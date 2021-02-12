J Sainsbury : New Local store for Hackney Wick community

Sainsbury's has opened its second store in a week, with customers now able to enjoy the retailer's fresh food and convenient products alongside its renowned colleague service on Wallis Road in London's Hackney Wick.

The new convenience store will serve the surrounding growing community from 7am - 11pm seven days a week. The store will offer an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, a fresh bakery and other convenience products. The Sainsbury's Local also features a Costa coffee machine in store.

As well as creating 10 new jobs, the new store will play an active role in the local community and will be supporting Sainsbury's nationwide community programmes. Last month Sainsbury's also announced an additional £1 million community fund for stores to donate to charities and other good causes in their local areas. This follows Sainsbury's 'Help Brighten a Million Christmases' campaign that raised £6 million in December for over 800 local charity partners, Comic Relief and FareShare.

Sainsbury's Property Director, Patrick Dunne said: 'This is a growing community and we're proud to make this investment to ensure local residents have a convenient place to do their shopping. I'm delighted to welcome customers through the doors to this new and modern convenience store.'

Sainsbury's Hackney Wick Wallis Road Local Store Manager, Jason Edwards said: 'We know how important it is for the community to have easy access to everything they need, and the team is looking forward to getting to work to serve our new customers. This is a proud day for the team, especially for our store colleague Khadija Nakmoucth who has worked for Sainsbury's for ten years and had the honour of cutting the ribbon to celebrate our official opening.'

