supermarket in London

(Clarifies that figure in last paragraph refers to 170,000 store workers)

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, will keep all its stores shut on Boxing Day this year, saying it wants to reward staff after a year battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The decision to keep all stores shut has been made in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of colleagues throughout a challenging 18 months, since the start of the pandemic," it said on Monday.

Sainsbury's, which employs 170,000 store workers, is one of Britain's biggest private sector employers.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 29 828 M 41 269 M 41 269 M
Net income 2022 406 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2022 6 266 M 8 669 M 8 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 6 811 M 9 432 M 9 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 294,20 GBX
Average target price 279,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC30.47%9 432
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.14.91%42 291
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.62%41 645
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED42.95%34 823
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-3.24%24 450
COLES GROUP LIMITED-4.69%16 995