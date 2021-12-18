J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's Quality Matched to Aldi Prices to offer brilliant value Christmas dinner

18 December 2021

Customers won't find better value Christmas dinner anywhere else

With a week to go until the big day, Sainsbury's is helping customers' Christmas budgets go further with its biggest ever festive value campaign. By matching Sainsbury's Quality with Aldi Prices, the retailer is confident customers will not find a better value Christmas meal anywhere else.



From today, 18 December, customers will find responsibly farmed luxurious Scottish smoked salmon selling at £4.49 for 300g and all the vegetable trimmings including potatoes, sprouts, carrots, cabbage, swede and parsnips for 19p a pack. A 1.4kg gammon joint is priced at £5.70 and a triple chocolate gateau is priced at £1.69. Turkey crowns, which arrive in store tomorrow, will be available for £6.89 a kilo. The campaign will be live until 24 December.



In conjunction with the bold new Christmas dinner campaign Sainsbury's has also launched a market leading beef joint promotion which runs in store until 24 December. The price will be £4.50 per kilo compared with £6 per kilo last year.



Sainsbury's Quality, Aldi Price Match was launched by Sainsbury's in February this year and will continue into 2022. The campaign is a key part of the retailer's plan to put great value, quality food back at the heart of Sainsbury's. Since launch it has been hugely popular and more people are choosing to do more of their shopping with the supermarket.



To support its Sainsbury's Quality Aldi Price match campaign, the retailer is running in-store and TV advertising. The promise supports Sainsbury's overall value offer and will sit alongside its popular Price Lock promise.



Mark Given, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "This year more than ever people want to relax and enjoy their festive celebrations with families and friends. But, it's clear times are difficult for many and people need to save money where they can.



"At Sainsbury's we are taking the stress out of shopping for food. We continue to implement best-in-class safety and hygiene measures to protect colleagues and customers and I am excited to launch our biggest ever value campaign. From today I can promise that everyone who buys their dinner with Sainsbury's can be safe in the knowledge they won't find a better value or more delicious Christmas dinner anywhere else.



"Great value at Sainsbury's isn't just for Christmas. We're ending the year as we plan to start 2022 - with brilliant campaigns on our delicious food - and there's much more to come in the year ahead from Sainsbury's."



Any Christmas food left over will be donated via Neighbourly, which is Sainsbury's nationwide partner to manage 'back of store' food donation. Neighbourly connects with local charities, schools and community groups who redistribute food to those who need it most. Food donation is a key part of Sainsbury's target to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.



The Sainsbury's Quality, Aldi Price match campaign is not available in Northern Ireland.

