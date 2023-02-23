J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's Bramhall Local reopens as brand-new store in new location

23 February 2023

Sainsbury's Bramhall Local has served the local community since 2014 and while the colleague team that makes up the store is not changing, the store itself has a new home. The convenience store in Village Square, Bramhall closed its doors for the last time on Thursday 22nd February and has today reopened in new premises nearby as Sainsbury's Bramhall Woodford Road Local.



A bright, fresh new Sainsbury's Local with a revamped look and feel to fit the retailer's latest store design, the new 4,115 sq. ft. store is over 1,000 sq. ft. larger than the original, meaning customers will have access to a larger range of high quality, great value convenience products than before. It will also be open for an additional hour each day, now helping and serving customers between the hours of 7am and 11pm seven days a week.



As well as tasty food from fresh fruit and veg, healthy snacks and food-to-go to bread and pastries baked instore on a daily basis, customers will be able to pick up products from the much-loved brands of Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing after ordering them online via the instore Click and Collect service.



Colleagues and customers gathered outside this morning to cut the ribbon and celebrate the launch of the relocated Sainsbury's store, which will also offer customers hot drinks on the go via a Costa Coffee machine.



All 17 colleagues from the original store have moved to Sainsbury's Bramhall Woodford Road Local and will continue to play an active role in the local community whilst also contributing to Sainsbury's nationwide charitable initiatives, such as its surplus food donation partnership with Neighbourly.



Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury's Property Director, said: "We're delighted to introduce our customers in Bramhall to this stylish new incarnation of the Sainsbury's Local that has already served the community for nearly nine years. I hope local and visiting customers alike will enjoy the added convenience and choice the store will provide following our investment and I look forward to hearing what they think."



Nicola Phythian, Sainsbury's Bramhall Woodford Road Local Store Manager, said: "We're excited to be showcasing our fantastic new store for the first time today, where customers will be able to enjoy the same brilliant service from the same great team. I'd like to thank our colleagues along with everyone else that has supported us for all their hard work to ensure today's relaunch has been a success."



