Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. J Sainsbury plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's Quality Matched to Aldi Prices to offer brilliant value Christmas dinner

12/18/2021 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 December 2021

Customers won't find better value Christmas dinner anywhere else

With a week to go until the big day, Sainsbury's is helping customers' Christmas budgets go further with its biggest ever festive value campaign. By matching Sainsbury's Quality with Aldi Prices, the retailer is confident customers will not find a better value Christmas meal anywhere else.

From today, 18 December, customers will find responsibly farmed luxurious Scottish smoked salmon selling at £4.49 for 300g and all the vegetable trimmings including potatoes, sprouts, carrots, cabbage, swede and parsnips for 19p a pack. A 1.4kg gammon joint is priced at £5.70 and a triple chocolate gateau is priced at £1.69. Turkey crowns, which arrive in store tomorrow, will be available for £6.89 a kilo. The campaign will be live until 24 December.

In conjunction with the bold new Christmas dinner campaign Sainsbury's has also launched a market leading beef joint promotion which runs in store until 24 December. The price will be £4.50 per kilo compared with £6 per kilo last year.

Sainsbury's Quality, Aldi Price Match was launched by Sainsbury's in February this year and will continue into 2022. The campaign is a key part of the retailer's plan to put great value, quality food back at the heart of Sainsbury's. Since launch it has been hugely popular and more people are choosing to do more of their shopping with the supermarket.

To support its Sainsbury's Quality Aldi Price match campaign, the retailer is running in-store and TV advertising. The promise supports Sainsbury's overall value offer and will sit alongside its popular Price Lock promise.

Mark Given, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "This year more than ever people want to relax and enjoy their festive celebrations with families and friends. But, it's clear times are difficult for many and people need to save money where they can.

"At Sainsbury's we are taking the stress out of shopping for food. We continue to implement best-in-class safety and hygiene measures to protect colleagues and customers and I am excited to launch our biggest ever value campaign. From today I can promise that everyone who buys their dinner with Sainsbury's can be safe in the knowledge they won't find a better value or more delicious Christmas dinner anywhere else.

"Great value at Sainsbury's isn't just for Christmas. We're ending the year as we plan to start 2022 - with brilliant campaigns on our delicious food - and there's much more to come in the year ahead from Sainsbury's."

Any Christmas food left over will be donated via Neighbourly, which is Sainsbury's nationwide partner to manage 'back of store' food donation. Neighbourly connects with local charities, schools and community groups who redistribute food to those who need it most. Food donation is a key part of Sainsbury's target to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

The Sainsbury's Quality, Aldi Price match campaign is not available in Northern Ireland.

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 08:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J SAINSBURY PLC
03:10aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's Quality Matched to Aldi Prices to offer brilliant value Christma..
PU
12/17J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's opens new store in Glasgow's Merchant City in time for Christmas
PU
12/17Just Eat strikes first British grocery deal with Asda
RE
12/15European supermarkets stop selling Brazil beef over deforestation links
RE
12/09J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's helps to feed more than half a million pregnant women and childr..
PU
12/07Snacks and cat food drive surge in UK grocery prices
RE
12/03In Europe, Omicron ruins Christmas party plans
RE
12/03UK's Sainsbury's postpones Christmas parties due to Omicron emergence
RE
12/01J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's to match millions in donations in a bid to help feed more than 1..
PU
12/01Supermarket Income REIT Buys Staffordshire, UK, Sainsbury's Store for $101 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J SAINSBURY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 834 M 39 506 M 39 506 M
Net income 2022 509 M 674 M 674 M
Net Debt 2022 6 411 M 8 490 M 8 490 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 6 280 M 8 334 M 8 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 271,20 GBX
Average target price 276,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC20.27%8 334
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED71.59%40 305
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.39.25%39 150
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.77%23 621
COLES GROUP LIMITED-3.64%16 727
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.75.43%14 698