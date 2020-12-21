Log in
J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
J Sainsbury : Britain's Sainsbury's warns of gaps on shelves if transport ties with Europe not restored

12/21/2020 | 04:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Sainsbury's store in Milton Keynes

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's warned on Monday that gaps will start to appear on shelves within days if transport ties are not quickly restored with mainland Europe.

The transport of freight across the English Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of COVID-19.

"If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit - all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year," Sainsbury's said.

It urged the British and French governments to come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 29 069 M 38 822 M 38 822 M
Net income 2021 -235 M -313 M -313 M
Net Debt 2021 6 865 M 9 168 M 9 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 -196x
Yield 2021 6,39%
Capitalization 5 017 M 6 770 M 6 700 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 111 900
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 232,45 GBX
Last Close Price 226,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-1.57%6 770
WALMART INC.22.81%412 934
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.76%39 064
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.19%30 711
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION2.11%26 679
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED43.45%23 228
