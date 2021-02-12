Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J Sainsbury : New Local store for Hackney Wick community

02/12/2021 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sainsbury's has opened its second store in a week, with customers now able to enjoy the retailer's fresh food and convenient products alongside its renowned colleague service on Wallis Road in London's Hackney Wick.

The new convenience store will serve the surrounding growing community from 7am - 11pm seven days a week. The store will offer an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, a fresh bakery and other convenience products. The Sainsbury's Local also features a Costa coffee machine in store.

As well as creating 10 new jobs, the new store will play an active role in the local community and will be supporting Sainsbury's nationwide community programmes. Last month Sainsbury's also announced an additional £1 million community fund for stores to donate to charities and other good causes in their local areas. This follows Sainsbury's 'Help Brighten a Million Christmases' campaign that raised £6 million in December for over 800 local charity partners, Comic Relief and FareShare.

Sainsbury's Property Director, Patrick Dunne said: 'This is a growing community and we're proud to make this investment to ensure local residents have a convenient place to do their shopping. I'm delighted to welcome customers through the doors to this new and modern convenience store.'

Sainsbury's Hackney Wick Wallis Road Local Store Manager, Jason Edwards said: 'We know how important it is for the community to have easy access to everything they need, and the team is looking forward to getting to work to serve our new customers. This is a proud day for the team, especially for our store colleague Khadija Nakmoucth who has worked for Sainsbury's for ten years and had the honour of cutting the ribbon to celebrate our official opening.'

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J SAINSBURY PLC
02/11J SAINSBURY : New Local store for Hackney Wick community
PU
02/11J SAINSBURY : Plastic packaging takes a battering as Sainsbury's sustainable inn..
PU
02/10Sainsbury to Price Match Discounter Aldi
MT
02/10J SAINSBURY : Priors Hall Park gets served a new Sainsbury's store
PU
02/09J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's to match Aldi on 100's of prices, offering the quality..
PU
02/09J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's tops up Healthy Start vouchers to help feed over half ..
PU
02/03J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's announces ambitious science-based targets for Scope 1,..
PU
02/03J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's brings a new flagship store to the market
PU
02/02UK retail welcomes government call for extended Northern Ireland grace period
RE
01/31J SAINSBURY PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 135 M 40 199 M 40 199 M
Net income 2021 -310 M -428 M -428 M
Net Debt 2021 6 691 M 9 232 M 9 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 5,97%
Capitalization 5 106 M 7 055 M 7 045 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 111 900
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 244,13 GBX
Last Close Price 230,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC2.13%7 055
WALMART INC.-0.09%407 474
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.55%35 640
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-9.54%34 016
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.81%26 765
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED6.81%26 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ