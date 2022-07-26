J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's gives green light to sustainable start-ups with £5 million investment
07/26/2022 | 03:09am EDT
26 July 2022
The retailer pledges to support small businesses pioneering sustainable technologies that reduce carbon and water use through the creation of the Sainsbury's Innovation Investments an innovative partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering
From refrigeration to ventilation, this landmark venture will invest in start-up companies with 'proof of concept' technologies that reduces carbon emissions and water usage across the retailer's operations, as well as the wider sector
This announcement marks another phase in Sainsbury's extensive investment towards achieving Net Zero in its own operations by 2035, having already made significant progress reducing operational emissions
As part of its pledge to reach netzeroin its ownoperationsby 2035,Sainsbury'shas announced the launch oftheSainsbury's Innovation Investmentswhichwillinvesta minimum of£5million over the nextfouryears intostart-upbusinessescommercialising innovative,sustainable technologiesthat look to reduceoperationalcarbon emissions and water usage.
Williams Advanced Engineering(WAE),willscoutand invest intoearly stagecompanies, not limited to the Sainsbury's supply chain,across a range of sectors. The first investment is expected to be announced before the end of 2022.In addition to providing much needed investment, Sainsbury'sislooking toacceleratedynamicstart-ups andSmall/Medium Enterprises (SMEs)indeveloping,testing,and deployingtransformational technologythat can reduce carbon emissions and water usage.
Thisannouncement furthers the significant progressSainsbury'shas already made in reducingits impact on the environment,havingdrasticallycut its carbonemissions in its own operationsby762,119 tCO2e, a reduction of 7 per cent year-on-year and 20 per cent from its 2018/19 baseline, keeping the retailer on course to meet its Net Zero targetof 2035.
Sainsbury's Innovation Investmentsispart of Sainsbury's ongoingpartnershipwith WAE,a world-leadingtechnology and engineeringservices business, whichcombinescutting-edge technological advances and the industry's best engineers; accelerating the drive for zero emissions.
In 2017, Sainsbury's began the process of installing innovative Aerofoil technology toitsfridges in-store. Since then, the pioneering energy-savingtechnology,collaborativelydeveloped byUKstart-up Aerofoil Energy and WAE,has been rolled out across the entire estate, resulting in an estimated 15% energy-reduction, with other retailers since following suit.
Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury'sProperty and Procurement Director, said:
"We are committed to reaching our Net Zero target of 2035 and areproudto be doing our part inleadingthewayto createsolutions thatwillreducecarbonemissionsand water usagenot just in our stores,butacrossthe entire sector.We know that reducing emissions and water use is a critical part of tackling the climate crisisandtoachieve this,weunderstand the importance ofinvestinginpioneeringtechnologiesthat can be adopted by all retailers."
"Tacklingan issueof this scalerequires collaboration and we'rereallyexcited to not only invest in these businesses, but also provide a pathway to in-store use,working towards amore sustainable future for everyone."
Matthew Burke,Director, Williams Technology Venturessaid:
"Embracing newand unproventechnologiesisanecessaryrequirementto meetNetZero and many of theseproducts and serviceswill emerge from thetechnologystart-up community.[insert project name]will accelerate the commercialisation of these technologies throughthe opportunity ofinvestment, trial and deployment across Sainsbury'svastestate and operations. In doing so it will act as a springboard for wider and rapidtechnologyadoptionby customersacross retail and other sectors whoallsharecommonNetZero challenges.WithWAE'sfocus on sustainability, and expertise intechnology and engineeringcombinedwithearly stagetechnology investing,wearedelighted to be supporting Sainsbury's journey toNetZero with thelaunch of this unique investment initiative."
Sainsbury's has committed to becomingNet Zero in its own operations by 2035, five years earlier than its original ambition.The retailer iscalling onsustainable technology businesseskeen tojoin on its journey toNet Zero 2035to apply at https://wae.com/sainsburys-innovation-investments/